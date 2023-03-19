Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Clinical Labs Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACL   AU0000148496

AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

(ACL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:32 2023-03-17 am EDT
3.600 AUD   -3.23%
06:18pAustralian Clinical Labs offers to buy Healius for $1 billion
RE
03/15Australia Inc roiled by raft of cyberattacks since late 2022
RE
02/20Australian Clinical Labs Slashes Interim Dividend as Fiscal H1 Profit Drops
MT
Australian Clinical Labs offers to buy Healius for $1 billion

03/19/2023 | 06:18pm EDT
March 20 (Reuters) - Australian Clinical Labs on Monday offered to acquire Healius through an all-share takeover, valuing the medical center operator at A$1.52 billion ($1.02 billion).

One of country's largest pathology providers said it will offer 0.74 share for every Healius share. The offer price represents a discount of about 4.2% to Healius' last close.

Healius in a separate statement confirmed it received the offer and advised its shareholder not to take any action. The company did not provide further comment.

If the deal is successful, Healius' shareholder will own 68% of the merged entity, the company said in a statement.

"The proposed merger will enable acceleration of investments to enhance and expand a range of patient and doctor services, including developing and bringing new tests into Australia," ACL chief executive officer, Melinda McGrath, said in statement.

In 2020, Healius rejected a $1.3 billion buyout offer from Partners Group, saying at the time it undervalued the medical center operator.

The potential merged group would have a fiscal 2023 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of A$361 million. Without the merger, ACL expects EBIT of A$68 million to A$74 million in 2023, down from A$266.6 million in fiscal 2022.

The deal is subject to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval.

($1 = 1.4896 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Echa Jain; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED -3.23% 3.6 Delayed Quote.20.81%
HEALIUS LIMITED -1.77% 2.78 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
Financials
Sales 2023 712 M 477 M 477 M
Net income 2023 45,7 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net Debt 2023 3,56 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 3,65%
Capitalization 722 M 483 M 483 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 90,1%
Australian Clinical Labs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,60 AUD
Average target price 4,01 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melinda McGrath Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Davison Chief Financial Officer
Michael T. Alscher Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Jackson Chief Information Officer
Tony Landgren National Medical Director & Chief Pathologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED20.81%483
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.29%31 964
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-9.75%14 224
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES-1.72%13 301
IHH HEALTHCARE-6.43%11 455
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED1.50%10 016