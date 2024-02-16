AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Andorra la Vella, 14.2.2024
Overview
☐Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.2.2024
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☒ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☐ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
Andorra la Vella am 14.2.2024
16.02.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|1230 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1838559 16.02.2024 CET/CEST