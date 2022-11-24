Australian Foundation Investment : NZ Shareholder meeting - 28 November 2022

Dear Shareholder

INFORMATION MEETING IN AUCKLAND

The Company will be holding an information meeting in Auckland to discuss AFIC's financial performance and investments. The details of the meeting are:

Date: Monday 28 November 2022

Time: 10.00 am

Venue: Hilton Auckland

Princes Wharf

147 Quay Street

Auckland

Following the presentation light refreshments will be provided. We look forward to as many shareholders coming as possible and I hope that you are able to attend.

Please note that family and friends interested in the Company are welcome to attend.

Yours sincerely

Mark Freeman

Managing Director