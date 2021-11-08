Letter of Intent for Iron Titanium Co-product Offtake Sales

Australia. AVL's strategic location for its vanadium processing facility near Geraldton, and significantly lower road transport costs, will enable the sale of the FeTi coproduct, enhancing the Project's economic resilience through the addition of a secondary revenue stream.

The price of AVL's FeTi coproduct will be tied to the Platts62 Fines Index Price (See Figure 1). The FeTi coproduct is ideally suited for use in iron sintering feeds, providing a low-cost titanium source and additional low-cost iron units to steel producers. Blast furnace operators often add titanium to sintering blends to improve furnace refractory protection and to minimise maintenance costs associated with furnace relines. AVL's FeTi coproduct will enter the market as a stable alternative to existing reliable and unreliable sources of similar material.

Sale of the FeTi coproduct is part of the AVL strategy to reduce overall project risk. The iron ore and vanadium price have historically not performed in sync, offering unique opportunities for AVL to mitigate vanadium price risk and provide a secondary revenue source for the Project. Figure 1 below shows the historical pricing for 62% iron ore and V2O5 pricing.

Figure 1 - Metal Bulletin V2O5 Monthly Midpoint Average Price (Inflated May 2020 US$/lb) and Market

Index Iron Ore Spot Price Fe 62% (US$/tonne)

Managing Director, Vincent Algar, comments, "AVL looks forward to working with the team at Shenglong Metallurgy Co. Ltd as we develop the Project. We started our engagement with Shenglong Metallurgy in late 2020 through AVL's FeTi marketing and sales manager, currently based in China. We have developed unique market awareness and have engaged with Shenglong