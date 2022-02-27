Australian Vintage : Notification Regarding Unquoted Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Announcement Summary Entity name AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD Date of this announcement Friday February 25, 2022 The +securities the subject of this notification are: +Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date AVGAT PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 1,445,777 25/02/2022 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted 1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of entity AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ACN 052179932 1.3 ASX issuer code AVG The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 25/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 2 - Issue details 2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: +Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX 2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which: has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B ASX +security code and description AVGAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 25/2/2022 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class Yes Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities. Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 498,162 Craig Anthony Garvin Same 159,793 Jeffrey John Howlett Same 207,189 Julian Dyer Same 180,700 Thomas Jung Same Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02297591-2A1258216?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification