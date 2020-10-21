Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from MUFGOpens in a new Window

Log in
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

10/21/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

Form604

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD

ACN/ARSN

066 385 822

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

19/10/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

15/10/2020

The previous notice was dated

15/10/2020

The holder became awarea on

21/10/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17,130,570

6.38

14,444,170

5.38

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure A to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Citibank N A

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Hong Kong

Citicorp

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Nominees Pty

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Limited

(Australia)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Northern Trust

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Company

Nature of relevant interest

Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Class and number

Person's votes

of securities

Fully paid

3,114,186 ordinary3,114,186 shares

Fully paid

6,269,262 ordinary6,269,262 shares

Fully paid

158,268 ordinary

158,268

shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

5. Changes in association

State Street Global Advisors (Australia) Limited

National

Custodian

Services

Citibank N A Hong Kong

National

Custodian

Services

HSBC Bank Australia Limited

Morgan Stanley

Australia

Securities

(Nominee) Pty

Limited

Morgan Stanley

Australia

Securities

(Nominee) Pty

Limited

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Form604

Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.

Fully paid

185,700 ordinary

185,700

shares

Fully paid

114,957 ordinary

114,957

shares

Fully paid

2,742,191 ordinary2,742,191 shares

Fully paid

355,770 ordinary

355,770

shares

Fully paid

142,436 ordinary

142,436

shares

Fully paid

1,360,451 ordinary1,360,451 shares

Fully paid

949 ordinary949 shares

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not applicable

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Signature

Form604

Authorised signatory

Dated 22.10.2020

Annexure A

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 22 October 2020.

Authorised signatory

Dated 22.10.2020

Person whose relevant

Consideration given

Class and number of

Person's

Date of change

Nature of change

votes

interest changed

in relation to change

securities affected

affected

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

1,591.27

701 Ordinary Shares

701

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

2,163.72

949 Ordinary Shares

949

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

4,458.30

1,930

Ordinary Shares

1,930

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

4,537.92

1,956

Ordinary Shares

1,956

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

6,844.80

2,976

Ordinary Shares

2,976

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

2,972.97

1,287

Ordinary Shares

1,287

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

2,658.69

1,161

Ordinary Shares

1,161

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

3,169.20

1,390

Ordinary Shares

1,390

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

7,131.84

3,128

Ordinary Shares

3,128

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

5,017.32

2,172

Ordinary Shares

2,172

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

3,018.22

1,318

Ordinary Shares

1,318

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

by Morgan Stanley

5,509.74

2,406

Ordinary Shares

2,406

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

613.72

268 Ordinary Shares

268

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

299.99

131 Ordinary Shares

131

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

1,536.75

683 Ordinary Shares

683

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

6,606.65

2,885

Ordinary Shares

2,885

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

13/10/2020

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

5,494.80

2,410

Ordinary Shares

2,410

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

35,265.70

15,297 Ordinary shares

15,297

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

344,294.31

150,577 Ordinary shares

150,577

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

20,169.94

8,749

Ordinary shares

8,749

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

107,166.50

46,900 Ordinary shares

46,900

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

80,404.77

35,165 Ordinary shares

35,165

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

53,677.87

23,476 Ordinary shares

23,476

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

30,214.57

13,106 Ordinary shares

13,106

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

91,806.73

40,178 Ordinary shares

40,178

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

61,288.27

26,822 Ordinary shares

26,822

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14/10/2020

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

125,798.39

55,054 Ordinary shares

55,054

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2021 680 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2021 39,2 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 585 M 416 M 416 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 71,5%
Managers
NameTitle
David Bailey Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Gill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Sanger Chief Operating Officer
Ben Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Faries Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED-20.15%420
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED4.75%7 409
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.7.75%3 993
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-32.86%3 925
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-2.05%3 640
INTRUM-8.80%3 525
