Australian Bond Exchange Holdings Ltd. announced that the resignation of Mr. Allan Richard Farrar as the chair and a non-executive director and of Ms. Nina Sara Vanneck as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 19 January 2024 and the appointment of Mr. Anthony Hartman as a new non-executive director of the company. Allan has acted as the chair and a non-executive director of ABE Holdings since its incorporation in October 2018. He has served on the Compliance and Risk Committee as well as the Remuneration Committee.

Ms. Vanneck was appointed to the Board of ABE Holdings when it listed on the ASX in October 2021. She has served on the Risk and Compliance Committee since that time. The company announced that Mr. Anthony Hartman has been appointed as a non- executive director.

Anthony has qualifications in finance and law, and has over twenty years' experience in financial services in Australia, NZ, UK, EU, HK and North America. He has held senior positions with such firms as JP Morgan Investment Management, Citigroup Inc. and Macquarie Group Ltd. In financial services, Anthony's experience has been primarily in listed markets in sales, discretionary portfolio management and structured situations. He has also been involved in Private Equity in listed and unlisted companies in a variety of diverse industries.

ABE Holdings is announced that it has appointed Ms. Vicki Grey as co-Company Secretary, on 19 January 2024.