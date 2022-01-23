Australian Foundation Investment : Dividend/Distribution - AFI

2A.4 +Record Date 10/2/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 9/2/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
AFI
1.6 ASX +Security Code
24/1/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
AFI
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Registration Number
56004147120
2 / 7
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.6 Payment Date 25/2/2022
|
|
|
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
|
|
|
Security holder approval
|
|
only
|
Court approval
|
|
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
|
|
ACCC approval
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRB approval
|
|
|
|
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the
|
|
|
dividend/distribution.
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
|
use
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
|
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+security (in primary currency) for all
|
|
|
|
dividends/distributions notified in this form
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.10000000
|
|
personal
|
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the
|
|
currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to
|
|
securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for
|
|
|
|
dividends/distributions on this +security?
|
|
|
|
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
|
|
|
|
We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)
|
|
|
|
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to
|
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this
|
|
|
this dividend/distribution?
|
dividend/distribution
|
|
|
Yes
|
Full DRP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to
|
2A.11b(i) BSP status in respect of this
|
|
|
this dividend/distribution?
|
dividend/distribution
|
|
|
Yes
|
Full BSP offered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information
|
|
|
|
apart from franking?
|
|
For
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2B - Currency Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 7
5 / 7
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
AUD25/2/2022
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
The price will be set at a 5 per cent discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price of AFI shares traded on the ASX and Chi X automated trading systems over the five trading days after the shares trade ex-dividend.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
9/2/2022
15/2/2022
Start Date
End Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Friday February 11, 2022 17:00:00
5.0000 %
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.3 DRP discount rate
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.10000000
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
onlyuse personalPart 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.10000000