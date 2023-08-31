EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DISCLOSURE OF THE AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND NUMBER OF SHARES

Vienna, this 31 August 2023

Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Stock Exchange Act 2018, AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (“Company”) hereby announces that as of 31 August 2023, the share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 36,353,868, divided into 36,353,868 ordinary, bearer, no-par value shares, each of which representing an equal amount of the share capital and each of which granting one vote.

Issuer:                    AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
                               Lamezanstraße 4-8
                               1230 Vienna - Austria

Contact person:       Dimitris Tzelepis
Tel.:                         +43 1 61065 - 357
E-Mail:                     d.tzelepis@austriacard.com
Website:                   www.austriacard.com
ISIN(s):                     AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchange(s):  Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
                               Athens Exchange (main market)


