Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australian Finance Group Limited    AFG   AU000000AFG9

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/14
2.74 AUD   -0.36%
05:27aAUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : AFG March 2021 Qtr IndexOpens in a new Window
PU
03/29AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : AFG expands NSW and WA teams
PU
03/24AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : Non-bank lender appointed to AFG panel
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian Finance : AFG March 2021 Qtr IndexOpens in a new Window

04/15/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Release

15 April 2021

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

AFG MORTGAGE INDEX - Q3 2021

Please see attached statement regarding AFG's Mortgage Index for the third quarter of financial year 2021.

Authorised for disclosure by:

Lisa Bevan

Company Secretary

CONTACT DETAILS

Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications

Mob 0402 781 367

David Bailey, CEO

Tel (08) 9420 7888

AFG Index

Market Release

April 2021

Housing leads the way

Australia's housing market continues to lead the country's economic recovery with Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) brokers lodging a record $20.6 billion in home loan applications for the third quarter of FY21. This represents a 3.79% lift on the prior quarter and a significant 34.32% increase on the same period last year.

AFG CEO David Bailey explained the results: "Record low interest rates, effective government stimulus packages and an improving consumer outlook have contributed to increased activity.

Looking around the country, New South Wales lodgements are up 9.37% on last quarter and 40% on Q3 FY20. Victoria is up 6.60% on last quarter and 24.86% on Q3 FY20. "Historically, Q3 usually records slower growth than Q2 so the solid results in NSW and Victoria are even more impressive.

In South Australia, lodgements are up 1.51% on last quarter and up 33.88% on the same period in 2020. In Western Australia, lodgements are down 7.61% on the previous quarter, which was its strongest period since 2015. Lodgements in WA are up 45% on Q3 FY20. The Northern Territory is up 5.79% on last quarter and down 13.26% on the same period last year. Queensland is down 2.66% on a very strong prior quarter and up 37.38% on Q3 2020.

"Rising house prices have contributed to a fall in Loan to Value Ratios (LVR), the national average LVR is down from 73.3% to 71.9%. The national average mortgage size has increased by 5.9% to $574,948 however rising house prices are outpacing loan sizes and maintaining safety buffers, as reflected in the reducing LVRs.

"Highly competitive fixed rates, largely driven by the Big 4 banks' access to cheap government funding has seen borrowers locking in their mortgages, with the percentage rising from 29.3% to 34% for the quarter.

First Home Buyer (FHB) activity has slowed, down from 22% to 18%, but this figure is still historically high. "The state and federal government FHB incentive schemes have done their job and likely pulled forward some demand," said Mr Bailey. Refinancers are steady at 22% and the percentage of Upgraders has lifted from 42% to 43%.

"With interest rates at record lows and yields slowly improving in some markets, Investors are edging back into the market, with an increase from 21% last quarter to 23%. The longer-term average for Investors' share of the market is around 35%.

"Interest Only lodgements are up from 12% to 14%, however these are still historically low as borrowers take the opportunity to pay down the principal during this period of record low interest rates.

The Big 4 Banks and their stable of brands captured 57.1% of the market, which is down from a high of 66.8% in the final quarter of FY20 which coincided with the peak of nationwide lockdowns. NAB was the only one of the Big 4 and their brands to record an increase in market share while the others all lost ground. Notable movements amongst the non-majors were AFG Home Loans up from 7.76% to 9.10% and Macquarie down from 11.45% to 9.93%.

"With such a competitive lending market and increased market activity, lender turnaround times continue to rise, up from 25.2 days last quarter to 27.1 days. This is the highest it has been at any point over the last three years.

"As our country recovers from the disruption of the pandemic, a resilient housing market built on sound lending standards will help keep Australia's recovery ahead of many of the world's economies," he concluded.

-ends-

For media enquiries, please contact

Alison Clarke

Head of Corporate Communications

P (08) 9420 7014 | P 0402 781 367

afgonline.com.au

2

Table 1

AFG Mortgages lodged

Fiscal

Fiscal

Lodge #

Lodge Volume

Avg Loan

Inv %

First Home

Refinance

Upgrader %

Interest

Principal &

Quarter

Buyers %

%

Only %

Interest %

2013

1

21,572

$8,416,984,858

$390,181

36%

15%

34%

28%

53%

47%

2013

2

21,409

$8,487,848,309

$396,462

36%

12%

34%

31%

51%

48%

2013

3

21,210

$8,323,131,168

$392,415

36%

12%

33%

31%

52%

48%

2013

4

24,446

$9,799,859,821

$400,878

37%

11%

33%

30%

54%

46%

2014

1

25,819

$10,542,068,141

$408,307

38%

10%

31%

32%

54%

46%

2014

2

25,896

$10,984,615,499

$424,182

39%

9%

32%

31%

56%

44%

2014

3

24,231

$10,302,849,053

$425,193

39%

9%

32%

31%

57%

43%

2014

4

26,966

$11,551,435,673

$428,370

39%

9%

34%

30%

58%

42%

2015

1

28,132

$12,204,183,662

$433,819

39%

8%

34%

31%

58%

42%

2015

2

28,664

$12,892,326,077

$449,774

39%

7%

36%

30%

59%

41%

2015

3

27,496

$12,267,821,050

$446,167

40%

8%

35%

30%

59%

41%

2015

4

31,230

$14,355,020,533

$459,655

40%

8%

37%

28%

59%

40%

2016

1

29,919

$14,074,122,292

$470,408

33%

9%

36%

34%

54%

46%

2016

2

28,849

$13,707,774,726

$475,156

31%

7%

38%

35%

50%

50%

2016

3

27,275

$12,899,531,564

$472,943

33%

8%

38%

34%

48%

52%

2016

4

30,360

$14,491,933,529

$477,336

34%

7%

39%

33%

47%

53%

2017

1

31,572

$15,124,176,912

$479,038

32%

8%

38%

34%

46%

54%

2017

2

30,741

$14,977,058,027

$487,201

34%

9%

38%

32%

47%

53%

2017

3

29,038

$14,150,343,319

$487,304

32%

10%

35%

34%

44%

55%

2017

4

30,056

$14,551,070,209

$484,132

31%

10%

29%

39%

33%

67%

2018

1

30,471

$14,947,866,967

$490,560

29%

13%

25%

41%

19%

81%

2018

2

29,674

$14,813,554,159

$499,210

28%

13%

22%

44%

19%

81%

2018

3

27,723

$13,794,037,704

$497,567

28%

13%

23%

43%

20%

80%

2018

4

28,865

$14,542,901,945

$503,825

28%

13%

23%

43%

19%

81%

2019

1

27,869

$14,163,790,155

$508,227

27%

14%

24%

43%

19%

81%

2019

2

25,525

$12,968,359,090

$508,065

27%

13%

24%

43%

18%

81%

2019

3

23,035

$11,613,654,327

$504,174

26%

14%

25%

43%

19%

81%

2019

4

25,243

$12,977,085,620

$514,087

28%

14%

28%

39%

20%

80%

2020

1

29,140

$15,699,513,473

$538,762

26%

15%

28%

40%

18%

82%

2020

2

28,602

$15,368,708,503

$537,330

26%

15%

27%

41%

18%

82%

2020

3

28,336

$15,343,647,580

$541,490

25%

15%

30%

39%

17%

83%

2020

4

31,070

$16,853,842,563

$542,447

25%

15%

32%

38%

16%

84%

2021

1

35,442

$18,189,881,747

$513,230

21%

23%

23%

40%

14%

86%

2021

2

36,556

$19,856,675,883

$543,185

21%

22%

22%

42%

12%

88%

2021

3

35,846

$20,609,592,051

$574,948

23%

18%

22%

43%

14%

86%

3

Table 2

Big 4 Banks & their Associated Brands vs Non Major Lender market share

Lodgement

Investment

First Home

Refinance

Upgrader

Interest Only

Principal &

Volume

Buyers Volume

Volume

Volume

Volume

Interest Volume

Fiscal

Fiscal

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Quarter

Major

Major

Major

Major

Major

Major

Major

2013

1

77.1%

22.9%

79.4%

20.6%

74.5%

25.5%

72.9%

27.1%

79.5%

20.5%

81.3%

18.7%

72.4%

27.6%

2013

2

77.6%

22.4%

80.8%

19.2%

74.2%

25.8%

73.6%

26.4%

79.3%

20.7%

81.6%

18.4%

73.4%

26.6%

2013

3

78.2%

21.8%

80.0%

20.0%

77.1%

22.9%

73.4%

26.6%

80.4%

19.6%

82.2%

17.8%

74.0%

26.0%

2013

4

77.0%

23.0%

79.3%

20.7%

74.5%

25.5%

72.6%

27.4%

79.3%

20.7%

80.4%

19.6%

73.1%

26.9%

2014

1

74.1%

25.9%

76.5%

23.5%

72.8%

27.2%

67.3%

32.7%

76.9%

23.1%

77.0%

23.0%

70.7%

29.3%

2014

2

73.6%

26.4%

75.4%

24.6%

72.3%

27.7%

67.5%

32.5%

76.1%

23.9%

76.5%

23.5%

69.8%

30.2%

2014

3

74.3%

25.7%

77.1%

22.9%

71.1%

28.9%

68.3%

31.7%

76.7%

23.3%

77.3%

22.7%

70.5%

29.5%

2014

4

74.8%

25.2%

77.3%

22.7%

71.6%

28.4%

69.3%

30.7%

77.9%

22.1%

77.8%

22.2%

70.5%

29.5%

2015

1

73.7%

26.3%

76.8%

23.2%

69.7%

30.3%

66.5%

33.5%

77.3%

22.7%

77.0%

23.0%

69.1%

30.9%

2015

2

69.8%

30.2%

74.2%

25.8%

67.0%

33.0%

62.5%

37.5%

72.6%

27.4%

73.9%

26.1%

63.8%

36.2%

2015

3

73.4%

26.6%

76.4%

23.6%

72.3%

27.7%

67.1%

32.9%

75.5%

24.5%

76.9%

23.1%

68.3%

31.7%

2015

4

71.7%

28.3%

74.8%

25.2%

70.7%

29.3%

64.8%

35.2%

75.5%

24.5%

76.5%

23.5%

64.9%

35.1%

2016

1

73.7%

26.3%

72.7%

27.3%

73.8%

26.2%

68.9%

31.1%

78.1%

21.9%

78.2%

21.8%

68.6%

31.4%

2016

2

69.9%

30.1%

71.1%

28.9%

70.4%

29.6%

61.2%

38.8%

75.4%

24.6%

76.6%

23.4%

63.4%

36.6%

2016

3

70.6%

29.4%

72.0%

28.0%

70.0%

30.0%

64.8%

35.2%

74.5%

25.5%

76.2%

23.8%

65.4%

34.6%

2016

4

70.9%

29.1%

73.9%

26.1%

72.2%

27.8%

66.2%

33.8%

73.4%

26.6%

75.0%

25.0%

67.3%

32.7%

2017

1

71.1%

28.9%

74.5%

25.5%

77.0%

23.0%

65.4%

34.6%

73.4%

26.6%

75.6%

24.4%

67.4%

32.6%

2017

2

65.2%

34.8%

68.4%

31.6%

68.3%

31.7%

58.2%

41.8%

69.0%

31.0%

69.8%

30.2%

61.3%

38.7%

2017

3

65.6%

34.4%

67.3%

32.7%

70.2%

29.8%

58.0%

42.0%

69.4%

30.6%

69.0%

31.0%

62.8%

37.2%

2017

4

64.7%

35.3%

68.5%

31.5%

70.0%

30.0%

57.5%

42.5%

66.0%

34.0%

62.6%

37.4%

65.7%

34.3%

2018

1

64.3%

35.7%

68.9%

31.1%

68.0%

32.0%

57.6%

42.4%

64.2%

35.8%

58.3%

41.7%

65.9%

34.1%

2018

2

64.1%

35.9%

66.5%

33.5%

69.5%

30.5%

57.5%

42.5%

64.3%

35.7%

63.5%

36.5%

64.3%

35.7%

2018

3

63.2%

36.8%

65.0%

35.0%

67.6%

32.4%

58.9%

41.1%

63.2%

36.8%

65.0%

35.0%

62.9%

37.1%

2018

4

59.2%

40.8%

57.2%

42.8%

68.4%

31.6%

54.1%

45.9%

59.9%

40.1%

59.5%

40.5%

59.3%

40.7%

2019

1

59.7%

40.3%

57.1%

42.9%

68.2%

31.8%

55.4%

44.6%

60.5%

39.5%

57.8%

42.2%

60.2%

39.8%

2019

2

57.9%

42.1%

56.5%

43.5%

67.8%

32.2%

53.1%

46.9%

58.1%

41.9%

57.4%

42.6%

58.1%

41.9%

2019

3

58.6%

41.4%

56.5%

43.5%

68.2%

31.8%

53.1%

46.9%

59.6%

40.4%

60.2%

39.8%

58.4%

41.6%

2019

4

57.6%

42.4%

56.3%

43.7%

65.5%

34.5%

51.5%

48.5%

59.0%

41.0%

55.4%

44.6%

58.3%

41.7%

2020

1

54.0%

46.0%

50.1%

49.9%

65.1%

34.9%

45.0%

55.0%

57.1%

42.9%

47.5%

52.5%

55.5%

44.5%

2020

2

53.1%

46.9%

48.2%

51.8%

64.0%

36.0%

46.7%

53.3%

55.2%

44.8%

44.8%

55.2%

55.0%

45.0%

2020

3

59.5%

40.5%

54.0%

46.0%

61.7%

38.3%

61.0%

39.0%

60.6%

39.4%

52.5%

47.5%

61.1%

38.9%

2020

4

66.8%

33.2%

64.4%

35.6%

66.9%

33.1%

71.1%

28.9%

65.7%

34.3%

62.2%

37.8%

67.7%

32.3%

2021

1

58.9%

41.1%

54.6%

45.4%

63.9%

36.1%

58.1%

41.9%

58.9%

41.1%

54.6%

45.4%

59.6%

40.4%

2021

2

58.8%

41.2%

54.6%

45.4%

65.0%

35.0%

58.0%

42.0%

57.5%

42.5%

54.6%

45.4%

59.4%

40.6%

2021

3

57.1%

42.9%

51.6%

48.4%

62.0%

38.0%

58.2%

41.8%

56.9%

43.1%

51.9%

48.1%

58.0%

42.0%

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
05:27aAUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : AFG March 2021 Qtr IndexOpens in a new Window
PU
03/29AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : AFG expands NSW and WA teams
PU
03/24AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : Non-bank lender appointed to AFG panel
PU
03/22AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFGOpens in a new..
PU
03/17AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : AFG establishes new outsourced trail book marketplace for ..
PU
03/12OECD Selects Australia's Cormann as Next Secretary-General
DJ
03/10AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : AFG appoints Heartland Reverse Mortgages to lending panel
PU
03/04PEPPERMINT INNOVATION  : Unveils New Micro-Insurance Product in Tie-up with Phil..
MT
02/25AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : Raises Interim Dividend as July-December 2020 Profit, Oper..
MT
02/09AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : Ceasing to be a substantial holderOpens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 765 M 590 M 590 M
Net income 2021 49,9 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 735 M 568 M 568 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australian Finance Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,95 AUD
Last Close Price 2,74 AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Bailey Chief Executive Officer
Ben Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Gill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Faries Chief Information Officer
John Sanger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED4.18%568
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED21.73%10 914
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.26.67%8 461
FREDDIE MAC-5.58%6 861
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED16.52%5 009
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.61%4 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ