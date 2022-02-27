Log in
    AOF   AU000000AOF3

AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND

(AOF)
Australian Unity Office Fund : Half Year 2022 Results Presentation

02/27/2022
For personal use only

30 Pirie Street, Adelaide, artists impression, subject to change

Australian Unity Office Fund 2022 Half Year Results

February 2022

(ASX: AOF)

Webcast | Teleconference

1

For personal use only

Acknowledgement of Country

Let's reflect the meaning of place and in doing so recognise the various traditional lands on which we meet.

We acknowledge the traditional custodians of the people of the Kulin nations and the traditional owners of the lands where our properties are located and on which each of you are living and working from today. We pay our respects to Elders, past, present and emerging.

Australian Unity

2

A quality, diversified

metropolitan and onlyCBD portfolio offering

affordable accommodation usewith amenity, accessibility and

repositioning personalopportunities

ForAOF Overview

Australian Unity

10 Valentine Avenue, Parramatta, artists impression subject to change

Agenda

  1. AOF Overview
  2. Financial Results
  3. Portfolio Opportunities
  4. Multi-TenantedAssets

5. Outlook and Guidance

3

6. Appendices

AOF Overview

onlyMaintaining Focus

Guidance on track

use 9.5 cpu FFO1,2

7.6 cpu Distribution1

Increasing occupancy

personal 96.9% occupancy3 +1.2% from 30 June 2021

Active Leasing

5.0% of portfolio For 4,500 sqm leased

Australian Unity

Divestments

32 Phillip St sold for $66.0 million

5% premium to 30 June 2021 independent valuation of $62.75 million

Termination of MID

The merger implementation deed was terminated on 17 January 2022

  1. For the half year ended 31 December 2021
  2. FFO means Directors assessment of Funds From Operations
  3. By net lettable area, as at 31 December 2021

30 Pirie St, Adelaide artist's impression subject to change

Continued focus on maximising returns

Future Portfolio Considerations

only

• Multi-tenanted properties continue to perform well. Following strong leasing outcomes, occupancy at multi-tenanted

properties increased to 95.7% and WALE of 4.0 years. A further ~2,000sqm have either been executed or are under

use

signed head of agreement post 31 December 2021

Expected upcoming major lease expiries over the next 30 months from AOF's 3 largest tenants representing ~51% of

the NLA and ~59% of gross income provide a once in a generation opportunity for asset refurbishments and

repositioning

• Financial considerations - ability to fund opportunities while delivering sustainable distributions

personalFor

Three options are being assessed

1. Deliver refurbishments and repositioning while maintaining strong occupancy from multi-tenanted assets

2. Divest some or all assets and return capital to unitholders

3. Consider a portfolio sale via a corporate transaction

Australian Unity

5

30 Pirie St, Adelaide artist's impression subject to change

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2022 37,2 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net income 2022 31,2 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2022 154 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 6,04%
Capitalization 411 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
EV / Sales 2023 20,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND
Duration : Period :
Australian Unity Office Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,50 AUD
Average target price 2,38 AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Peter Day Chairman
Don Marples Independent Non-Executive Director
Eve Crestani Independent Non-Executive Director
Greg Willcock Non-Executive Director
Emma Rodgers Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND6.38%297
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.7.19%19 285
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.39%9 623
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION7.24%8 318
DEXUS-4.32%8 267
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.74%7 297