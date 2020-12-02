AustSino Resources : Expiry of Unlisted Options

ASX Announcement 2 December 2020
EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS
AustSino Resources Group Ltd ("AustSino" or the "Company") (ASX: ANS) wishes to advise that the following unquoted options have expired unexercised in accordance with the terms and conditions they were issued under:
|
No. of Options
|
Exercise Price
|
Expiry Date
|
40,000,000
|
$0.03
|
30 November 2020
Authorised for release by Michael Keemink, Executive Director.
Further inquiries:
Mr Henko Vos Company Secretary T: +61 8 9463 2463
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Austsino Resources Group Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:26:08 UTC