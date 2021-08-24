Australian Vintage : AVL 30 June 2021 Results Presentation

Our values guide our business approach focused on our mission to put the consumer at the heart of everything we do
VISION
To be the first choice for every occasion
PURPOSE
Make the world a smaller place through sharing good times
MISSION
We put the consumer at the heart of everything we do
VALUES
Working
Innovative
Nimble &
Empowered
Collaboratively
Responsive
BEHAVIOURS
Integrity
Respect
Courage
Collaboration
Resilience
Trust
Strategic plan positions us well for growth…
Consumers and
Markets and
People
Sustainability
Return on Assets
Investing in pillar
Significantly improved
Despite the pandemic
Carbon footprint audit
Leveraging our world
brands
our business in
staff engagement has
review
class assets for
Pillar brand portfolio in
Outperforming wine
Upweighting invest-
Renewables priority
Delivering on all
double digit growth
category in key
ment in leadership
financial metrics
Innovation is
Resetting for growth in
Prioritising diversity
Linking CSR to local
Financial position and
delivering
Asia
and behaviours
communities
balance sheet are
Consumer insight
Joint business
Significant
Brand planning for
driving our branded
planning delivering
improvement in safety
"sustainable" product
3
… With all FY21 key balance scorecard metrics improving significantly
Consumers and
Markets and
People
Sustainability
Return on Assets
Brands
Customers
Pillar Brand Sales
$195.1m
71% of total revenue
$21m 12%
Marketing Investment
X2
Doubling our marketing
investment on pillar brands
Outgrowing the market
in key geographies
X3
X2
Preferred Supplier
Ranking*
(Advantage Group)
#1
#5
Staff Engagement
65%
54%
FY19 FY21
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate
17
5
FY19 FY21
Wine Processing
Renewables
100%
Solar & Wind
Carbon Footprint
Carbon audit
underway
NOPAT
$19.6m
79%
Operating Cashflow
X2
Doubling Operating Cashflow to $45m
ROCE
7.5%
4.3%
FY19 FY21
*Advantage Group UK & Australia Supplier of the Year Awards
4
Complementary portfolio of premium brands targeting differentiated consumer needs and occasions
AVL Wines Pillar Brand Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
