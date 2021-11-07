Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    API   AU000000API4

AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(API)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Agrees to Wesfarmers Takeover

11/07/2021 | 05:38pm EST
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. agreed to a takeover by retail and industrial conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd. that values the pharmaceutical distributor and retailer at 763.6 million Australian dollars (US$565.2 million).

API said it had entered into a scheme implementation deed and that its board unanimously recommended shareholders accept Wesfarmers' cash offer of A$1.55 per share. API had initially said a proposal by Sigma Healthcare Ltd. looked more favorable even though it would take longer to implement, but Sigma withdrew that proposal last week.

The board's recommendation is subject to the absence of a superior proposal and an independent expert concluding that Wesfarmers' scheme is in the best interests of shareholders.

Wesfarmers last month acquired a 19.3% stake in the operator of the Priceline pharmacy chain from ASX-listed investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. It exercised an option to acquire the shares for A$1.38 each but will top up the payment to the full consideration of the offer if it is successful.

API shares last traded at A$1.485.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-21 1737ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -1.66% 1.485 End-of-day quote.20.73%
WESFARMERS LIMITED 2.05% 60.33 End-of-day quote.19.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 009 M 2 966 M 2 966 M
Net income 2021 7,84 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
Net Debt 2021 110 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 87,4x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 732 M 542 M 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
