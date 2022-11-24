Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFI   AU000000AFI5

AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(AFI)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-24 am EST
7.550 AUD   +1.21%
03:54aAustralian Foundation Investment : NZ Shareholder meeting - 28 November 2022
PU
10/27Australian Foundation Investment : AFIC's investment approach holds up in uncertain times
PU
10/27Australian Foundation Investment : Our stance on franking credits
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian Foundation Investment : NZ Shareholder meeting - 28 November 2022

11/24/2022 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Shareholder

INFORMATION MEETING IN AUCKLAND

The Company will be holding an information meeting in Auckland to discuss AFIC's financial performance and investments. The details of the meeting are:

Date: Monday 28 November 2022

Time: 10.00 am

Venue: Hilton Auckland

Princes Wharf

147 Quay Street

Auckland

Following the presentation light refreshments will be provided. We look forward to as many shareholders coming as possible and I hope that you are able to attend.

Please note that family and friends interested in the Company are welcome to attend.

Yours sincerely

Mark Freeman

Managing Director

Attachments

Disclaimer

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 08:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
03:54aAustralian Foundation Investment : NZ Shareholder meeting - 28 November 2022
PU
10/27Australian Foundation Investment : AFIC's investment approach holds up in uncertain times
PU
10/27Australian Foundation Investment : Our stance on franking credits
PU
10/27Australian Foundation Investment : AFIC visits US to assess local performance of global co..
PU
10/04Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited Announces Resignation of Peter John Wi..
CI
10/03Transcript : Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited - Shareholder/A..
CI
09/28Australian Foundation Investment : AFIC's portfolio shows resilience
PU
09/02Opportunities In Volatile Markets : exploring recent portfolio activity
PU
08/10AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED : ..
FA
08/01Australian Foundation Investment : AFIC delivers 53.4% increase in full year profit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 393 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2022 361 M 242 M 242 M
Net cash 2022 140 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 9 218 M 6 193 M 6 193 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,9x
EV / Sales 2022 23,1x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Mark Freeman CEO, Managing Director, Director & CIO
Andrew J. B. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
John Paterson Chairman
Catherine M. Walter Independent Non-Executive Director
David A. Peever Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED-11.82%6 193
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.58%110 161
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.72%70 197
UBS GROUP AG6.09%58 141
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.68%36 567
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.9.53%35 162