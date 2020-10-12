Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from CBAOpens in a new Window 0 10/12/2020 | 01:10am EDT Send by mail :

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD ACN/ARSN 066 385 822 1. Details of substantial holder Name Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A There was a change in the interests of the 09/10/2020 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 19/06/2020 The previous notice was dated 18/06/2020 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 733,502 0.27 492,720 0.18 For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 17,941,715 6.70 See note 1 at the end of this form 15,485,684 5.77 See note 1 at the end of this form Class of securities Previous notice Present notice GRAND TOTAL Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) 18,675,217 6.97 15,978,404 5.95 1 3. Changes in relevant interest Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of change Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes relevant interest of securities change relation to change affected changed affected See annexure B to this notice 2 4.Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number Person's votes relevant of securities registered as holder interest of securities interest Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in Fully paid this row, the relevant interest in 13,055,992 Investments Limited (Note 1) Citibank N A Hong Kong 13,055,992 respect of those securities arises ordinary shares ACN 002 348 352 under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in Citicorp Nominees Pty this row, the relevant interest in 1,195,183 Fully paid Investments Limited (Note 1) 1,195,183 ACN 002 348 352 Limited (Australia) respect of those securities arises ordinary shares under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in 668,209 Fully paid Investments Limited (Note 1) Northern Trust Company 668,209 ACN 002 348 352 respect of those securities arises ordinary shares under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. 3 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in 566,300 Fully paid Investments Limited (Note 1) UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 566,300 ACN 002 348 352 respect of those securities arises ordinary shares under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which Fully paid managed investment scheme is 13,055,992 Investments Limited ACN Citibank N A Hong Kong 13,055,992 002 348 352 managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which Fully paid Citicorp Nominees Pty managed investment scheme is 1,195,183 Investments Limited ACN 1,195,183 002 348 352 Limited (Australia) managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which Fully paid managed investment scheme is 668,209 Investments Limited ACN Northern Trust Company 668,209 002 348 352 managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which Fully paid managed investment scheme is 566,300 Investments Limited ACN UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 566,300 002 348 352 managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

