Australian Silica Quartz : Final Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited ABN 72 119 699 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Zhaozhong Wang Date of last notice 13 November 2019 Date that director ceased to be director 9 October 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

666,666 Tranche 2 Performance Rights expiring 10 November 2019

