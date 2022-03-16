Australian Vanadium : Letter of Intent for Iron Titanium Co-product Offtake Sales
17TH MARCH 2022
LETTER OF INTENT FOR IRON TITANIUM COPRODUCT OFFTAKE SALES
Wingsing International Limited confirms interest in AVL FeTi coproduct for blast furnace application
KEY POINTS
AVL has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Wingsing International Limited (Wingsing), the commercial arm of Tianzhu Steel, for offtake of the iron titanium (FeTi) coproduct to be produced from the Australian Vanadium Project.
Tianzhu Steel has an annual steel production of 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from its mill in Hebei Province, P.R. China.
Wingsing to support the development of the Australian Vanadium Project through LOI for 100,000 tonnes per year.
AVL plans to produce approximately 900,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of FeTi coproduct from the Australian Vanadium Project, in addition to approximately 11,000 tpa of vanadium pentoxide from its proposed mine and processing facility in the Mid West region of Western Australia.
Second LOI with direct end user follows the first LOI1, further validating AVL's strategic vanadium processing plant location, close to Geraldton Port2.
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, "the Company" or "AVL") is pleased to announce that it has signed a further Letter of Intent (LOI) for the supply of its iron titanium (FeTi) coproduct further validating the end user market for the proposed AVL co-product. The buyer for this LOI is Wingsing International Limited, the commercial arm of Tianzhu Steel.
Tianzhu Steel is a private owned enterprise (POE) with a mill located in the coastal Hebei province of China. It has an annual capacity of 5mtpa steel. Tianzhu Steel is also one of the top H section
steel producers in China, with an annual capacity of 1.2mtpa. Tianzhu Steel is innovative in using various types of ironmaking raw materials and is currently under relocation and expansion project to increase the steel capacity to approximately 7mtpa.
Managing Director, Vincent Algar, comments, "Through our consultant's tireless work in China we are building brand awareness for the FeTi coproduct AVL will produce along with its vanadium products. We are establishing relationships directly with some of the country's top steel producers. We look forward to working with Tianzhu Steel to supply this unique product which is able to cost effectively improve mill operational efficiency. These agreements further validate AVL's strategic decision to locate its vanadium processing plant close to Geraldton's port, strengthening the AVL pathway to funding and project development."
Figure 1 Location of Tianzhu Steel's steel mill in China
As part of the Australian Vanadium Project ("the Project"), AVL plans to produce approximately 900,000 tpa of FeTi coproduct, along with 11,000 tpa of V2O5 from its operations in Western Australia. AVL's strategic location for its vanadium processing facility near Geraldton, enables the sale of the FeTi coproduct, enhancing the Project's economic resilience through the addition of a secondary revenue stream.
The price of AVL's FeTi coproduct will be tied to the Platts62 Fines Index Price (See Figure 2). The FeTi coproduct is ideally suited for use in iron sintering feeds, providing a low-cost titanium source and additional low-cost iron units to steel producers. Blast furnace operators often add titanium to sintering blends to improve furnace refractory protection and to minimise maintenance costs
associated with furnace relines. AVL's FeTi coproduct will enter the market as a stable alternative to existing reliable and unreliable sources of similar material.
Sale of the FeTi coproduct is part of the AVL strategy to reduce overall project risk. The iron ore and vanadium price have historically not moved together, offering unique opportunities for AVL to mitigate vanadium price risk and provide a secondary revenue source for the Project. Figure 2 below shows the historical pricing for 62% iron ore and V2O5 pricing.
Figure 2 - Metal Bulletin V2O5 Monthly Midpoint Average Price (Inflated May 2020 US$/lb) and Market
Index Iron Ore Spot Price Fe 62% (US$/tonne)
The LOI is non-binding and its intention is to record the interest of the buyer to support the development of the Project and for the parties to negotiate and agree a binding ore sale contract. Negotiations will commence at a mutually agreed timeframe, subject to the progress of the Project.
The parties intend to finalise the ore sale contract in 2023, at a yearly tonnage of 100,000.
The price of the FeTi coproduct will be referenced to the 62% Fe Platts Iron Ore Index, with a mutually acceptable price adjustment reflecting the market situation at the time and based on amicable consultation.
AVL will provide the buyer with a quarterly update on the Project's progress and will supply samples for testing at regular intervals for the buyer's feedback. Site visits will be undertaken when travel permits and Tianzhu Steel's management has kindly invited AVL's management to visit their new operation when the opportunity arises.
This announcement has been produced in accordance with the Company's published continuous disclosure policy and has been approved by the Board.
ABOUT AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LTD
AVL is a resource company focused on vanadium, seeking to offer investors a unique exposure to all aspects of the vanadium value chain - from resource through to steel and energy storage opportunities. AVL is advancing the development of its world-class Australian Vanadium Project at Gabanintha. The Australian Vanadium Project is one of the most advanced vanadium projects being developed globally, with 239Mt at 0.73% vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅), containing a high-grade zone of 95.6Mt at 1.07% V2O5, reported in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 (see ASX announcement dated 1st November 2021 'Mineral Resource Update at the Australian Vanadium Project' and ASX announcement dated 22nd December 2020 'Technical and Financial PFS Update').
VSUN Energy is AVL's 100% owned subsidiary which is focused on developing the market for vanadium redox flow batteries for energy storage.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The Australian Vanadium Project - Mineral Resource estimate by domain and resource classification using a nominal 0.4% V2O5 wireframed cut-off for low-grade and nominal 0.7% V2O5 wireframed cutoff for high-grade (total numbers may not add up due to rounding).
