    AVG   AU000000AVG6

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD

(AVG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/24
0.83 AUD   +0.61%
08/24AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL 4E and Financial Statements - 30 June 2021
PU
08/24AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL 30 June 2021 Results Announcement
PU
08/24AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL 30 June 2021 Results Presentation
PU
Australian Vintage : AVL 30 June 2021 Results Presentation

08/24/2021 | 11:34pm EDT
FY21 Annual Results

Our values guide our business approach focused on our mission to put the consumer at the heart of everything we do

VISION

To be the first choice for every occasion

PURPOSE

Make the world a smaller place through sharing good times

MISSION

We put the consumer at the heart of everything we do

VALUES

Working

Innovative

Nimble &

Empowered

Collaboratively

Responsive

BEHAVIOURS

Integrity

Respect

Courage

Collaboration

Resilience

Trust

2

Strategic plan positions us well for growth…

Consumers and

Markets and

People

Sustainability

Return on Assets

Brands

Customers

Investing in pillar

Significantly improved

Despite the pandemic

Carbon footprint audit

Leveraging our world

brands

our business in

staff engagement has

review

class assets for

Australia and UK

improved

competitive advantage

Pillar brand portfolio in

Outperforming wine

Upweighting invest-

Renewables priority

Delivering on all

double digit growth

category in key

ment in leadership

financial metrics

markets

Innovation is

Resetting for growth in

Prioritising diversity

Linking CSR to local

Financial position and

delivering

Asia

and behaviours

communities

balance sheet are

strong

Consumer insight

Joint business

Significant

Brand planning for

driving our branded

planning delivering

improvement in safety

"sustainable" product

strategies

range

3

… With all FY21 key balance scorecard metrics improving significantly

Consumers and

Markets and

People

Sustainability

Return on Assets

Brands

Customers

Pillar Brand Sales

$195.1m

71% of total revenue

$21m 12%

Marketing Investment

X2

Doubling our marketing

investment on pillar brands

Outgrowing the market

in key geographies

X3

X2

Preferred Supplier

Ranking*

(Advantage Group)

#1

#5

Staff Engagement

65%

54%

FY19 FY21

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate

17

5

FY19 FY21

Wine Processing

Renewables

100%

Solar & Wind

Carbon Footprint

Carbon audit

underway

NOPAT

$19.6m

79%

Operating Cashflow

X2

Doubling Operating Cashflow to $45m

ROCE

7.5%

4.3%

FY19 FY21

*Advantage Group UK & Australia Supplier of the Year Awards

4

Complementary portfolio of premium brands targeting differentiated consumer needs and occasions

AVL Wines Pillar Brand Portfolio

Easy going, quality wine

Celebrate any occasion your

Premium wine crafted for

Aspirational Barossa

for me

way

sharing

'Just Because'

'Beyond Tradition'

'Let it Flow'

'Barossa Strong'

Trusted & rational

Stylish & Sophisticated

Social & Sharing

Indulge & Impress

Priority markets: Global

Priority markets: Global

Priority markets: ANZ/UK

Priority markets: ANZ/Asia

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 03:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 293 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 49,5 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,92%
Capitalization 210 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,83 AUD
Average target price 0,83 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Managers and Directors
Craig Garvin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael H. Noack Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hugh Davis Chairman
Josh Gibbons Chief Information Officer
Thomas Jung Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD27.69%150
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED36.06%6 628
ZHEJIANG GUYUELONGSHAN SHAOXING WINE CO., LTD.-38.15%1 306
C&C GROUP PLC13.32%1 276
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.6.67%1 263
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-13.42%906