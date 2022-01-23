Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian Foundation Investment : Dividend/Distribution - AFI

01/23/2022 | 05:44pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AFI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.10000000

Ex Date

9/2/2022

Record Date

10/2/2022

Payment Date

25/2/2022

DRP election date

Friday February 11, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 7

2A.4 +Record Date 10/2/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 9/2/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
AFI
1.6 ASX +Security Code
24/1/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
AFI
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

56004147120

2 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date 25/2/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

only

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

use

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.10000000

personal

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to

2A.11b(i) BSP status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full BSP offered

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

For

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Shareholders resident in New Zealand default to having a dividend converted to NZD.

Shareholders resident in Great Britain, Isle of Man, Guernsey or Jersey will default to receiving a dividend converted to

GBP.

All other shareholders default to receiving an AUD dividend.

only

Other shareholders will be paid in AUD, NSD or GBP if they have provided an AU, NZ or GB financial institution account

details.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

use

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

16/2/2022

personal

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency

they would receive under the default arrangements

Shareholder who provide the share registry with AU, NZ or GB financial institution account details will receive a dividend

in AU or converted to NZD or GBP respectively regardless of residency.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be

received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday February 11, 2022 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

From the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services:

Tel (Aus): 1300 662 270 or +61 3 9415 4373

Tel (NZ): 0800 333 501

Internet: www.investorcentre.com

For

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 7

5 / 7
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
AUD25/2/2022
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
The price will be set at a 5 per cent discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price of AFI shares traded on the ASX and Chi X automated trading systems over the five trading days after the shares trade ex-dividend.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
9/2/2022
15/2/2022
Start Date
End Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Friday February 11, 2022 17:00:00
5.0000 %
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.3 DRP discount rate
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.10000000
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
onlyuse personalPart 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.10000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 263 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2021 235 M 168 M 168 M
Net cash 2021 102 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 10 593 M 7 632 M 7 598 M
EV / Sales 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales 2021 35,9x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Mark Freeman CEO, Managing Director, Director & CIO
Andrew J. B. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
John Paterson Chairman
Catherine M. Walter Independent Non-Executive Director
David A. Peever Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.13%7 632
BLACKROCK, INC.-12.52%121 487
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.03%84 249
UBS GROUP AG6.52%66 056
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.55%45 981
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.02%39 540