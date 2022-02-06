Australian Gold and Copper : Carlisle Reefs Drilling Completed

Carlisle Reefs Drilling Completed

Carlisle Reefs Target (GOLD)

Phase 1 RC drilling completed for nine holes 1,070m targeting gold

Carlisle Reefs is a historic gold mine district with over 100 mine pits and shafts

Sulfides and quartz veining intercepted in numerous holes

drilling gold assays from Boxdale due late-February and post- Christmas Boxdale and Carlisle Reefs assays due March Final gold and multielement assays for Cargelligo's Achilles target are still pending, expected imminently

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd ('AGC, the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on the gold focused drilling campaigns along the 15km long, Boxdale - Carlisle Reefs historic gold trend at the Moorefield Project in central NSW.

RC drilling has now been completed at the Carlisle Reefs target with 1,070m drilled across nine holes. Drilling was aimed at locating gold mineralisation under historic mine workings and to lengthen existing drill hole intercepts.

Drilling at Carlisle Reefs and previously at Boxdale (see ASX AGC 21 January 2021), intercepted encouraging zones of sulfides (pyrite and arsenopyrite, visually logged and pXRF analysed) hosted within quartz veining.

The host rocks are interbedded meta-siltstones and sandstones. The mineralisation is preferentially hosted within the sandstone units as the sandstones are brittle, allowing them to fracture. Mineralisation in quartz veins develop within these fractures.

RC drill samples have been submitted to the laboratory and will be reported upon once received. Laboratories in NSW are understaffed due to high COVID infection rates which is hampering lab turnaround times, including Achilles' diamond hole assays.

Carlisle Reefs Deposit Style

The style of gold deposits being explored are Orogenic gold deposits whereby gold has a strong correlation with arsenic and the gold mineralisation is hosted in brittle fractures in the rock. The fractures are cemented with quartz/carbonate and sulphides such as pyrite and arsenopyrite. This cementing process creates mineralised veins which host gold (ASX AGC IPO Prospectus 18 Nov 2020).

Such deposits include the World-class, multimillion ounce Victorian gold deposits, the biggest being Bendigo and Fosterville (Kirkland Lake Gold) (ASX AGC IPO Prospectus 18 Nov 2020).