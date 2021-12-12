Australian Vanadium : High Purity 99.5% V2O5 Produced in Final Phase Work for BFS

beforehand by a well-established method known as "desilication", achieved by the addition of aluminium sulfate to the leach solution, leading to selective silica precipitation and removal.

The final metallurgical process is to heat the AMV precipitate at 650°C to convert it to high-purity V2O5. The suite of assays for the V2O5 product is shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Assays for V2O5 product (%)

V2O5 Fe Cu Zn Pb Cr Si Mg Al K Na Sample 1 99.25 0.000 0.001 0.001 0.002 0.033 0.001 0.000 0.207 0.002 0.070 Sample 2 99.60 0.020 0.003 0.001 0.004 0.036 0.000 0.000 0.133 0.000 0.020 Sample 3 99.60 0.000 0.004 -0.001 0.002 0.039 0.000 0.000 0.157 0.000 0.020

The V2O5 generated in this pilot program meets market specifications for the production of high- strength steel alloys. The high purity achieved for this product simplifies continuing work with AVL's research partners in the CRC-P to further increase the product purity for the battery industry. This will lead to the design of an ultra-high purity process to feed AVL's future electrolyte plant, for which a grant was awarded through the Federal Government's Modern Manufacturing Initiative5.

Supply and quality of V2O5 are critical for the development of the vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) market which is expected to grow rapidly in coming years. Estimates vary between 27,000 tonnes V2O5 per annum by 2030 from Roskill and 44,000 tonnes V2O5 per annum by 2025 from TTP Squared, the latter approximately 15% of the expected global vanadium market in 2025. AVL intends to produce 11,000 tonnes of V2O5 per annum, with a portion dedicated to the battery market. AVL has signed MOUs with a number of VRFB manufacturers such as CellCube, E22 and VFlow Tech to help meet demand.

This work concludes the metallurgical testwork program for the BFS. The work was partly funded by the Australian Government's Cooperative Research Centre Projects scheme. Work under this scheme is continuing outside the BFS on programs such as downstream electrolyte production and value-adding to process waste streams.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Algar, Managing Director

+61 8 9321 5594

This announcement has been produced in accordance with the Company's published continuous disclosure policy and has been approved by the Board.