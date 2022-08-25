Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australian Vintage Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVG   AU000000AVG6

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD

(AVG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:01 2022-08-24 pm EDT
0.7000 AUD   +2.94%
01:08aAUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
08/24Australian Vintage Ltd Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, Payable on December 16, 2022
CI
08/24Australian Vintage Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian Vintage : Notification of Dividend/Distribution

08/25/2022 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AVG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

25/8/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.03400000

Ex Date

24/11/2022

Record Date

25/11/2022

Payment Date

16/12/2022

Additional Information

N/A

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

052179932

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/8/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AVG

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

30/6/2022

2A.4 +Record Date

25/11/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

24/11/2022

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date

16/12/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.03400000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.03400000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

60.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02040000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.01360000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

40.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

N/A

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

N/A

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 05:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD
01:08aAUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
08/24Australian Vintage Ltd Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, Payab..
CI
08/24Australian Vintage Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Appendix 3Z – Jiang Yuan
PU
08/11Australian Vintage Ltd Announces Resignation of Jiang Yuan as Director
CI
08/11AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Resignation of Director – Jiang Yuan
PU
08/08AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Advance Notice – AVG 2022 Full Year Results
PU
06/08AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Bell Potter ‘Home Grown' Conference Presentation
PU
05/04Australian Vintage Ltd Reports Production Results for the Year 2022
CI
02/27AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Notification Regarding Unquoted Securities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 278 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2023 21,2 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2023 51,2 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,14x
Yield 2023 6,15%
Capitalization 172 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD
Duration : Period :
Australian Vintage Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,68 AUD
Average target price 0,84 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Garvin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Joseph Rigano Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hugh Davis Chairman
Josh Gibbons Chief Information Officer
Thomas Jung Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD-20.12%119
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED6.62%6 619
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-19.75%2 141
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-14.57%907
C&C GROUP PLC-24.98%809
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-15.49%757