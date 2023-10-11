AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.10.2023 / 17:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNikolaos Lykos
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
b)LEI529900QI445M00DK4407
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
 Identification codeAT0000A325L0
b)Nature of the transactionacquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
5.95 EUR300 units
 6.00 EUR1,596 units
  6.05 EUR104 units
  6.20 EUR1,500 units
d)Aggregated InformationPriceAggregated Volume
6.08 EUR3,500 units
e)Date of the transaction2023-10-10 UTC+2
f)Place of the transactionATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)

 


