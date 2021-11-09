Investor Presentation - Noosa Mining Unearthed Conference

This presentation has been prepared by Australian Gold and Copper Ltd ("AGC"). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. Certain information in this document has been derived from third parties and though AGC has no reason to believe that it is not accurate, reliable or complete, it has not been independently audited or verified by AGC.
This presentation is for information purposes only. It has been prepared for the purpose of providing general information about Australian Gold and Copper Limited ("AGC"). It should not be considered as an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in AGC in any jurisdiction. It is not recommended that any person makes an investment decision in relation to AGC in reliance on this presentation material. This presentation does not constitute financial product advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.
This presentation contains forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such statements are predictions only based on available data which may be unreliable and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein, which could cause actual values, results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in this presentation.
This overview does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the project prospects. Each of AGC, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability, direct, indirect or consequential for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission there from. AGC accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation.
COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT
The information in this document that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Glen Diemar who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Diemar is a full- time employee of Australian Gold and Copper Limited, and has associated shareholdings in, Australian Gold and Copper Limited, however Mr Diemar believes these shareholdings do not create a conflict of interest, and Mr Diemar has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Diemar consents to the inclusion in this presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The references to any historical exploration results are disclosed in the prospectus, the references and in the Geological Survey of NSW, DIGS file database, and are not pursuant to the JORC 2012 Edition. Mr Diemar confirms that any historical exploration results set out in this document are an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the project owned by Australian Gold and Copper Limited.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and forecasts, including possible or assumed reserves and resources, production levels and rates, costs, prices, future performance or potential growth of Australian Gold and Copper Limited, industry growth or other trend projections. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "except", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans,
strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production and expected costs. Indications of, and guidance on future earnings, cash flows, costs, financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements.
Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change, without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only. Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors which are beyond the control of Australian Gold and Copper Ltd. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Nothing in this report should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This presentation does not constitute an offer to acquire or sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction. In particular, this presentation does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale to any U.S. person or in the United States or any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, tender offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant ASX releases and the form and context of the announcement has not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the prospectus.
For further details, refer to the AGC IPO Prospectus, and ASX Announcements (ASX:AGY) which are available on the Company website www.austgoldcopper.com.au
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Australian Gold and Copper Limited.
2
only 1.
Introduction & Overview
Why AGC? Key Reasons
AGC holds three Gold and Copper Projects, Lachlan Fold Belt NSW, home to World Class Mines
Significant gold drill intercepts at Moorefield, drilling imminent
Diamond drilling awaiting results, targeting large copper discovery
Well funded for significant exploration programs
6.0
50.0 SHAREHOLDERS %
24.0
MAG (100% escrowed)
MAG Shareholders (~27% escrowed)
New South Resources (100% escrowed)
IPO Shareholders
ersonal
~6.2% Board & Management
20.0
Investment Highlights
only
LOCATION
PORTFOLIO
DRILLING READY
NEWS FLOW
TEAM & ALLIANCES
ersonal use
World class gold-
copper terrain
Lachlan Fold belt
known to host several
multi-million ounce
gold deposits
Major gold / copper
deposits:
- Cadia Valley
- Northparkes
- Cowal
- Hera
- McPhillamys
- Federation
1,000km2 across 3 projects
Each project has strong rationale to drill
High value target styles:
Orogenic style gold
Cobar- Peak/Federation style gold-polymetallic
McPhillamys style gold
Diversifiedportfolio capable of hosting multi- million Oz discoveries
Advanced under-drilled targets
Many exceptional drill ready areas
Multi-datasetevidence for major exploration success
Historic workings and drill intercepts
Outcropping mineral alteration systems
Surface Geochem
Geophysics
Favorable Geology
News flow from multiple drill programs
Drilling continues into 2022
6,500m RC drilled in first 6 months after
IPO
Well funded for follow up drill programs
Very active region
Track record of discoveries
Leveraging Strategic Alliance with Magmatic
Low corporate overheads
Shareholder funds to be spent in the ground
Board and management alignment:with substantial shareholding and interest for success
Discovery
4
AGC Team & Strategic Alliance
ersonal use only
Australian Gold and Copper
DAVID RICHARDSON
Chairman
Extensive international corporate experience including 15 years in Japan in Asia Pacific regional director positions with Pacific Dunlop Ltd and Amcor Ltd, expertise includes venture capital and finance. Founded Magmatic Resources in 2014, listing on the ASX in 2017 and is Executive Chairman. David holds an MBA from the University of Southern California (USC), LA.
RANKO MATIC
Non-Executive Director
Ranko is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years' experience. He has acted as Director, Company Sec and CFO for both public and private companies, with particular focus on the resources ASX- listed. Ranko holds a Bachelor of Business and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand.
GLEN DIEMAR
Managing Director
Early-stage discoveries focused Geologist in NSW mineral systems. Previous roles including BHPBilliton, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, and most recently was CEO of successful private explorer, New South Resources PL and responsible for identifying and developing the projects vended into AGC Ltd. He holds a Masters of Economic Geology and is a member of the AIG.
ANDREA BETTI
CFO & Co. Sec.
Accounting, corporate governance and banking professional with over 20 years' experience, acting as CFO, Company Sec and in senior exec roles in banking and finance. Ms. Betti is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Aust. and NZ and an associate member of the Governance Institute of Aust. Ms Betti s a B Commerce, Grad. Dip. Corporate Governance, Grad. Dip. Applied Finance and Investment and a Masters of Business Administration.
Strategic Alliance with
Magmatic Resources
TO SHARE PREMISES, RESOURCES, AND TEAMS
Strategic Alliance Bringing Together World Class Explorers for the Benefit of AGC Shareholders
Magmatic Resources Technical Team
Early Stages of Boda Gold Copper Porphyry Discovery, Lachlan NSW
Early Stages of Cullarin Gold Discovery, Lachlan NSW
Early Stages of McPhillamys Gold Discovery, Lachlan NSW
Past Exploration Manager, Gold Fields, St Ives Gold Mine, WA
Early Stages of Hera Gold Discovery, Cobar NSW, PhD Cobar Region
LIMITING CORPORATE OVERHEADS
• Joint Corporate Office
• Joint Exploration Office
Shareholder Funds Spent in the Ground
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Australian Gold and Copper Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:11 UTC.