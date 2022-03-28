Australian Gold and Copper : Boxdale Drilling Underway to Extend Near Surface Gold Target

29 March 2022

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd

ACN 633 936 526

Boxdale Drilling Underway to Extend

Near Surface Gold Targets

Boxdale Target (GOLD)

 Phase 2 drilling for gold at Boxdale is underway along the 15km Boxdale-Carlisle Reefs gold-arsenic trend

 Twenty-five RC holes planned for 2,500m targeting multiple gold targets

 Following up recent strong RC drilling results, 5m at 4.16g/t Au from only 24m

 Drill targets supported by close spaced soil sampling by handheld pXRF using arsenic as pathfinder

 Assays also pending from drilling in January at Carlisle Reefs, 15km south along trend from Boxdale

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd ('AGC, the 'Company') is pleased to report that phase 2 RC drilling is underway at Boxdale, targeting extensions to near surface gold intercepts and new targets identified by pXRF soil sampling.

Drilling will follow up previous strong drill intercepts, including:

 4m at 1.25g/t Au from 41m and 8m at 1.79g/t Au from 51m (BXRC002) (ASX AGC 2 March 2022)

 33m at 1.10g/t Au from 3m incl. 5m at 4.16g/t Au from 24m incl. 1m at 6.74g/t Au (BXRC008) (ASX AGC 2 March 2022)

 15m at 0.85g/t Au from 60m incl. 9m at 1.10g/t Au from 66m and

 9m at 1.02g/t Au from 79m incl. 1m at 5.24g/t Au from 81m (BXRC014) (ASX AGC 2 March 2022)

 19m at 1.28g/t gold from 114m, incl. 4m at 4.3g/t gold from 120m, incl. 1m at 9.55g/t gold from 123m (BDRC001) (AGC IPO Prospectus 18 Nov 2020)

 15m @ 1.00g/t gold from 85m, incl. 6m at 2.1g/t gold from 92m (BDRC003) (AGC IPO Prospectus 18 Nov 2020)

Around twenty-five holes for 2,500m are expected to be drilled in this phase of RC drilling.

Close to a thousand (994) new pXRF soil points have been sampled since Boxdale's phase 1 RC drilling and the arsenic in soil results, both tighten known anomalies for drill targeting, as well as highlight new areas for follow up, see figure 1. At the 15km Boxdale-Carlisle Reefs trend, arsenic is strongly correlated with gold and arsenic is found in higher concentrations in the soil and therefore is used as a pathfinder to gold.

Figure 1: Boxdale arsenic in soil highlight the prospective areas for gold where drilling is underway.

Figure 2: RC drill rig at Boxdale's phase 2 drilling.

The style of gold deposits being explored are Orogenic gold deposits whereby gold has a strong correlation with arsenic and the gold mineralisation is hosted in brittle fractures in the rock. The fractures are cemented with quartz/carbonate and sulphides such as pyrite and arsenopyrite. This cementing process creates mineralised veins which host gold.

Such deposits include the World-class, multimillion ounce Victorian gold deposits, the biggest being Bendigo and Fosterville (Kirkland Lake Gold).

Figure 3: The +15km prospective trend from Boxdale to Carlisle Reefs.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of AGC.

References

AGC ASX prospectus lodged 18th November 2020

AGC ASX 2 March 2022 Near surface gold intersected along Boxdale-Carlisle Trend

Forward-Looking Statements

