CMS: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DISCLOSURE OF HOME MEMBER STATE

23.03.2023 / 16:14 CET/CEST

Vienna, March 23, 2023 AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG hereby discloses pursuant to the provisions of Article 3(1)(g) Greek law 3556/2007 and Section 119(8) Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, that its home member state is Austria.



Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Mag. Markus Kirchmayr

Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 384

E-Mail: markus.kirchmayr@austriacard.at

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Athens Exchange (main market)

Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)



