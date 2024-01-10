Australian Rare Earths Limited announced the launch of its new interactive Investor Hub. This Investor Hub platform has been designed to provide existing and prospective shareholders with an immersive and user-friendly experience. Investors can access real-time updates from the company including: ASX Announcements, Reports, Presentations, Educational Material, CEO Interviews and Corporate Research, all in one centralised location.

The introduction of the Investor Hub Platform is complemented by the appointment of Tau Media as the company's new Investor and Media Relations consultant.