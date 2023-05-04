Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Strategic Materials Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASM   AU0000094153

AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LTD

(ASM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:13:56 2023-05-05 am EDT
1.115 AUD   +7.21%
05/04Vietnam boosts rare earths output by tenfold - data
RE
05/01Australian Strategic Materials Signs Deal for Metals Plant Feedstock Supply
MT
03/19Australian Strategic Materials Ltd(ASX:ASM) added to S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam boosts rare earths output by tenfold - data

05/04/2023 | 11:29pm EDT
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's mined output of rare earths soared tenfold last year, U.S. data showed, as global firms have flocked to the Southeast Asian country with the world's second largest estimated deposits to reduce reliance on China for the key industrial metals.

Past attempts to build up Vietnam's rare earth industry have stuttered due to falling prices and regulatory hurdles, but growing sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and firms' efforts to diversify their suppliers has revived interest in Vietnam.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASM) said on Monday that it would buy 100 tonnes of rare earth oxides this year from Vietnam Rare Earth Co and is looking for a longer term supply agreement.

ASM said a longer-term agreement with the Vietnamese firm, which is ultimately owned by China's government, would provide it with a multi-source feedstock option and additional supply security for its processing plant in South Korea.

Rare earths are a group of elements that have applications in electronics manufacturing and batteries, making them important for the global transition towards cleaner sources of energy and in defence.

Vietnam's rare earth mine production jumped to 4,300 tonnes last year from 400 tonnes in 2021, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a government agency.

Its output is a tiny fraction of the amount top producers mined last year. China, the world's biggest producer, mined 210,000 tonnes in 2022, the United States 43,000 tonnes and Australia 18,000 tonnes.

But Vietnam's estimated reserves of 22 million tonnes are half of China's and larger than any other country, according to USGS. Its output growth last year, which turned it into the world's sixth biggest producer up from 10th in 2021, may signal a turning point in the exploitation of its resources.

It was also the only major Southeast Asian producer to boost output last year, with its larger regional competitors Myanmar and Thailand reporting lower production, USGS data showed.

The main beneficiary of the increased production in Vietnam appears to be China, the world's largest auto and EV market and also a major global manufacturing hub for electronic goods such as smartphones.

China's customs data show a doubling of imports from Vietnam of rare earth elements (REEs) and other concentrates that usually contain the strategic metals to nearly 12,000 tonnes last year.

What quantity of the imports were processed rare earths and unprocessed ores was unclear.

Vietnam also imports rare earths for processing and re-exporting.

Vietnam's "REE-processing infrastructure is rather advanced, and does process not only domestic REE-resources," Per Kalvig, a researcher at Denmark's Center for Minerals and Materials (MiMa), said.

He said Vietnam was one of the world's biggest importers of raw rare earths compounds in 2021.

Vietnam's industry ministry and Vietnam Rare Earth did not reply to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; additional reporting by Khanh Vu, Melanie Burton and Dominique Patton; Editing by Miyoung Kim & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Francesco Guarascio and Khanh Vu


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LTD 7.21% 1.115 Delayed Quote.-27.53%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 0.50% 432.1718 Real-time Quote.-3.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 2,03 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
Net income 2022 -24,3 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net cash 2022 42,9 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 173 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 582x
EV / Sales 2022 220x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,6%
Managers and Directors
Rowena Smith MD, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jason Clifton Chief Financial Officer
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Simko Chief Information Officer
Nicholas Paul Earner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LTD-27.53%116
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-1.20%13 160
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED-19.87%3 920
MP MATERIALS CORP.-15.24%3 655
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD-5.29%3 492
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.-9.39%2 233
