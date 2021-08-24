Log in
    AVG   AU000000AVG6

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD

(AVG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/24
0.83 AUD   +0.61%
Australian Vintage : AVL 30 June 2021 Results Announcement

08/24/2021 | 11:34pm EDT
Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

25 August 2021

Full Year 30 June 2021 Results

Australian Vintage Limited (ASX: AVG) will host an investor and media conference call commencing at 10.00 a.m. (AEST) on Thursday 26 August 2021 (dial-in details below). The presentation material will be available at www.australianvintage.com.au.

Teleconference Dial-In Details

Conference Passcode: 701872355220

Dial-in Number

(Toll-free )

Australia

1800672949

Canada

18004344158

China (North)

108006100321

China (South)

108002610321

France

800919766

Germany

8001830411

Hong Kong

800900199

Japan

531610037

Malaysia

1800805746

New Zealand

0800944449

Philippines

180016110259

Singapore

8006161713

Taiwan

801611405

Thailand

18006112848

UK**

8003289967

USA

18883822834

**England, Scotland, Wales, Guernsey, Northern Ireland (Not Rep. of Ireland)

Australian Vintage Ltd

ABN 78 052 179 932

275 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Cowandilla SA 5033 Australia

www.australianvintage.com.au

1

Australian Vintage Limited Delivers Record Full Year

Profit Result of $19.6 million

A very strong performance in Australian Vintage Limited's (ASX: AVG) core UK and Australian businesses together with improved production efficiencies enabled AVG to record a 79% Net Profit after tax improvement for the 12 months to June 2021. The result is the highest AVG has achieved over the last 10 years.

Key financial highlights:

  • Net Profit after tax (NPAT) up 79% to $19.6 million
  • EBIT (Earnings before tax and interest) up 59% to $30.4 million
  • EBITS (earnings before tax, interest and SGARA) up 48% to $31.2 million
  • Total Revenue up $6.8 million to $274.0 million
  • Cash flow from operating activities up $22.8 million to $45.0 million and net debt reduced by $24.5 million to $42.8 million
  • Sales of our 4 key brands, McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company (BVWC) up 12%
  • Earnings per share up 79% to 7.0 cents per share
  • ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) improved by 70% to 7.5%
  • Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of 83% over FY21
  • Final dividend of 2.7 cents per share, franked to 60%

AVG's Chief Executive, Craig Garvin said "the record result was very pleasing with continued growth in our portfolio of key brands. During the 12 month period, sales of our pillar brands of McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and BVWC grew by 12% to $195.1 million. This growth, together with the efficiencies generated from our recent capital spend, investment in our people and the favourable 2020 and 2021 vintages have underpinned the 79% growth in NPAT. We are committed to our strategic plan, and it is showing positive signs for our future.

During the year we have increased the investment in our brands with marketing spend up 46% with most of the increased marketing spend occurring in the second half of FY21. What is also pleasing is that because of increased investment in our staff and our continued focus on our customers, the Company was recently awarded the number 1 wine supplier to the Australian retail industry by the Advantage Survey. This Survey is a comprehensive balance scorecard rating of all suppliers across the marketplace as rated by the customer. On top of that award, we also received the Supply Chain Manager of The Year Award at the Drinks Association Australian Drink Awards. These awards are a significant achievement for AVG's market reputation and credibility.

Covid-19 has had a mixed impact on our business with some increased sales through the major retail chains but has added costs to our production facilities through segregation of shifts and some challenges with supply chain operations.

Australian Vintage Ltd

ABN 78 052 179 932

275 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Cowandilla SA 5033 Australia

www.australianvintage.com.au

2

Whilst it is difficult to calculate the impact of Covid-19 on the business, our key strategies should continue growth post Covid-19. Increased distribution, innovation and consumer engagement is key to this growth, and we have seen this in our Australian and UK business where we are working hard with our customer partners to drive our portfolio. The McGuigan Zero range has been an outstanding success and demonstrated the importance of innovation to the portfolio long term. This, together with the benefits from production efficiencies is sustainable for the long-term future and not Covid-19 dependent.

In the UK, our business performance has been very strong, driven by our investment in the McGuigan brand and continued distribution gains in major retail. The growth of sales has been impacted by the change in UK tax on wine product which resulted in a decline in our Shy Pig sales of $12.6 million when compared to prior period. Excluding the decline in Shy Pig sales, the UK segment improved sales by 20% with our four pillar brands growing by 20%".

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

UK, Europe and Americas

The UK, Europe and Americas segment has performed exceptionally well with contribution up 55% to $17.2 million. This is despite a $0.4 million negative impact due to the unfavourable GBP when compared to the prior period. The McGuigan brand continues to grow with sales up 17% compared to the prior period. The McGuigan Zero brand has seen significant success with sales growing $5.0 million over the prior period. This brand now represents 5% of all McGuigan brand sales into this segment.

As a result of increased investment and distribution in the Tempus Two brand, sales of this brand has increased by 82% from a relatively low base.

The growth in the UK market is not finished with the Company increasing its footprint and brand investment in the UK.

Americas remains a challenge with this division reporting a slight loss for the period but an improvement on last year. With changes to the leadership structure of the Americas division and a change in strategy we expect Americas to improve in the next 12 months.

Australia and New Zealand

The Australian and New Zealand segment has also performed very well with contribution up 48% to $9.0 million. The McGuigan brand has grown by 3% due mainly to the performance of the McGuigan Zero range which is outperforming expectation and grew sales by $5.0 million. Tempus Two continues to grow with sales up 15%, Nepenthe grew by 8% and BVWC grew by 19%.

The Direct to Consumer division, which includes our cellar doors and clubs, increased contribution by $1.3 million as a result of the Company's investment in technology and the refurbishment of the McGuigan and Tempus Two Hunter Valley cellar doors. In the next 12 months the Company expects to undertake a major upgrade to the Adelaide Hills Nepenthe cellar door.

The New Zealand division result decreased by 16% to $0.6 million due to the significant logistic issues experienced in sending wine to New Zealand. This problem is ongoing and will provide challenges in the near future.

Australian Vintage Ltd

ABN 78 052 179 932

275 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Cowandilla SA 5033 Australia

www.australianvintage.com.au

3

Asia

AVG's direct exposure to the China market is small with less than 1% of all sales going into China prior to the increase in tariff. With the significant increase in China tariff, sales to mainland China have stopped. Sales to other regions within Asia have been pleasing with sales up 6%.

Whilst the Asian segment contribution decreased during the year, the impact was not material.

AVG remains committed to the China market with the support from our major China based distribution company, and we are currently examining several options to continue the sale of our pillar brands into China.

Australia/ North America Bulk and Processing

Whilst sales in the segment declined by $4.7 million, the contribution increased by $2.0 million due to the expiry of a loss-making bulk wine sales contract back in FY20 and the improved performance of our Austflavor business.

Vineyards

Vineyard contribution improved by $1.0 million due to the improved SGARA (Self Generating and Regenerating Assets). This improvement is due to the increased yield from our vineyards offset marginally by reduced red grape prices.

FINANCIAL POSITION

The cash flow from operating activities increased by $22.8 million to $45.0 million due to the improved result and a slight reduction in working capital.

Net debt reduced by $24.5 to $42.8 million. Over the last 10 years our net debt has decreased by about $100 million. Gearing is at a comfortable 14%.

In July 21, the Company successfully completed a share restructure involving the capital return of 8.5 cents per share and a 10% share consolidation. The $24.0 million return to shareholders will see the debt increase to $66.8 million, well within the comfortable range.

2021 VINTAGE

The 2021 vintage has been estimated at 2.0 million tonnes which is 31% up on last year and 17% above the 10 year average. All regions experienced a substantial increase in tonnes with the biggest increase coming from premium regions such as the Barossa, which was up 112% on the prior year.

The record 2021 vintage together with the loss of sales to China, which was as high as 176 million litres (approximately 240,000 tonnes) in 2018, will put pressure on the Australian wine industry in terms of excess wine supply and reducing grape prices. As China was predominately a red wine market, the impact will be mainly on red wine and red grape prices.

AVG's position, against a backdrop of an oversupply of red wine and reducing red grape prices, is sound with wine stock in balance and with flexibility going forward in terms of grape intake. The loss of the China market will not directly impact AVG's performance in the medium term.

Australian Vintage Ltd

ABN 78 052 179 932

275 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Cowandilla SA 5033 Australia

www.australianvintage.com.au

4

OUTLOOK

The record result for FY21 is very pleasing considering the many challenges that the pandemic has imposed on the Company. We continue to leverage the past asset investments and combined with our ongoing investment in our pillar brands and people capability, we remain confident that we will continue to not only grow sales but improve the mix of sales and drive an improved balanced scorecard in the long term.

The Company's ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) has grown by 70% to 7.5% and in the medium term we expect to achieve high single digit ROCE.

Whilst Covid-19 appears to have had an overall positive impact on our business, a significant portion of the growth has come from long term sustainable strategies such as innovation, people capability, improved consumer trading technology and improved production efficiencies.

We have had a positive start to FY22 even after allowing for the closure of our 2 Hunter Valley cellar doors due to the NSW lockdown.

A further market update will be provided at our Annual General Meeting in November 2021.

As part of our ongoing confidence in the medium to long term outlook of AVG, the board has agreed to pay a partially franked (60%) dividend of 2.7c per share. This dividend is in line with the previous year and is in addition to the recent capital return of 8.5 cents per share all shareholders received in July 2021. The dividend will be paid to all shareholders on 17 December 2021 and the Record Date to establish shareholder dividend entitlements is 26 November 2021. The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will remain suspended for the dividend payable on 17 December 2021.

For the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 15.5, Australian Vintage Limited confirms that this document has been authorised for release by the Board.

ENDS

Further information

Craig Garvin

Mike Noack

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

02 8345 6377

08 8172 8333

Australian Vintage Ltd

ABN 78 052 179 932

275 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Cowandilla SA 5033 Australia

www.australianvintage.com.au

5

Disclaimer

Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 03:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
