Australian Silica Quartz : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
11/30/2020 | 04:57am EST
ABN 72 119 699 982
RESULTS OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
30 November 2020
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the following information is provided to ASX Limited in relation to resolutions passed by the members of Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held today on 30 November 2020.
All resolutions were passed on a poll with a detailed breakdown of the 2020 AGM results listed in the attached table.
Authorised for release by the board of Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited.
Sam Middlemas
Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary
Australian Silica Quartz Limited
Annual General Meeting
Monday 30 November 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AAA (2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution Details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1.
Adoption of the remuneration report
Ordinary
2.
Election of Rob Nash as a director
Ordinary
3.
Election of Pengfei Zhao as a director
Ordinary
4.
Employee Securities Incentive Plan
Ordinary
5.
Termination Benefits
Ordinary
6a.
Performance Rights - R Nash
Ordinary
6b.
Performance Rights - L Atkins
Ordinary
6c.
Performance Rights - N Lithgow
Ordinary
6c.
Performance Rights - P Zhao
Ordinary
7.
Ratification of Placement Shares
Ordinary
8.
Renewal Proportional Takeover Provisions
Ordinary
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
80,545,479
514,271
534,628
54,886,084
98.71%
0.63%
0.66%
135,535,263
303,571
534,628
107,000
99.39%
0.22%
0.39%
135,383,835
454,999
534,628
107,000
99.27%
0.33%
0.39%
80,529,129
453,321
317,428
55,180,584
99.05%
0.56%
0.39%
80,436,857
652,593
126,000
55,265,012
99.04%
0.80%
0.16%
80,382,517
661,121
171,812
55,265,012
98.97%
0.81%
0.21%
80,337,195
706,443
171,812
55,265,012
98.92%
0.87%
0.21%
80,382,517
661,121
171,812
55,265,012
98.97%
0.81%
0.21%
80,261,089
782,549
171,812
55,265,012
98.82%
0.96%
0.21%
91,123,581
392,071
580,440
44,384,370
98.94%
0.43%
0.63%
135,423,329
369,693
389,012
298,428
99.44%
0.27%
0.29%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(Where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain *
81,155,056
514,271
55,524,175
99.37%
0.63%
136,782,931
303,571
107,000
99.78%
0.22%
136,631,503
454,999
107,000
99.67%
0.33%
80,921,506
453,321
55,818,675
99.44%
0.56%
80,637,806
652,593
55,903,103
99.20%
0.80%
80,629,278
661,121
55,903,103
99.19%
0.81%
80,583,956
706,443
55,903,103
99.13%
0.87%
80,629,278
661,121
55,903,103
99.19%
0.81%
80,507,850
782,549
55,903,103
99.04%
0.96%
92,417,061
392,071
44,384,370
99.58%
0.42%
136,525,381
369,693
298,428
99.73%
0.27%
Resolution
Result
Carried/Not
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
