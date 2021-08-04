Log in
    AFG   AU000000AFG9

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/03
2.65 AUD   +0.76%
04:36aAUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Supporting Homelessness Week
PU
06/17AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Brisbane Brokering a Better Future Roadshow
PU
06/16AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Sydney Brokering a Better Future Roadshow
PU
Australian Finance : Supporting Homelessness Week

08/04/2021
According to the Australian Government Institute of Health and Welfare, across Australia there are over 116,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night. As a business that supports mortgage brokers and thousands of customers into new homes every month, we know the importance of stable, safe and affordable housing.

With the theme 'Everybody Needs a Home', those at the front line of the crisis say more needs to be done to help those experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.,

Homelessness Week aims to raise awareness of the issues and kicks off with a series of national events and initiatives to support and raise money for the cause. As part of AFG's Sustainability program, AFG has partnered with Foyer Foundation Australia to help address the issue of homelessness among young people.

Young people experiencing disadvantage face significant challenges completing study and accessing work, particularly when those experiences mean that they do not have access to safe, stable and secure accommodation. Foyer Foundation establishes the framework for accredited Foyers across the country to provide young people with safe, stable housing whilst accessing employment and education opportunities, helping change the trajectory of youth homelessness.

Learn more about Foyer Foundation here.

You can read more about the issue of homelessness and get involved in your local community by visiting www.homelessnessaustralia.org.au/homelessness-week-1-7-august-2021/

To find out more about Foyer Foundation Australia, visit https://foyer.org.au/

#HomelessnessWeek21 #EverybodyNeedsAHome #FoyerFoundation

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 08:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
