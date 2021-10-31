Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report September 2021 page 3

Operations: Fingal Rail mine, Tasmania

Mining lease application is being progressed for the large Fingal Rail deposit in northern Tasmania which can supply cement and fertiliser grade bauxite for many years

A bulk sample of fertiliser-grade bauxite is being extracted for evaluation by a local fertiliser manufacturer that considers ABx bauxite to be an essential ingredient in their super phosphate

DL130 bauxite deposit is being assessed as an alternative supplier of cement-grade bauxite because mining at DL130 may accelerate development of the Deep Leads REE discovery

Bulk-sampling of fertiliser-grade bauxite at ABx's Fingal Rail Project for assessment by the fertiliser manufacturer

This work will also allow ABx to apply and monitor its rehabilitation technology at this location

Exploration for Rare Earth Elements used for super-magnets

ABx's has discovered Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralisation at its Deep Leads rare earth discovery that extends well beyond its DL130 bauxite deposit in northern Tasmania. The mineralisation is enriched in the strategically important super-magnet REE metals neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium, which are needed in electric vehicles, wind turbines, smart phones and military electronics.

Location of ABx's two main project areas in northern Tasmania and main infrastructure