Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Vanadium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVL   AU000000AVL6

AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED

(AVL)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian Vanadium : High Purity 99.5% V2O5 Produced in Final Phase Work for BFS

12/12/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

13TH DECEMBER 2021

HIGH PURITY 99.5% V2O5 PRODUCED IN FINAL PHASE OF METALLURGICAL WORK FOR BFS

Production of V2O5 market samples is the final step in demonstrating the metallurgical process at pilot scale for The Australian Vanadium Project.

KEY POINTS

  • High purity V2O5 averaging 99.5% produced as an end-product from sequential beneficiation, pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy pilot programs.
  • Testwork confirms that the ammonium metavanadate precipitation process is optimal for the Australian Vanadium Project.
  • Results validate exceptional product quality and finalise BFS process engineering design.
  • Vanadium product is suitable as high-purity critical mineral product for defence steel alloys and the battery market.
  • Work was conducted at ALS Metallurgy in Balcatta, Perth - a research partner in AVL's Cooperative Research Centre Projects (CRC-P) scheme which is partly funded by the Australian Government.

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, "the Company" or "AVL") is pleased to announce that it has produced high-purity 99.5% V2O5 marketing samples in the final stage of metallurgical testing for the bankable feasibility study (BFS).

The V2O5 was recovered from leach solutions generated in AVL's recent hydrometallurgy pilot program1 via the ammonium metavanadate (AMV) process. This work in turn followed the pyrometallurgy pilot runs conducted at Metso Outotec's Dansville facilities in the USA2 and the beneficiation pilot program conducted at ALS Metallurgy in Perth3. The feed materials for this

  1. See ASX announcement dated 8th June 2021 "High Vanadium Extractions Confirmed in Pellet Leach Pilot as BFS Progresses"
  2. See ASX announcement dated 10th March 2021 "Final Pyrometallurgy Results Confirm World Leading Vanadium Extraction"
  3. See ASX announcement dated 17th March 2020 "Pilot Study Programme Confirms High Vanadium Recoveries and Concentrate Quality"

Australian

Vanadium Limited

Phone: +61 8 9321 5594

ASX: AVL

Level 1, 85

Havelock Street

Fax: +61 8 6268 2699

FRA: JT7.F

West Perth, WA 6005

Email: info@australianvanadium.com.au

OTC: ATVVF

ABN: 90 116 221 740

For personal use only

sequence of pilot programs comprised two composites of drill core, designed to be indicative of the average first five years of production and life of mine production4. A sample of V2O5, alongside AVL's pelletised vanadium concentrate and a sample of ore is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Sample of V2O5 precipitate generated from pilot program alongside roasted pellets and a

vanadium ore sample.

Managing Director, Vincent Algar comments, "AVL differentiates itself from its peers by demonstrating a detailed technical understanding of the proposed processes we intend to build. The ability to produce V2O5 at this purity opens markets for AVL's vanadium in both critical minerals and battery minerals markets. Samples of our own V2O5 product generated from our planned process can now find their way to customers for validation and completion of offtake agreements for long term supply."

The AMV precipitation process was selected over other options due to its applicability to high-purity leach solutions, such as those generated in AVL's pilot program. It is conducted at ambient temperature, near-neutral pH and has simple process control requirements. Silica is removed

4 See ASX announcement dated 21st January 2019 "Metallurgical Drilling Commences at Gabanintha Vanadium Project."

ASX: AVL | australianvanadium.com.au

2

For personal use only

beforehand by a well-established method known as "desilication", achieved by the addition of aluminium sulfate to the leach solution, leading to selective silica precipitation and removal.

The final metallurgical process is to heat the AMV precipitate at 650°C to convert it to high-purity V2O5. The suite of assays for the V2O5 product is shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Assays for V2O5 product (%)

V2O5

Fe

Cu

Zn

Pb

Cr

Si

Mg

Al

K

Na

Sample 1

99.25

0.000

0.001

0.001

0.002

0.033

0.001

0.000

0.207

0.002

0.070

Sample 2

99.60

0.020

0.003

0.001

0.004

0.036

0.000

0.000

0.133

0.000

0.020

Sample 3

99.60

0.000

0.004

-0.001

0.002

0.039

0.000

0.000

0.157

0.000

0.020

The V2O5 generated in this pilot program meets market specifications for the production of high- strength steel alloys. The high purity achieved for this product simplifies continuing work with AVL's research partners in the CRC-P to further increase the product purity for the battery industry. This will lead to the design of an ultra-high purity process to feed AVL's future electrolyte plant, for which a grant was awarded through the Federal Government's Modern Manufacturing Initiative5.

Supply and quality of V2O5 are critical for the development of the vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) market which is expected to grow rapidly in coming years. Estimates vary between 27,000 tonnes V2O5 per annum by 2030 from Roskill and 44,000 tonnes V2O5 per annum by 2025 from TTP Squared, the latter approximately 15% of the expected global vanadium market in 2025. AVL intends to produce 11,000 tonnes of V2O5 per annum, with a portion dedicated to the battery market. AVL has signed MOUs with a number of VRFB manufacturers such as CellCube, E22 and VFlow Tech to help meet demand.

This work concludes the metallurgical testwork program for the BFS. The work was partly funded by the Australian Government's Cooperative Research Centre Projects scheme. Work under this scheme is continuing outside the BFS on programs such as downstream electrolyte production and value-adding to process waste streams.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Algar, Managing Director

+61 8 9321 5594

This announcement has been produced in accordance with the Company's published continuous disclosure policy and has been approved by the Board.

5 See ASX announcement dated 21st July 2021 "AVL Awarded $3.69M Federal Government Manufacturing Grant"

ASX: AVL | australianvanadium.com.au

3

For personal use only

ABOUT AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LTD

AVL is a resource company focused on vanadium, seeking to offer investors a unique exposure to all aspects of the vanadium value chain - from resource through to steel and energy storage opportunities. AVL is advancing the development of its world-class Australian Vanadium Project at Gabanintha. The Australian Vanadium Project is currently one of the most advanced vanadium projects being developed globally, with 239Mt at 0.73% vanadium pentoxide (VO), containing a high-grade zone of 95.6Mt at 1.07% V2O5, reported in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 (see ASX announcement dated 1st November 2021 'Mineral Resource Update at the Australian Vanadium Project' and ASX announcement dated 22nd December 2020 'Technical and Financial PFS Update').

VSUN Energy is AVL's 100% owned subsidiary which is focused on developing the market for vanadium redox flow batteries for energy storage.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

For personal use only

APPENDIX 1

The Australian Vanadium Project - Mineral Resource estimate by domain and resource classification using a nominal 0.4% V2O5 wireframed cut-off for low-grade and nominal 0.7% V2O5 wireframed cutoff for high-grade (total numbers may not add up due to rounding).

2021 Nov

Category

Mt

V2O5 %

Fe %

TiO2 %

SiO2 %

Al2O3 %

LOI %

Measured

11.3

1.14

43.8

13.0

9.2

7.5

3.7

HG

Indicated

27.5

1.10

45.4

12.5

8.5

6.5

2.9

Inferred

56.8

1.04

44.6

11.9

9.4

6.9

3.3

Subtotal

95.6

1.07

44.7

12.2

9.1

6.8

3.2

LG

Indicated

54.9

0.50

24.9

6.8

27.6

17.1

7.9

Inferred

73.6

0.48

25.0

6.4

28.7

15.3

6.6

2-5

Subtotal

128.5

0.49

24.9

6.6

28.2

16.1

7.2

Trans

Inferred

14.9

0.66

29.0

7.8

24.5

15.1

7.8

6-8

Subtotal

14.9

0.66

29.0

7.8

24.5

15.1

7.8

Measured

11.3

1.14

43.8

13.0

9.2

7.5

3.7

Total

Indicated

82.4

0.70

31.7

8.7

20.7

12.0

5.4

Inferred

145.3

0.71

33.0

8.7

20.7

12.0

5.4

Subtotal

239.0

0.73

33.1

8.9

20.4

12.3

5.6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Vanadium Limited published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED
12/06Bryah Resources Appoints New CEO
MT
11/25Australian Vanadium Subsidiary Successfully Tests Electric Vehicle Battery Charge with ..
MT
11/24AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM : VSUN Targets EV Charging with Vanadium Redox Flow Battery
PU
11/24AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM : Application for quotation of securities - AVL
PU
11/18AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM : Geraldton Region Vanadium Process Plant Development Update
PU
11/18AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM : Application for quotation of securities - AVL
PU
11/18Australian Vanadium Limited Signs One Year Extension to its Land Purchase Option Agreem..
CI
11/10Australian Vanadium Signs Deal with IGO for Standalone Power System Project; Shares Sur..
MT
11/10IGO to Trial Vanadium Flow Battery Standalone Power System
PU
11/10Australian Vanadium Limited Signs Agreement with IGO Limited
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2021 -3,14 M -2,25 M -2,25 M
Net cash 2021 3,42 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88,6 M 63,5 M 63,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 522 723 878x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australian Vanadium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vincent J. Algar Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel C. Harris Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Todd Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Leslie James Ingraham Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED92.86%64
BHP GROUP-5.82%144 024
RIO TINTO PLC-13.09%103 955
GLENCORE PLC57.90%63 830
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.27%47 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%34 280