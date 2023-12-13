Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited (AUIREL), as Responsible Entity of Australian Unity Office Fund announced that the estimated distribution for the period 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023 is 1.50 cents per unit (cpu). The estimated distribution of 1.50 cents per unit reflects an increase from the prior quarter's distribution of 1.30 cents per unit due to better than forecast leasing revenue from the carpark at 2 Valentine Avenue, Parramatta. The distribution payment will be made in accordance with the following timetable: Ex-distribution date of 28 December 2023, Record date of 29 December 2023 and Payment date of 31 January 2024.