Australian Strategic Materials : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ASM

ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed Performance Rights COO +Security type ISIN code Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities. Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 54,714 Rowena Smith Rowena Smith

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200729/pdf/44kyf8dfthlt3r.pdf

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200729/pdf/44kyf8dfthlt3r.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Securities are subject to a continuation of employment vesting condition. 50% vest after 3 years of employment and 50% after 5 years of employment.