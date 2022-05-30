Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUZ   AU000000AUZ8

AUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED

(AUZ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange  -  05-26
0.1150 AUD   -4.17%
08:39aAUSTRALIAN MINES : Application for quotation of securities - AUZ
PU
05/26AUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.115 AUD for 13.38 existing shares
FA
05/23AUSTRALIAN MINES : Update - Proposed issue of securities - AUZ
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian Mines : Application for quotation of securities - AUZ

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AUZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

32,173,913

30/05/2022

AUZO

OPTION EXPIRING 30-MAY-2024 DEFERRED

32,173,913

30/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

68073914191

1.3

ASX issuer code

AUZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

23-May-2022 09:47

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

AUZ

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

AUZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

30/5/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

only

32,173,913

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.11500000

use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code and description

personal

AUZO : OPTION EXPIRING 30-MAY-2024 DEFERRED

Issue date

30/5/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

For

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Mines Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
08:39aAUSTRALIAN MINES : Application for quotation of securities - AUZ
PU
05/26AUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.115 AUD for 13.38 existing shares
FA
05/23AUSTRALIAN MINES : Update - Proposed issue of securities - AUZ
PU
05/23AUSTRALIAN MINES : Revised Entitlement Offer timetable and Prospectus
PU
05/11Australian Mines Limited Appoints Les Guthrie as Interim CEO
CI
05/11Australian Mines Limited Announces Resignation of Benjamin Bell as Director of the Comp..
CI
05/06Australian Mines Completes Exploration Activities at New South Wales' Lachlan Project
MT
05/06Australian Mines Limited Provides Update in Relation to Exploration Activities Recently..
CI
05/04Australian Mines Limited Provides Exploration Update At Biloela Project
CI
04/28AUSTRALIAN MINES : Appendix 5B
PU
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 -4,49 M -3,21 M -3,21 M
Net cash 2021 3,30 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,5 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 329x
EV / Sales 2021 1 331x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
