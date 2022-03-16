Australian Vanadium : Letter of Intent for Iron Titanium Co-product Offtake Sales

steel producers in China, with an annual capacity of 1.2mtpa. Tianzhu Steel is innovative in using various types of ironmaking raw materials and is currently under relocation and expansion project to increase the steel capacity to approximately 7mtpa.

Managing Director, Vincent Algar, comments, "Through our consultant's tireless work in China we are building brand awareness for the FeTi coproduct AVL will produce along with its vanadium products. We are establishing relationships directly with some of the country's top steel producers. We look forward to working with Tianzhu Steel to supply this unique product which is able to cost effectively improve mill operational efficiency. These agreements further validate AVL's strategic decision to locate its vanadium processing plant close to Geraldton's port, strengthening the AVL pathway to funding and project development."

Figure 1 Location of Tianzhu Steel's steel mill in China

As part of the Australian Vanadium Project ("the Project"), AVL plans to produce approximately 900,000 tpa of FeTi coproduct, along with 11,000 tpa of V2O5 from its operations in Western Australia. AVL's strategic location for its vanadium processing facility near Geraldton, enables the sale of the FeTi coproduct, enhancing the Project's economic resilience through the addition of a secondary revenue stream.

The price of AVL's FeTi coproduct will be tied to the Platts62 Fines Index Price (See Figure 2). The FeTi coproduct is ideally suited for use in iron sintering feeds, providing a low-cost titanium source and additional low-cost iron units to steel producers. Blast furnace operators often add titanium to sintering blends to improve furnace refractory protection and to minimise maintenance costs