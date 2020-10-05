Log in
Australian Silica Quartz : Additional $250k Placement to Major Shareholder

10/05/2020 | 03:15am EDT

ADDITIONAL $250K PLACEMENT TO MAJOR SHAREHOLDER

The board of Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited ("ASQ") advises that it has agreed to an additional $250,000 placement to one of its major shareholders at the same issue price of 7 cents per share (3,571,429 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares).

This will increase the total placement to approximately 15% of the issued capital of the Company and has been completed without shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1. The binding commitment is expected to settle on Wednesday 7th October 2020 and will be to a current major shareholder and institutional investor through Taylor Collison as Lead Manager.

This Announcement has been authorised by the board.

5 OCTOBER 2020

ASX Code: ASQ

AUSTRALIAN SILICA QUARTZ GROUP LTD

ABN: 72 119 699 982

DIRECTORS:

Robert Nash

Non Executive Chairman

Luke Atkins

Non Executive Director

Neil Lithgow

Non Executive Director

Zhaozhong Wang

Non Executive Director

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND COMPANY SECRETARY:

Sam Middlemas

Head Office:

Suite 10, 295 Rokeby Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Mail:

Suite 10, 295 Rokeby Road

Subiaco WA 6008

  1. +61 8 9200 8200
  1. +61 9 9200 8299
  1. admin@asqg.com.au
  1. www.asqg.com.au

Share Registry:

Automic Group

GPO Box 5193

Sydney NSW 2001

  1. 1300 288 664 (within Australia)
  1. +61 2 9698 5414 (international) www.automicgroup.com.au

For further information regarding Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited, please visit www.asqg.com.au or contact:

Australian Silica Quartz Group:

Sam Middlemas

Chief Executive Officer

Tel +61 8 9200 8200

Suite 10, 295 Rokeby Road, SUBIACO WA 6008

Phone: +61 8 9200 8200 Fax: +61 8 9200 8299 www.asqg.com.au

Disclaimer

Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:14:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Samuel Middlemas Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Robert John Nash Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Soh Chief Financial Officer
Luke Frederick Atkins Non-Executive Director
Neil Alexander Lithgow Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN SILICA QUARTZ GROUP LTD.108.33%12
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-40.82%6 409
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-21.20%5 901
NORSK HYDRO ASA-22.43%5 578
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED2.77%5 341
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-19.41%5 284
