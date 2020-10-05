Australian Silica Quartz : Additional $250k Placement to Major Shareholder

ADDITIONAL $250K PLACEMENT TO MAJOR SHAREHOLDER

The board of Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited ("ASQ") advises that it has agreed to an additional $250,000 placement to one of its major shareholders at the same issue price of 7 cents per share (3,571,429 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares).

This will increase the total placement to approximately 15% of the issued capital of the Company and has been completed without shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1. The binding commitment is expected to settle on Wednesday 7th October 2020 and will be to a current major shareholder and institutional investor through Taylor Collison as Lead Manager.

This Announcement has been authorised by the board.