Australian Foundation Investment : Half Yearly Report and Accounts as at 31 December 2021

Portfolio Performance
The Australian equity market continued to deliver gains in the six months to 31 December 2021 following on from the very strong rebound in markets in the first six months of the calendar year. While market valuations remained higher than historical levels, as a result of continued low interest rates, corporate earnings growth remained strong supported by improved economic activity.
The strengthening demand environment is producing supply chain challenges in many industries with rising costs leading to a meaningful increase in reported inflation. In the near term, operating costs are likely to remain elevated making it more challenging for companies to sustain recent strong earnings growth. A feature of our focus on quality businesses is identifying those companies displaying attributes of pricing power over the long term. Companies owning unique assets with a market leadership position are best able to pass through rising costs. Core portfolio holdings are represented by high-quality companies we consider relatively well positioned to pass through any cost increases.
Reflecting the quality of companies in the portfolio during these uncertain times, AFIC's portfolio was up 6.9% for the six months to 31 December 2021 compared with the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index, which was up 4.6% over the same period. These figures include the benefit of franking credits, with AFIC's performance numbers after costs.
Companies in the portfolio that contributed strongly to returns through the six-month period were Macquarie Group, Sydney Airport, Mainfreight, James Hardie Industries and Goodman Group.
AFIC is an investor with a long term focus. Ten-year portfolio return figures to 31 December 2021 are 12.5% versus 12.4% for the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index over the same period. These figures include the full benefit of franking, with AFIC's return after costs. This performance has been achieved with lower portfolio volatility than the market and more consistent dividend income.
Portfolio Adjustments
Short term volatility provided attractive prices to increase our holdings in Transurban, Coles Group, CSL, Goodman Group, Domino's Pizza Enterprises and BHP, where we consider long term prospects for all these companies remains strong. Transurban will be a significant beneficiary as economies gradually reopen, leading to increased traffic across its road transport network, while improved mobility will enhance plasma collection volumes for CSL.
We initiated positions in JB Hi-Fi and WiseTech Global. JB Hi-Fi is the largest consumer electronics retailer in Australia and New Zealand. While primarily providing attractive income to the portfolio, we expect the consumer electronics category to continue delivering meaningful growth. WiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the global logistics industry facilitating customers to digitise their freight forwarding operations.
We exited Qube Holdings, APA Group, Lifestyle Communities, Origin Energy and Altium, considering each company's long term prospects increasingly challenged as competitive intensity increases. We also exited our holding in Milton Corporation as a result of the takeover by Washington H. Soul Pattinson.
Outlook
Our strategy of owning a diversified portfolio of quality companies that are well placed to deliver earnings growth over the medium to long term remains appropriate. While market volatility may emerge, short term periods of uncertainty often present good buying opportunities for investors focused on a company's long term prospects. The portfolio is soundly positioned despite the spectre of rising interest rates and heightened global uncertainty.
Please direct any enquiries to:
Mark Freeman
Geoff Driver
Managing Director
General Manager
(03) 9225 2122
(03) 9225 2102
24 January 2022
