Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Agrees to Wesfarmers Takeover

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. agreed to a takeover by retail and industrial conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd. that values the pharmaceutical distributor and retailer at 763.6 million Australian dollars (US$565.2 million).

API said it had entered into a scheme implementation deed and that its board unanimously recommended shareholders accept Wesfarmers' cash offer of A$1.55 per share. API had initially said a proposal by Sigma Healthcare Ltd. looked more favorable even though it would take longer to implement, but Sigma withdrew that proposal last week.

The board's recommendation is subject to the absence of a superior proposal and an independent expert concluding that Wesfarmers' scheme is in the best interests of shareholders.

Wesfarmers last month acquired a 19.3% stake in the operator of the Priceline pharmacy chain from ASX-listed investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. It exercised an option to acquire the shares for A$1.38 each but will top up the payment to the full consideration of the offer if it is successful.

API shares last traded at A$1.485.

