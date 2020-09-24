Australian Finance : Appendix 3GOpens in a new Window

|
This appendix is not available as an online form
|
Appendix 3G
|
|
Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement
|
Notification of issue, conversion or
|
|
|
|
|
payment up of equity +securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Type of issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Question
|
Question
|
Answer
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
*The +securities the subject of this
|
☐ +Securities issued as a result of options
|
|
|
|
notification are:
|
being exercised or other +convertible
|
|
|
|
Select whichever item is applicable.
|
+securities being converted and that are
|
|
|
|
If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of
|
not to be quoted on ASX
|
|
|
|
securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G
|
☐ Partly paid +securities that have been
|
|
|
|
for each type of issue.
|
|
|
|
fully paid up and that are not to be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
quoted on ASX
|
|
|
|
|
☒ +Securities issued under an +employee
|
|
|
|
|
incentive scheme that are not being
|
|
|
|
|
immediately quoted on ASX
|
|
|
|
|
☐ Other [please specify]
|
|
|
|
|
If you have selected 'other' please provide the
|
|
|
|
|
circumstances of the issue here:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2a.1
|
Please state the number and type of
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
options that were exercised or other
|
|
|
|
|
+convertible securities that were converted
|
|
|
|
|
(including their ASX security code if
|
|
|
|
|
available)?
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"securities issued as a result of options being
|
|
|
|
|
exercised or other convertible securities being
|
|
|
|
|
converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2a.2
|
And the date the options were exercised or
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
other +convertible securities were
|
|
|
|
|
converted:
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"securities issued as a result of options being
|
|
|
|
|
exercised or other convertible securities being
|
|
|
|
|
converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
|
|
|
|
|
date the last of the options was exercised or
|
|
|
|
|
convertible securities was converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2b.1
|
Please state the number and type of partly
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
paid +securities that were fully paid up
|
|
|
|
|
(including their ASX security code if
|
|
|
|
|
available)?
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that
|
|
|
|
|
are not to be quoted on ASX".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2b.2
|
And the date the +securities were fully paid
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
up:
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that
|
|
|
|
|
are not to be quoted on ASX".
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
|
|
|
|
|
date the last of the securities was fully paid up.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|