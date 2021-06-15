Log in
    AFG   AU000000AFG9

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/11
2.83 AUD   +0.35%
03:20aAUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : Expert support for Queensland brokers
PU
06/08AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : Perth Brokering a Better Future Roadshow
PU
06/06AUSTRALIAN FINANCE  : Morgans rates AFG as Add
AQ
Australian Finance : Expert support for Queensland brokers

06/15/2021 | 03:20am EDT
Ruan Burger, award-winning broker and former director of Queensland-based brokerage Time Home Loans, has entered into an agreement with AFG designed to help our Queensland brokers and staff with business structures, recruitment strategies, referral relationships, succession planning and growth opportunities.

In his contracted role, Ruan will leverage his experience from operating two leading brokerages to help AFG brokers grow their businesses and also share his knowledge with AFG staff to help them provide further support to our growing network.

Ruan's appointment adds a new dimension to the support for our Queensland broker network, which has seen unprecedented growth in the productivity of its SMEs across the country. Ruan has built two award-winning brokerage firms from the ground up and has plenty of knowledge our brokers and staff will benefit from.

Speaking of his new partnership Ruan said: 'We've been impressed with all the changes AFG has planned for their network and helping Chris, Beccy and their brokers in Queensland is a great place for us to start. We're excited to get this partnership underway.'

About Ruan Burger
Mr Burger started his first brokerage, Home Loans Etc in Gladstone in March 2007 before selling the business and moving to Brisbane in December 2012 where he established the highly successful Time Home Loans. Mr Burger sold Time Home Loans earlier this year.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 777 M 599 M 599 M
Net income 2021 50,5 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 760 M 586 M 586 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 67,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Bailey Chief Executive Officer
Ben Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Gill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Faries Chief Information Officer
John Sanger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED7.60%586
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED23.21%10 326
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.22.83%8 085
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION0.86%7 570
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.24%4 860
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED13.34%4 674