Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from MUFGOpens in a new Window

10/21/2020 | 11:55pm EDT
Form604
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD
ACN/ARSN
066 385 822
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
19/10/2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
15/10/2020
The previous notice was dated
15/10/2020
The holder became awarea on
21/10/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
17,130,570
6.38
14,444,170
5.38
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant interest
Nature of change
of securities
change
relation to change
affected
changed
affected
See annexure A to this notice
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
relevant
of securities
registered as holder
interest
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Citibank N A
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Hong Kong
Citicorp
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Nominees Pty
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Limited
(Australia)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Northern Trust
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Company
Nature of relevant interest
Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Class and number
Person's votes
of securities
Fully paid
3,114,186 ordinary3,114,186 shares
Fully paid
6,269,262 ordinary6,269,262 shares
Fully paid
158,268 ordinary
158,268
shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
5. Changes in association
State Street Global Advisors (Australia) Limited
National
Custodian
Services
Citibank N A Hong Kong
National
Custodian
Services
HSBC Bank Australia Limited
Morgan Stanley
Australia
Securities
(Nominee) Pty
Limited
Morgan Stanley
Australia
Securities
(Nominee) Pty
Limited
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Form604
Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in ecurities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant Interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.
Fully paid
185,700 ordinary
185,700
shares
Fully paid
114,957 ordinary
114,957
shares
Fully paid
2,742,191 ordinary2,742,191 shares
Fully paid
355,770 ordinary
355,770
shares
Fully paid
142,436 ordinary
142,436
shares
Fully paid
1,360,451 ordinary1,360,451 shares
Fully paid
949 ordinary949 shares
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not applicable
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Signature
Form604
Authorised signatory
Dated 22.10.2020
Annexure A
Annexure A
This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 22 October 2020.
Authorised signatory
Dated 22.10.2020
Person whose relevant
Consideration given
Class and number of
Person's
Date of change
Nature of change
votes
interest changed
in relation to change
securities affected
affected
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
1,591.27
701 Ordinary Shares
701
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
2,163.72
949 Ordinary Shares
949
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
4,458.30
1,930
Ordinary Shares
1,930
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
4,537.92
1,956
Ordinary Shares
1,956
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
6,844.80
2,976
Ordinary Shares
2,976
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
2,972.97
1,287
Ordinary Shares
1,287
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
2,658.69
1,161
Ordinary Shares
1,161
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
3,169.20
1,390
Ordinary Shares
1,390
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
7,131.84
3,128
Ordinary Shares
3,128
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
5,017.32
2,172
Ordinary Shares
2,172
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
3,018.22
1,318
Ordinary Shares
1,318
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
by Morgan Stanley
5,509.74
2,406
Ordinary Shares
2,406
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
613.72
268 Ordinary Shares
268
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
299.99
131 Ordinary Shares
131
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
1,536.75
683 Ordinary Shares
683
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
6,606.65
2,885
Ordinary Shares
2,885
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
13/10/2020
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
5,494.80
2,410
Ordinary Shares
2,410
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
35,265.70
15,297 Ordinary shares
15,297
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
344,294.31
150,577 Ordinary shares
150,577
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
20,169.94
8,749
Ordinary shares
8,749
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
107,166.50
46,900 Ordinary shares
46,900
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
80,404.77
35,165 Ordinary shares
35,165
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
53,677.87
23,476 Ordinary shares
23,476
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
30,214.57
13,106 Ordinary shares
13,106
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
91,806.73
40,178 Ordinary shares
40,178
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
61,288.27
26,822 Ordinary shares
26,822
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14/10/2020
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
125,798.39
55,054 Ordinary shares
55,054
