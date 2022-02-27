Australian Unity Office Fund : Half Year 2022 Results Presentation
02/27/2022 | 05:42pm EST
For personal use only
30 Pirie Street, Adelaide, artists impression, subject to change
Australian Unity Office Fund 2022 Half Year Results
February 2022
(ASX: AOF)
Webcast | Teleconference
1
For personal use only
Acknowledgement of Country
Let's reflect the meaning of place and in doing so recognise the various traditional lands on which we meet.
We acknowledge the traditional custodians of the people of the Kulin nations and the traditional owners of the lands where our properties are located and on which each of you are living and working from today. We pay our respects to Elders, past, present and emerging.
Australian Unity
2
A quality, diversified
metropolitan and onlyCBD portfolio offering
affordable accommodationusewith amenity, accessibility and
repositioning personalopportunities
ForAOF Overview
Australian Unity
10 Valentine Avenue, Parramatta, artists impression subject to change
Agenda
AOF Overview
Financial Results
Portfolio Opportunities
Multi-TenantedAssets
5. Outlook and Guidance
3
6. Appendices
AOF Overview
onlyMaintaining Focus
Guidance on track
use 9.5 cpu FFO1,2
7.6 cpu Distribution1
Increasing occupancy
personal 96.9% occupancy3 +1.2% from 30 June 2021
Active Leasing
5.0% of portfolio For 4,500 sqm leased
Australian Unity
Divestments
32 Phillip St sold for $66.0 million
5% premium to 30 June 2021 independent valuation of $62.75 million
Termination of MID
The merger implementation deed was terminated on 17 January 2022
For the half year ended 31 December 2021
FFO means Directors assessment of Funds From Operations
By net lettable area, as at 31 December 2021
30 Pirie St, Adelaide artist's impression subject to change
Continued focus on maximising returns
Future Portfolio Considerations
only
• Multi-tenanted properties continue to perform well. Following strong leasing outcomes, occupancy at multi-tenanted
properties increased to 95.7% and WALE of 4.0 years. A further ~2,000sqm have either been executed or are under
use
signed head of agreement post 31 December 2021
•
Expected upcoming major lease expiries over the next 30 months from AOF's 3 largest tenants representing ~51% of
the NLA and ~59% of gross income provide a once in a generation opportunity for asset refurbishments and
repositioning
• Financial considerations - ability to fund opportunities while delivering sustainable distributions
personalFor
Three options are being assessed
1. Deliver refurbishments and repositioning while maintaining strong occupancy from multi-tenanted assets
2. Divest some or all assets and return capital to unitholders
3. Consider a portfolio sale via a corporate transaction
Australian Unity
5
30 Pirie St, Adelaide artist's impression subject to change
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Australian Unity Office Fund published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:41:01 UTC.