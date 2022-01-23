Australian Foundation Investment : Dividend/Distribution - AFI

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Date of this announcement

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

For personal use only

usepersonal Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For

only Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

1.1 Name of +Entity

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

1.4 The announcement is

1.4 The announcement is New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

relates to a period of six months

relates to a period of six months

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

apart from franking?

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

2A.11b(i) BSP status in respect of this

2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

dividends/distributions on this +security?

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

dividends/distributions notified in this form

+security (in primary currency) for all

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

From the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services:

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be

in AU or converted to NZD or GBP respectively regardless of residency.

Shareholder who provide the share registry with AU, NZ or GB financial institution account details will receive a dividend

they would receive under the default arrangements

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

rates not known, date for information to be released

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Other shareholders will be paid in AUD, NSD or GBP if they have provided an AU, NZ or GB financial institution account

All other shareholders default to receiving an AUD dividend.

Shareholders resident in Great Britain, Isle of Man, Guernsey or Jersey will default to receiving a dividend converted to

Shareholders resident in New Zealand default to having a dividend converted to NZD.

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

5 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

AUD 25/2/2022

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

The price will be set at a 5 per cent discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price of AFI shares traded on the ASX and Chi X automated trading systems over the five trading days after the shares trade ex-dividend.

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

9/2/2022

15/2/2022

Start Date

End Date

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Friday February 11, 2022 17:00:00

5.0000 %

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

4A.3 DRP discount rate

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.10000000

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

onlyuse personal Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security