AustSino Resources : Expiry of Unlisted Options

ASX Announcement 2 December 2020

EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS

AustSino Resources Group Ltd ("AustSino" or the "Company") (ASX: ANS) wishes to advise that the following unquoted options have expired unexercised in accordance with the terms and conditions they were issued under:

No. of Options Exercise Price Expiry Date 40,000,000 $0.03 30 November 2020

Authorised for release by Michael Keemink, Executive Director.

Further inquiries:

Mr Henko Vos Company Secretary T: +61 8 9463 2463