Australian Mines : Notice of Annual General Meeting

17 November 2021

Dear Shareholders

Australian Mines Limited Annual General Meeting

The Notice of Annual General Meeting of Australian Mines Limited (Australian Mines or the Company) to be held on 17 December 2021 at 10.00am Brisbane time is now available at the ASX Announcements section of https://australianmines.com.au/our-value-proposition.

Safety of our shareholders and staff is our paramount concern. With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in ongoing health concerns and government restrictions on gatherings and travel, we will hold the meeting by way of live video conference. There will be no physical meeting.

The consequences of this are as follows:

If you wish to attend the virtual AGM, please go to www.advancedshare.com.au/virtual-meeting and use the meeting ID and Shareholder identification contained in the enclosed proxy form; Questions concerning the business of the meeting should be submitted to investor@australianmines.com.au in advance of the meeting. There will be a facility to put questions in writing and speak during the meeting using a Q&A facility; All resolutions will be determined by way of a poll. The poll will be conducted based on votes submitted by proxy and by Shareholders who have indicated that they intend to vote at the Meeting. The Company's share registry will be facilitating voting during the Meeting.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to lodge a proxy form to vote at the AGM at least 48 hours before the meeting.

Yours sincerely

Oliver Carton

Company Secretary