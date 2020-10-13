Log in
AUSTRALIAN SILICA QUARTZ GROUP LTD.

(ASQ)
Australian Silica Quartz : Final Director's Interest Notice

10/13/2020 | 03:25am EDT

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited

ABN

72 119 699 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Zhaozhong Wang

Date of last notice

13 November 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

9 October 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

666,666 Tranche 2 Performance Rights expiring 10 November 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/a

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Date: 13 October 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited

ABN

72 119 699 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Pengfei Zhao (Alternate to Zhaozhong

Wang)

Date of last notice

1 April 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

Ceased to be an Alternate Director

following

the

resignation

of

Zhaozhong Wang on 9 October 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/a

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Date: 13 October 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:24:00 UTC
