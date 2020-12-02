Log in
AUSTSINO RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED

(ANS)
  
AustSino Resources : Expiry of Unlisted Options

12/02/2020 | 05:27pm EST
ASX Announcement 2 December 2020

EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS

AustSino Resources Group Ltd ("AustSino" or the "Company") (ASX: ANS) wishes to advise that the following unquoted options have expired unexercised in accordance with the terms and conditions they were issued under:

No. of Options

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

40,000,000

$0.03

30 November 2020

Authorised for release by Michael Keemink, Executive Director.

Further inquiries:

Mr Henko Vos Company Secretary T: +61 8 9463 2463

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Austsino Resources Group Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:26:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -4,35 M -3,22 M -3,22 M
Net cash 2020 1,22 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 72,2 M 72,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 14 775x
EV / Sales 2020 59 678x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Ming Ding Executive Chairman
Michael Keemink Executive Director
Bielin Shi Non-Executive Director
Perry Mitchell Non-Executive Director
Kaihui Ma Non-Executive Director
