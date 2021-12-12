Australian Vanadium : High Purity 99.5% V2O5 Produced in Final Phase Work for BFS
12/12/2021 | 05:46pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
13TH DECEMBER 2021
HIGH PURITY 99.5% V2O5 PRODUCED IN FINAL PHASE OF METALLURGICAL WORK FOR BFS
Production of V2O5 market samples is the final step in demonstrating the metallurgical process at pilot scale for The Australian Vanadium Project.
KEY POINTS
High purity V2O5 averaging 99.5% produced as an end-product from sequential beneficiation, pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy pilot programs.
Testwork confirms that the ammonium metavanadate precipitation process is optimal for the Australian Vanadium Project.
Results validate exceptional product quality and finalise BFS process engineering design.
Vanadium product is suitable as high-purity critical mineral product for defence steel alloys and the battery market.
Work was conducted at ALS Metallurgy in Balcatta, Perth - a research partner in AVL's Cooperative Research Centre Projects (CRC-P) scheme which is partly funded by the Australian Government.
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, "the Company" or "AVL") is pleased to announce that it has produced high-purity 99.5% V2O5 marketing samples in the final stage of metallurgical testing for the bankable feasibility study (BFS).
The V2O5 was recovered from leach solutions generated in AVL's recent hydrometallurgy pilot program1 via the ammonium metavanadate (AMV) process. This work in turn followed the pyrometallurgy pilot runs conducted at Metso Outotec's Dansville facilities in the USA2 and the beneficiation pilot program conducted at ALS Metallurgy in Perth3. The feed materials for this
See ASX announcement dated 8thJune 2021 "High Vanadium Extractions Confirmed in Pellet Leach Pilot as BFS Progresses"
See ASX announcement dated 10thMarch 2021 "Final Pyrometallurgy Results Confirm World Leading Vanadium Extraction"
See ASX announcement dated 17thMarch 2020 "Pilot Study Programme Confirms High Vanadium Recoveries and Concentrate Quality"
sequence of pilot programs comprised two composites of drill core, designed to be indicative of the average first five years of production and life of mine production4. A sample of V2O5, alongside AVL's pelletised vanadium concentrate and a sample of ore is shown in Figure 1.
Figure 1. Sample of V2O5 precipitate generated from pilot program alongside roasted pellets and a
vanadium ore sample.
Managing Director, Vincent Algar comments, "AVL differentiates itself from its peers by demonstrating a detailed technical understanding of the proposed processes we intend to build. The ability to produce V2O5 at this purity opens markets for AVL's vanadium in both critical minerals and battery minerals markets. Samples of our own V2O5 product generated from our planned process can now find their way to customers for validation and completion of offtake agreements for long term supply."
The AMV precipitation process was selected over other options due to its applicability to high-purity leach solutions, such as those generated in AVL's pilot program. It is conducted at ambient temperature, near-neutral pH and has simple process control requirements. Silica is removed
beforehand by a well-established method known as "desilication", achieved by the addition of aluminium sulfate to the leach solution, leading to selective silica precipitation and removal.
The final metallurgical process is to heat the AMV precipitate at 650°C to convert it to high-purity V2O5. The suite of assays for the V2O5 product is shown in Table 1.
Table 1. Assays for V2O5 product (%)
V2O5
Fe
Cu
Zn
Pb
Cr
Si
Mg
Al
K
Na
Sample 1
99.25
0.000
0.001
0.001
0.002
0.033
0.001
0.000
0.207
0.002
0.070
Sample 2
99.60
0.020
0.003
0.001
0.004
0.036
0.000
0.000
0.133
0.000
0.020
Sample 3
99.60
0.000
0.004
-0.001
0.002
0.039
0.000
0.000
0.157
0.000
0.020
The V2O5 generated in this pilot program meets market specifications for the production of high- strength steel alloys. The high purity achieved for this product simplifies continuing work with AVL's research partners in the CRC-P to further increase the product purity for the battery industry. This will lead to the design of an ultra-high purity process to feed AVL's future electrolyte plant, for which a grant was awarded through the Federal Government's Modern Manufacturing Initiative5.
Supply and quality of V2O5 are critical for the development of the vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) market which is expected to grow rapidly in coming years. Estimates vary between 27,000 tonnes V2O5 per annum by 2030 from Roskill and 44,000 tonnes V2O5 per annum by 2025 from TTP Squared, the latter approximately 15% of the expected global vanadium market in 2025. AVL intends to produce 11,000 tonnes of V2O5 per annum, with a portion dedicated to the battery market. AVL has signed MOUs with a number of VRFB manufacturers such as CellCube, E22 and VFlow Tech to help meet demand.
This work concludes the metallurgical testwork program for the BFS. The work was partly funded by the Australian Government's Cooperative Research Centre Projects scheme. Work under this scheme is continuing outside the BFS on programs such as downstream electrolyte production and value-adding to process waste streams.
For further information, please contact:
Vincent Algar, Managing Director
+61 8 9321 5594
This announcement has been produced in accordance with the Company's published continuous disclosure policy and has been approved by the Board.
5See ASX announcement dated 21stJuly 2021 "AVL Awarded $3.69M Federal Government Manufacturing Grant"
AVL is a resource company focused on vanadium, seeking to offer investors a unique exposure to all aspects of the vanadium value chain - from resource through to steel and energy storage opportunities. AVL is advancing the development of its world-class Australian Vanadium Project at Gabanintha. The Australian Vanadium Project is currently one of the most advanced vanadium projects being developed globally, with 239Mt at 0.73% vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅), containing a high-grade zone of 95.6Mt at 1.07% V2O5, reported in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 (see ASX announcement dated 1st November 2021 'Mineral Resource Update at the Australian Vanadium Project' and ASX announcement dated 22nd December 2020 'Technical and Financial PFS Update').
VSUN Energy is AVL's 100% owned subsidiary which is focused on developing the market for vanadium redox flow batteries for energy storage.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The Australian Vanadium Project - Mineral Resource estimate by domain and resource classification using a nominal 0.4% V2O5 wireframed cut-off for low-grade and nominal 0.7% V2O5 wireframed cutoff for high-grade (total numbers may not add up due to rounding).
