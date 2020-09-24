Australian Finance : Appendix 3GOpens in a new Window

Log in
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
Australian Finance : Appendix 3G

09/24/2020

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Australian Finance Group Ltd (AFG)

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 11 066 385 822

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

ACN 066 385 822

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

AFG

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

1.5

*Date of this announcement

Friday, 25 September 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities the subject of this

+Securities issued as a result of options

notification are:

being exercised or other +convertible

Select whichever item is applicable.

+securities being converted and that are

If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of

not to be quoted on ASX

securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G

Partly paid +securities that have been

for each type of issue.

fully paid up and that are not to be

quoted on ASX

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please provide the

circumstances of the issue here:

2.2a.1

Please state the number and type of

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

1,331,939

2021 Performance Rights

+securities (including their ASX security

code) issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.2

*Please attach a document or provide

Each 2021 Performance Right is a right to

details of a URL link for a document lodged

receive one fully paid ordinary share in AFG,

with ASX detailing the terms of the

subject to meeting performance conditions

+employee incentive scheme or a

and the terms of the plan.

summary of the terms.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

A summary of the terms of the Australian

"securities issued under an employee incentive

Finance Group Ltd Long Term Incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

Plan and 2021 Performance Rights was

contained in the 2020 Annual Report.

https://investors.afgonline.com.au/Download

File.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20200828/0

2273595.pdf

2.2c.3

*Are any of these +securities being issued

Yes

to +key management personnel (KMP) or

an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3.a

*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are

not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table

below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the

KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP,

insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

David Bailey

David Bailey

532,847

Lisa Bevan

Lisa Bevan

166,636

Ben Jenkins

Ben Jenkins

170,967

John Sanger

John Sanger

186,164

2.2d.1

*The purpose(s) for which the entity is

2.3

*The +securities being issued are:

Additional +securities in an existing

Tick whichever is applicable

unquoted class that is already recorded

by ASX ("existing class")

New +securities in an unquoted class

that is not yet recorded by ASX ("new

class")

Part 3A - number and type of +securities being issued (existing class)

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "existing class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3A.1

*ASX security code & description

3A.2

*Number of +securities being issued

3A.3a

*Will the +securities being issued rank

Yes or No

equally in all respects from their issue date

with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

3A.3b

*Is the actual date from which the

Yes or No

+securities will rank equally (non-ranking

end date) known?

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No".

3A.3c

*Provide the actual non-ranking end date

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "Yes".

3A.3d

*Provide the estimated non-ranking end

period

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "No".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 4

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 03:54:08 UTC
