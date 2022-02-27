Australian Vintage : Notification Regarding Unquoted Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD
Date of this announcement
Friday February 25, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
ASX +security
|
|
+securities to be
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
AVGAT
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
1,445,777
|
25/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ACN
|
052179932
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
AVG
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
25/2/2022
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
AVGAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
25/2/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
498,162
|
Craig Anthony Garvin
|
|
Same
|
|
|
|
159,793
|
|
|
|
Jeffrey John Howlett
|
|
Same
|
|
|
|
207,189
|
|
|
|
Julian Dyer
|
|
Same
|
|
|
|
180,700
|
|
|
|
Thomas Jung
|
|
Same
|
|
|
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02297591-2A1258216?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,445,777
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.