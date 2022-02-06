Log in
    ASM   AU0000094153

AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LTD

(ASM)
Australian Strategic Materials : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ASM

02/06/2022 | 05:28pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday February 07, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance Rights COO

54,714

03/02/2022

to be confirmed

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

90168368401

1.3

ASX issuer code

ASM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/2/2022

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights COO

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

54,714

Rowena Smith

Rowena Smith

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200729/pdf/44kyf8dfthlt3r.pdf

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200729/pdf/44kyf8dfthlt3r.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Securities are subject to a continuation of employment vesting condition. 50% vest after 3 years of employment and 50% after 5 years of employment.

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities

54,714

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Strategic Materials (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
