Letter of Intent for Iron Titanium Co-product Offtake Sales
11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
For personal use only
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
9TH NOVEMBER 2021
FIRST LETTER OF INTENT FOR IRON TITANIUM COPRODUCT OFFTAKE SALES
Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy Co. Ltd confirms interest in AVL FeTi coproduct for blast furnace application
KEY POINTS
AVL has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Shenglong Metallurgy International Pte Limited for offtake of the iron titanium (FeTi) coproduct to be produced from the Australian Vanadium Project.
Shenglong Metallurgy International is the Hong Kong based commercial arm of Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy Co. Ltd.
Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy Co. Ltd is a 12 million tonne per annum (Mtpa) steel producer located in southern China's Fangchenggang port.
AVL plans to produce 900,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of FeTi coproduct from the Australian Vanadium Project, in addition to 11,022 tpa of vanadium pentoxide from its proposed mine and processing facility in the Mid West region of Western Australia.
Validation of AVL's strategic location of a vanadium processing plant close to Geraldton Port.
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, "the Company" or "AVL") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy International Pte Limited ("the buyer"), the commercial arm of Shenglong Metallurgy Co. Ltd, for the supply of its iron titanium (FeTi) coproduct. Shenglong Metallurgy is a privately owned steel enterprise, with a steel mill located in China's southern Guangxi province at Fangchnggang port area, producing 12.06Mtpa of steel in 2020. Shenglong Metallurgy mainly imports its iron ore raw material from overseas due to its proximity to one of the largest iron ore ports in China.
As part of the Australian Vanadium Project ("the Project"), AVL plans to produce approximately 900,000 tpa of FeTi coproduct, along with 24.3Mlbs of V2O5 per annum from its operations in Western
Australian Vanadium Limited
Phone: +61 8 9321 5594
ASX: AVL
Level 1, 85 Havelock Street
Fax: +61 8 6268 2699
FRA: JT7.F
West Perth, WA 6005
Email: info@australianvanadium.com.au
OTC: ATVVF
ABN: 90 116 221 740
For personal use only
Australia. AVL's strategic location for its vanadium processing facility near Geraldton, and significantly lower road transport costs, will enable the sale of the FeTi coproduct, enhancing the Project's economic resilience through the addition of a secondary revenue stream.
The price of AVL's FeTi coproduct will be tied to the Platts62 Fines Index Price (See Figure 1). The FeTi coproduct is ideally suited for use in iron sintering feeds, providing a low-cost titanium source and additional low-cost iron units to steel producers. Blast furnace operators often add titanium to sintering blends to improve furnace refractory protection and to minimise maintenance costs associated with furnace relines. AVL's FeTi coproduct will enter the market as a stable alternative to existing reliable and unreliable sources of similar material.
Sale of the FeTi coproduct is part of the AVL strategy to reduce overall project risk. The iron ore and vanadium price have historically not performed in sync, offering unique opportunities for AVL to mitigate vanadium price risk and provide a secondary revenue source for the Project. Figure 1 below shows the historical pricing for 62% iron ore and V2O5 pricing.
Figure 1 - Metal Bulletin V2O5 Monthly Midpoint Average Price (Inflated May 2020 US$/lb) and Market
Index Iron Ore Spot Price Fe 62% (US$/tonne)
Managing Director, Vincent Algar, comments, "AVL looks forward to working with the team at Shenglong Metallurgy Co. Ltd as we develop the Project. We started our engagement with Shenglong Metallurgy in late 2020 through AVL's FeTi marketing and sales manager, currently based in China. We have developed unique market awareness and have engaged with Shenglong
Metallurgy and other potential steel mill clients in China about the opportunity presented by AVL's FeTi coproduct. This first LOI demonstrates the marketability for AVL's FeTi coproduct among the steel makers. Work is actively progressing on additional LOIs which will lead to binding agreements. This agreement further validates AVL's strategic decision to locate the vanadium processing plant close to Geraldton's port, strengthening the AVL pathway to funding and project development."
Figure 2 - Shenglong Metallurgy Co. Ltd Location
The LOI is non-binding and its intention is to record the interest of the buyer to support the development of the Project and for the parties to negotiate and agree a binding ore sale contract. Negotiations will commence at a mutually agreed timeframe, subject to the progress of the Project.
The parties intend to finalise the ore sale contract in 2023, at a yearly tonnage to be determined.
The price of the FeTi coproduct will be referenced to the 62% Fe Platts Iron Ore Index or other agreed price index, with a mutually acceptable price adjustment reflecting the market situation at the time and based on amicable consultation.
AVL will provide the buyer with a quarterly update on the Project's progress and will supply samples for testing at regular intervals for the buyer's feedback. Site visits will be undertaken when travel permits.
This announcement has been produced in accordance with the Company's published continuous disclosure policy and has been approved by the Board.
ABOUT AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM LTD
AVL is a resource company focused on vanadium, seeking to offer investors a unique exposure to all aspects of the vanadium value chain - from resource through to steel and energy storage opportunities. AVL is advancing the development of its world-class Australian Vanadium Project at Gabanintha. The Australian Vanadium Project is currently one of the most advanced vanadium projects being developed globally, with 239Mt at 0.73% vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅), containing a high-grade zone of 95.6Mt at 1.07% V2O5, reported in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 (see ASX announcement dated 1st November 2021 'Mineral Resource Update at the Australian Vanadium Project' and ASX announcement dated 22nd December 2020 'Technical and Financial PFS Update').
VSUN Energy is AVL's 100% owned subsidiary which is focused on developing the market for vanadium redox flow batteries for energy storage.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The Australian Vanadium Project - Mineral Resource estimate by domain and resource classification using a nominal 0.4% V2O5 wireframed cut-off for low-grade and nominal 0.7% V2O5 wireframed cutoff for high-grade (total numbers may not add up due to rounding).
Australian Vanadium Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:08 UTC.