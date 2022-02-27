Log in
    AVG   AU000000AVG6

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD

(AVG)
  Report
Australian Vintage : Notification Regarding Unquoted Securities

02/27/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday February 25, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

AVGAT

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,445,777

25/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

052179932

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/2/2022

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

AVGAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

25/2/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

498,162

Craig Anthony Garvin

Same

159,793

Jeffrey John Howlett

Same

207,189

Julian Dyer

Same

180,700

Thomas Jung

Same

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02297591-2A1258216?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,445,777

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 25 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
