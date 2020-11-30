Log in
Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd.    ASQ   AU0000066169

AUSTRALIAN SILICA QUARTZ GROUP LTD.

(ASQ)
Australian Silica Quartz : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

11/30/2020 | 04:57am EST
ABN 72 119 699 982

RESULTS OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

30 November 2020

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the following information is provided to ASX Limited in relation to resolutions passed by the members of Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held today on 30 November 2020.

All resolutions were passed on a poll with a detailed breakdown of the 2020 AGM results listed in the attached table.

Authorised for release by the board of Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited.

Sam Middlemas

Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary

Suite 10, 295 Rokeby Rd, SUBIACO, 6009, WA | Tel +61 8 9200 8200 | Fax +61 8 9200 8299

www.asqg.com.au

Australian Silica Quartz Limited

Annual General Meeting

Monday 30 November 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AAA (2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution Details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1.

Adoption of the remuneration report

Ordinary

2.

Election of Rob Nash as a director

Ordinary

3.

Election of Pengfei Zhao as a director

Ordinary

4.

Employee Securities Incentive Plan

Ordinary

5.

Termination Benefits

Ordinary

6a.

Performance Rights - R Nash

Ordinary

6b.

Performance Rights - L Atkins

Ordinary

6c.

Performance Rights - N Lithgow

Ordinary

6c.

Performance Rights - P Zhao

Ordinary

7.

Ratification of Placement Shares

Ordinary

8.

Renewal Proportional Takeover Provisions

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

80,545,479

514,271

534,628

54,886,084

98.71%

0.63%

0.66%

135,535,263

303,571

534,628

107,000

99.39%

0.22%

0.39%

135,383,835

454,999

534,628

107,000

99.27%

0.33%

0.39%

80,529,129

453,321

317,428

55,180,584

99.05%

0.56%

0.39%

80,436,857

652,593

126,000

55,265,012

99.04%

0.80%

0.16%

80,382,517

661,121

171,812

55,265,012

98.97%

0.81%

0.21%

80,337,195

706,443

171,812

55,265,012

98.92%

0.87%

0.21%

80,382,517

661,121

171,812

55,265,012

98.97%

0.81%

0.21%

80,261,089

782,549

171,812

55,265,012

98.82%

0.96%

0.21%

91,123,581

392,071

580,440

44,384,370

98.94%

0.43%

0.63%

135,423,329

369,693

389,012

298,428

99.44%

0.27%

0.29%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(Where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain *

81,155,056

514,271

55,524,175

99.37%

0.63%

136,782,931

303,571

107,000

99.78%

0.22%

136,631,503

454,999

107,000

99.67%

0.33%

80,921,506

453,321

55,818,675

99.44%

0.56%

80,637,806

652,593

55,903,103

99.20%

0.80%

80,629,278

661,121

55,903,103

99.19%

0.81%

80,583,956

706,443

55,903,103

99.13%

0.87%

80,629,278

661,121

55,903,103

99.19%

0.81%

80,507,850

782,549

55,903,103

99.04%

0.96%

92,417,061

392,071

44,384,370

99.58%

0.42%

136,525,381

369,693

298,428

99.73%

0.27%

Resolution

Result

Carried/Not

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 09:56:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
