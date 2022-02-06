Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Gold and Copper Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGC   AU0000122194

AUSTRALIAN GOLD AND COPPER LIMITED

(AGC)
Australian Gold and Copper : Carlisle Reefs Drilling Completed

02/06/2022 | 05:28pm EST
7 February 2022

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd

ACN 633 936 526

Carlisle Reefs Drilling Completed

Carlisle Reefs Target (GOLD)

  • Phase 1 RC drilling completed for nine holes 1,070m targeting gold
  • Carlisle Reefs is a historic gold mine district with over 100 mine pits and shafts
  • Sulfides and quartz veining intercepted in numerous holes
  • Pre-Christmasdrilling gold assays from Boxdale due late-February and post- Christmas Boxdale and Carlisle Reefs assays due March
  • Final gold and multielement assays for Cargelligo's Achilles target are still pending, expected imminently

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd ('AGC, the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on the gold focused drilling campaigns along the 15km long, Boxdale - Carlisle Reefs historic gold trend at the Moorefield Project in central NSW.

RC drilling has now been completed at the Carlisle Reefs target with 1,070m drilled across nine holes. Drilling was aimed at locating gold mineralisation under historic mine workings and to lengthen existing drill hole intercepts.

Drilling at Carlisle Reefs and previously at Boxdale (see ASX AGC 21 January 2021), intercepted encouraging zones of sulfides (pyrite and arsenopyrite, visually logged and pXRF analysed) hosted within quartz veining.

The host rocks are interbedded meta-siltstones and sandstones. The mineralisation is preferentially hosted within the sandstone units as the sandstones are brittle, allowing them to fracture. Mineralisation in quartz veins develop within these fractures.

RC drill samples have been submitted to the laboratory and will be reported upon once received. Laboratories in NSW are understaffed due to high COVID infection rates which is hampering lab turnaround times, including Achilles' diamond hole assays.

Carlisle Reefs Deposit Style

The style of gold deposits being explored are Orogenic gold deposits whereby gold has a strong correlation with arsenic and the gold mineralisation is hosted in brittle fractures in the rock. The fractures are cemented with quartz/carbonate and sulphides such as pyrite and arsenopyrite. This cementing process creates mineralised veins which host gold (ASX AGC IPO Prospectus 18 Nov 2020).

Such deposits include the World-class, multimillion ounce Victorian gold deposits, the biggest being Bendigo and Fosterville (Kirkland Lake Gold) (ASX AGC IPO Prospectus 18 Nov 2020).

Australian Gold and Copper Limited

1

Figure 1: Carlisle Reefs historic mining district selected historic significant intervals and the recent RC drill

holes with assays pending. (ASX AGC IPO Prospectus 18 Nov 2020)

2

Figure 2: The +15km prospective trend from Boxdale to Carlisle Reefs (AGC IPO Prospectus 18 Nov 2020).

3

Figure 3: A recent Carlisle Reefs drone photo looking east and approximate locations of historic shafts.

Figure 4: Carlisle Reefs mapped lodes and mine workings (ASX AGC IPO Prospectus 18 Nov 2020).

4

Table 1: Carlisle Reefs RC Drill Collars (GDA94)

Hole_ID

Type

Depth (m)

East

North

RL

Az

Dip

CRRC001

RC

66

534453

6353667

335

220

-60

CRRC002

RC

150

534444

6353660

330

220

-60

CRRC003

RC

181

534481

6353708

340

220

-60

CRRC004

RC

80

534566

6353564

327

220

-65

CRRC005

RC

80

534561

6353538

328

340

-65

CRRC006

RC

80

534579

6353537

325

20

-65

CRRC007

RC

100

534529

6353573

334

190

-65

CRRC008

RC

180

534498

6353632

341

220

-60

CRRC009

RC

153

534378

6353616

332

220

-60

A JORC table 1 will be included with the release of assay results.

References

AGC ASX prospectus lodged 18th November 2020

AGC ASX Boxdale drilling complete, rig mobilising to Carlisle Reefs 21st January 2022

AGC Projects Overview

AGC's portfolio located in the Central Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW includes the Moorefield gold project exploring for multi-million ounce orogenic gold deposits, the Cargelligo copper- gold/base-metal project in the southern Cobar Super-Basin exploring for Hera and Federation style deposits, and the Gundagai gold project, exploring for multi-million ounce McPhillamy's type gold deposits.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
