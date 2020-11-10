Auswide Bank : 10/11/20 Auswide Bank reduces home and consumer lending rates

Managing Director, Martin Barrett said Auswide Bank had weighed up a number of factors in making these changes.

15 bps reduction on both purchase and cash advance interest rates on new and existing Low Rate Visa credit cards (effective 5 November 2020); and

20 bps reduction on Freedom Package owner occupied principal & interest 1, 2 and 3 year fixed rates for existing customers fixing their loans; and

50 bps reduction on new Standard 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 year fixed rates for principal & interest and interest only investment loans;

20 bps reduction to new Freedom Package owner occupied principal & interest 1, 2 and 3 year fixed rates with an LVR of 75% or less;

10 bps reduction to new Freedom Package owner occupied principal & interest variable rates with an LVR of 75% or less;

35 bps reduction to new Basic Home Loan variable rates which have an LVR of 75% or less;

The changes support government and Reserve Bank measures to stimulate national, state and regional economies.

"It's important we continue to support our customers during a time of uncertainty. In addition to the support we have provided our COVID-19 impacted customers such as payment holidays, these decreases provide further support to households. Our customers are accessing our lowest home loan interest rates ever and, at 8.05%p.a, we offer one of Australia's lowest credit card interest rates."

"However we also recognise the need to balance the needs of our other stakeholders who are being impacted by record low interest rates. A significant number of our customers rely on interest on their savings and investments and this has been a major consideration for us."

Customers seeking further information are encouraged to contact an Auswide Bank branch or call our Customer Hub on 1300 138 831 (7am to 7pm weekdays).

