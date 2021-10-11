Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Finance Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFG   AU000000AFG9

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian Finance : AFG successfully completes upsized A$500m RMBS transaction

10/11/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) wholly-owned subsidiary AFG Securities Pty Ltd has successfully priced an upsized A$500m Residential Mortgage Backed Securities (RMBS) issue.

The AFG 2021-2 Trust $500 million issue of Australian prime residential mortgages is
AFG Securities' 12th issue since 2013, taking the total paper issued to the market by AFG Securities to A$5.325 billion. The transaction is due to settle on Thursday, 14 October 2021.

AFG Chief Executive Officer David Bailey welcomed the support received for the transaction from both domestic and international investors. "We are very pleased to be able to upsize the transaction from $350 million to $500 million, particularly in the light of a degree of market uncertainty in recent times.

"The value proposition of brokers in the Australian home lending market has never been stronger and well-positioned products such as those offered by AFG Securities provide choice to Australian homebuyers," he said. "In addition, our conservative underwriting standards and consistent management of the portfolio means our loans track well below the Standard & Poor's Performance Index (SPIN).

"We are very pleased with the upsizing of this transaction and look forward to continuing to deliver a competitive range of home loans to our brokers and their customers and sound investment opportunities to the RMBS market," he concluded.

Details of the notes are as follows:

NAB and ANZ acted as joint-lead managers on the transaction.
The release of this announcement was authorised by AFG's Company Secretary, Lisa Bevan.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 07:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
03:12aAUSTRALIAN FINANCE : AFG successfully completes upsized A$500m RMBS transaction
PU
09/13Australian Finance Group Ltd Appoints Greg Medcraft as an Independent Non-Executive Dir..
CI
09/13AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : AFG partners with Foyer Foundation to tackle youth homelessness
PU
08/30AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Realigns For Growth Path
AQ
08/27AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Net Profit Jumps 35% in Fiscal Year 2021 on Higher Home Loans
MT
08/26AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : AFG 2021 Annual Results
PU
08/26Australian Finance Group Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/26Australian Finance Group Limited Announces Distribution of Ordinary Fully Paid Dividend..
CI
08/26Australian Finance Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June ..
CI
08/23AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Supercharging broker experience
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 804 M 590 M 590 M
Net income 2022 61,1 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 743 M 543 M 545 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australian Finance Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,76 AUD
Average target price 3,39 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Bailey Chief Executive Officer
Ben Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Gill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Faries Chief Information Officer
John Sanger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED4.94%543
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED46.07%61 932
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL43.91%28 456
ORIX CORPORATION33.51%22 675
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED91.39%8 690
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED25.53%8 116