    AUZ   AU000000AUZ8

AUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED

(AUZ)
Australian Mines : Notice of Annual General Meeting

11/16/2021 | 05:47pm EST
For personal use only

17 November 2021

Dear Shareholders

Australian Mines Limited Annual General Meeting

The Notice of Annual General Meeting of Australian Mines Limited (Australian Mines or the Company) to be held on 17 December 2021 at 10.00am Brisbane time is now available at the ASX Announcements section of https://australianmines.com.au/our-value-proposition.

Safety of our shareholders and staff is our paramount concern. With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in ongoing health concerns and government restrictions on gatherings and travel, we will hold the meeting by way of live video conference. There will be no physical meeting.

The consequences of this are as follows:

  1. If you wish to attend the virtual AGM, please go to www.advancedshare.com.au/virtual-meeting and use the meeting ID and Shareholder identification contained in the enclosed proxy form;
  2. Questions concerning the business of the meeting should be submitted to investor@australianmines.com.au in advance of the meeting. There will be a facility to put questions in writing and speak during the meeting using a Q&A facility;
  3. All resolutions will be determined by way of a poll. The poll will be conducted based on votes submitted by proxy and by Shareholders who have indicated that they intend to vote at the Meeting. The Company's share registry will be facilitating voting during the Meeting.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to lodge a proxy form to vote at the AGM at least 48 hours before the meeting.

Yours sincerely

Oliver Carton

Company Secretary

1

For personal use only

AUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED

ABN 68 073 914 191

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TIME:10.00 am Brisbane, QLD time

DATE:17 December 2021

By videoconference

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

2

For personal use only

I MP O R TA N T I N F O R M A TI O N

TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING

Notice is given that the meeting of the Shareholders to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 10.00 am Brisbane QLD Time on 17 December 2021 by video conference.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

VOTING ELIGIBILITY

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulations 7.11.37 and 7.11.38 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are registered shareholders as at 5.00pm Brisbane QLD time on 15 December 2021.

VOTING IN PERSON

To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

VOTING BY PROXY

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that:

  • each member has a right to appoint a proxy;
  • the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and
  • a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote

Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does:

  • the proxy need not vote on a poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
  • if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
  • if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed).

1

Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances

For personal use only

Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if:

  • an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and
  • the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; and
  • at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and
  • either of the following applies:
    o the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting;
  1. the proxy does not vote on the resolution,

the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting.

2

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E TI N G

AGENDA

For personal use only

1.

2.

3.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS - AGENDA ITEM 1

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.

RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:

"That, for the purpose of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021."

Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

Voting Prohibition Statement:

A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons:

  1. a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
  2. a Closely Related Party of such a member.

However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:

  1. the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or
  2. the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:
    1. does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and
    2. expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Michael Ramsden, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is reelected as a Director."

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Mines Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
