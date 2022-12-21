Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Vanadium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVL   AU000000AVL6

AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED

(AVL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-21 am EST
0.0250 AUD   +4.17%
03:31pAustralian Vanadium sets the wheels in motion at namesake vanadium play
AQ
03:31pAustralian Vanadium sets the wheels in motion at namesake vanadium play
EQ
12/19Australian Vanadium Identifies Mineralization at Coates Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian Vanadium sets the wheels in motion at namesake vanadium play

12/21/2022 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Australian Vanadium Ltd
Australian Vanadium sets the wheels in motion at namesake vanadium play

21.12.2022 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

21.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Australian Vanadium Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000AVL6
EQS News ID: 1519419

 
End of News EQS News Service

1519419  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519419&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED
03:31pAustralian Vanadium sets the wheels in motion at namesake vanadium play
AQ
03:31pAustralian Vanadium sets the wheels in motion at namesake vanadium play
EQ
12/19Australian Vanadium Identifies Mineralization at Coates Project
MT
12/18Australian Vanadium Limited Announces Diamond Results for Coates Nickel-Copper-PGA Proj..
CI
12/06Proactive news headlines including Sarytogan Graphite, Bellevue Gold, Riversgold Ltd an..
AQ
12/05Australian Vanadium Appoints Contractors for CMB, EPC Work at Namesake Project in Weste..
MT
11/20Australian Vanadium Receives R&D Tax Refund for Vanadium Processing Techniques
MT
10/25Australian Vanadium Completes Reverse Circulation, Diamond Drilling at Western Australi..
MT
10/24Australian Vanadium Limited Announces Resource Development Drill Program Completed
CI
10/17Australian Vanadium Appoints CEO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 -0,03 M -0,02 M -0,02 M
Net income 2022 -5,04 M -3,38 M -3,38 M
Net cash 2022 26,4 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -21,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1 523x
EV / Sales 2022 -2 904x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australian Vanadium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Graham Tyler Arvidson Chief Executive Officer
Liesl Strachan Chief Financial Officer
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel C. Harris Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Todd Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LIMITED-17.24%66
BHP GROUP LIMITED37.92%152 507
RIO TINTO PLC15.76%113 706
GLENCORE PLC46.15%84 307
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.58%46 004
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%42 013