Australian Silica Quartz : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

ABN 72 119 699 982

RESULTS OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

30 November 2020

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the following information is provided to ASX Limited in relation to resolutions passed by the members of Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held today on 30 November 2020.

All resolutions were passed on a poll with a detailed breakdown of the 2020 AGM results listed in the attached table.

Authorised for release by the board of Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited.

Sam Middlemas

Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary