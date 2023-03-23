CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DISCLOSURE OF HOME MEMBER STATE

|
Vienna, March 23, 2023
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG hereby discloses pursuant to the provisions of Article 3(1)(g) Greek law 3556/2007 and Section 119(8) Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, that its home member state is Austria.Issuer
: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
AustriaContact person
: Mag. Markus KirchmayrTel.
: +43 1 61065 - 384E-Mail
: markus.kirchmayr@austriacard.atWebsite
: www.austriacard.comISIN(s)
: AT0000A325L0Stock Exchange(s)
: Athens Exchange (main market)
Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
