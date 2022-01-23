Australian Foundation Investment : Half Yearly Report and Accounts as at 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Net tangible assets per share before any provision for deferred tax on the unrealised gains on the long-term investment portfolio as at 31 December 2021 were $7.76, up from $6.64 at 31 December 2020 (both before allowing for any announced dividends).

The final dividend for the 2021 financial year was 14 cents per share (fully franked), and it was paid to shareholders on 31 August 2021.

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) and Dividend Substitution Share Plan (DSSP) are available, the price for which will be set at a 5% discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price of the Company's shares traded on the ASX and Chi-X automated trading systems over the five trading days from when the shares trade ex-dividend. The last date for the receipt of an election notice for participation in the DRP & DSSP is 5.00 pm (Melbourne time) on 11 February 2022.

The interim dividend is 10 cents per share, fully franked, the same as last year. The dividend will be paid on 25 February 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 10 February 2022 and the shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on 9 February 2022. There is no conduit foreign income component of the dividend.

Profit after tax attributable to members was $146.0 million (up 74.5% on the previous corresponding period's $83.7 million).

Profit after tax was $146.0 million (up 73.5% on the previous corresponding period's $84.1 million).

Revenue from operating activities was $161.8 million, up $65.6 million or 68.1% from the previous corresponding period. This excludes capital gains on investments.

The reporting period is the half-year ended 31 December 2021 with the previous corresponding period being the half-year ended 31 December 2020. The results have been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

