Australian Strategic Materials : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ASM
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday February 07, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Performance Rights COO
54,714
03/02/2022
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
90168368401
1.3
ASX issuer code
ASM
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Performance Rights COO
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
54,714
Rowena Smith
Rowena Smith
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200729/pdf/44kyf8dfthlt3r.pdf
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200729/pdf/44kyf8dfthlt3r.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Securities are subject to a continuation of employment vesting condition. 50% vest after 3 years of employment and 50% after 5 years of employment.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
54,714
For personal use only
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Australian Strategic Materials (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:27:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LTD
Sales 2021
1,71 M
1,21 M
1,21 M
Net income 2021
-0,78 M
-0,55 M
-0,55 M
Net cash 2021
93,3 M
65,9 M
65,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
-780x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 141 M
806 M
806 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
582x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.