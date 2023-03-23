Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Austriacard Holdings AG
  News
  Summary
    ACAG   AT0000A325L0

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

(ACAG)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  11:13:08 2023-03-23 am EDT
12.99 EUR   -3.20%
11:16aCms : Austriacard holdings ag: disclosure of home member state
EQ
03/16Court approval and completion of the cross-border merger
EQ
03/16Austriacard Holdings AG completed the acquisition of Inform P. Lykos Holdings S.A. (ATSE:LYK).
CI
CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DISCLOSURE OF HOME MEMBER STATE

03/23/2023 | 11:16am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Notification of the Home member state according to § 119 (7) BörseG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DISCLOSURE OF HOME MEMBER STATE

23.03.2023 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, March 23, 2023
 AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG hereby discloses pursuant to the provisions of Article 3(1)(g) Greek law 3556/2007 and Section 119(8) Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, that its home member state is Austria.

Issuer:                                AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
                                             Lamezanstraße 4-8
                                            1230 Vienna
                                            Austria
Contact person:               Mag. Markus Kirchmayr
Tel.:                                     +43 1 61065 - 384
E-Mail:                                markus.kirchmayr@austriacard.at
Website:                            www.austriacard.com
ISIN(s):                               AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchange(s):          Athens Exchange (main market)
                                            Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
                                              
 

23.03.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/

Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed;
 
End of News EQS News Service

1590919  23.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
