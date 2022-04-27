Australian Gold and Copper : Boxdale-Carlisle Gold Trend above Large Ultramafic Intrusive

27 April 2022

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd

Boxdale-Carlisle Gold Trend above Large

Ultramafic Intrusive

BOXDALE-CARLISLE REEFS: GOLD TARGET

 New 3D magnetic interpretation highlights 20km long, elongate magnetic ultramafic body underneath the Boxdale - Carlisle Reefs gold trend

 Magnetic feature interpreted to be the source feeder to gold mineralisation in the overlying deformed sedimentary rocks

 The large size of the magnetic body provides scope for a sizeable gold system

 RC drilling at Boxdale has been completed with 23 holes for 2,370m and gold assays (3,440) pending results from drilling at Boxdale and Carlisle Reefs

Figure 1: Schematic long section of the Boxdale (NW) - Carlisle Reefs (SE) gold zone showing a 20km long elongate ultramafic magnetic body below the recent soil sampling areas where drilling has returned shallow gold.

New 3D magnetic inversion modelling of detailed 50m spaced arial magnetics demonstrates evidence for a 20km long, elongate, magnetic, ultramafic rock (gabbro) underneath the Boxdale-Carlisle Reefs gold trend.

The gabbro was a possible heat source driver and/or fluid conduit for the gold mineralisation and the size of the gabbro provides scope for a large hydrothermal gold system. Recent drill intercepts are encouraging such as 5m at 4.16g/t from 24m within 33m at 1.10g/t Au from 3m (ASX AGC 2nd March 2022).

Southeast along trend, the ultramafic rock outcrops as a large hill called Mount Derriwong, as an altered gabbro (hornblendite and hornblende diorite with pyroxenite xenoliths,) which is magnetic and importantly, late Ordovician in age (458-443 million years (NSW Geological Survey, Seamless Geology, Minview). This rock age is an important period for mineralisation across the NSW Lachlan Fold Belt.

The overlying sediments hosting the gold have been strongly deformed (folded, faulted and chemically altered by hot fluids carrying gold) and the gold mineralisation is interpreted to have been sourced from the gabbro.

RC drilling at Boxdale has been completed with 23 holes for 2,370m and gold assays (3,440) pending results from drilling at Boxdale and Carlisle Reefs.

Figure 2: Schematic cross section (looking south east) of the Boxdale gold zone showing relative position of the ultramafic magnetic body and faults propagating above it focusing gold rich fluids.

Figure 3: Recent drone photo (looking north east) of outcropping ultramafic magnetic body.

Figure 4: The prospective trend from Boxdale to Carlisle Reefs above the ultramafic magnetic body.

References

AGC ASX prospectus lodged 18th November 2020

AGC ASX 15 December 2021 Boxdale Gold Target Review Highlights and DrillingUnderway

AGC ASX 2 March 2022 Near Surface gold intersected along Boxdale-Carlisle trend NSW Geological Survey, Seamless Geology, MinView

AGC Projects Overview

AGC's portfolio located in the Central Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW includes the Moorefield gold project exploring for multi-million ounce orogenic gold deposits, the Cargelligo copper-gold/base-metal project in the southern Cobar Super-Basin exploring for Hera and Federation style deposits, and the Gundagai gold project, exploring for multi-million ounce McPhillamy's type gold deposits.

Figure 5. Location of the Cargelligo, Moorefield and Gundagai Projects in relation to major mines and deposits within the Lachlan Fold Belt., see p100 AGC ASX prospectus lodged 18th November 2020.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of AGC.

