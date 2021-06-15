Australian Finance : Expert support for Queensland brokers

Ruan Burger, award-winning broker and former director of Queensland-based brokerage Time Home Loans, has entered into an agreement with AFG designed to help our Queensland brokers and staff with business structures, recruitment strategies, referral relationships, succession planning and growth opportunities.

In his contracted role, Ruan will leverage his experience from operating two leading brokerages to help AFG brokers grow their businesses and also share his knowledge with AFG staff to help them provide further support to our growing network.

Ruan's appointment adds a new dimension to the support for our Queensland broker network, which has seen unprecedented growth in the productivity of its SMEs across the country. Ruan has built two award-winning brokerage firms from the ground up and has plenty of knowledge our brokers and staff will benefit from.

Speaking of his new partnership Ruan said: 'We've been impressed with all the changes AFG has planned for their network and helping Chris, Beccy and their brokers in Queensland is a great place for us to start. We're excited to get this partnership underway.'

About Ruan Burger

Mr Burger started his first brokerage, Home Loans Etc in Gladstone in March 2007 before selling the business and moving to Brisbane in December 2012 where he established the highly successful Time Home Loans. Mr Burger sold Time Home Loans earlier this year.