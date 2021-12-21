Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAP   AU000000AAP1

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL PROJECTS LTD

(AAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian Agricultural Projects : Application for quotation of securities - AAP

12/21/2021 | 11:33pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL PROJECTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AAP

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

57,850

22/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL PROJECTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

104555455

1.3

ASX issuer code

AAP

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AAPAI : OPTION EXPIRING 22-DEC-2023 EX 1.5C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AAP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

57,850

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/12/2021



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

22/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

57,850



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

None.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Agricultural Projects Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3,32 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
Net income 2021 0,98 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net Debt 2021 6,81 M 4,86 M 4,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,24 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,61x
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL PROJECTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Robert Challis Managing Director & Executive Director
Anthony Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Stefanetti Non-Executive Director
Joan Dabon Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL PROJECTS LTD12.50%6
CORTEVA, INC.18.34%32 626
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-1.26%17 653
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-24.57%4 040
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-21.72%2 613
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-32.99%1 404