Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Auswide Bank Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABA   AU000000ABA1

AUSWIDE BANK LTD

(ABA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:47:55 2023-02-15 pm EST
5.800 AUD    0.00%
12:29aAuswide Bank : 16/02/23 Important update to Auswide Bank's Swift (BIC) Code from 01 March 2023
PU
02/07Auswide Bank : 07/02/23 Auswide Bank increases variable loan interest rates
PU
01/24Auswide Bank Ltd Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auswide Bank : 16/02/23 Important update to Auswide Bank's Swift (BIC) Code from 01 March 2023

02/16/2023 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16/02/2023

IMPORTANT UPDATE TO AUSWIDE BANK'S SWIFT (BIC) CODE - 01 MARCH 2023

From the 1st of March 2023 Auswide Bank's SWIFT (BIC) Code is changing to WPACAU2S.

If you currently receive international payments into your Auswide Bank account you will need to update the SWIFT (BIC) Code with the sending party from 1st of March to ensure that you continue to receive these funds.

Any transactions sent to Auswide Bank's current SWIFT Code ASLLAU2ASL from the 1st of March 2023 will be rejected.

Domestic Inward RTGS Transfers will also need to use our new SWIFT (BIC) Code.

NPP and Osko services are not affected by these changes and may still be used for same day transfers.

Disclaimer

Auswide Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUSWIDE BANK LTD
12:29aAuswide Bank : 16/02/23 Important update to Auswide Bank's Swift (BIC) Code from 01 March ..
PU
02/07Auswide Bank : 07/02/23 Auswide Bank increases variable loan interest rates
PU
01/24Auswide Bank Ltd Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Auswide Bank : 08/12/22 Auswide Bank variable loan interest rates to increase by 0.25% fol..
PU
2022Fitch Affirms Auswide Bank at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
2022Auswide Bank Ltd Announces the Retirement of Mr. Barry Dangerfield as Non-Executive Dir..
CI
2022Transcript : Auswide Bank Ltd - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Auswide Bank : 04/11/22 Auswide Bank increases variable loan interest rates by 0.25% follo..
PU
2022Auswide Bank : 28/10/22 Auswide Bank announced as one of the best Fixed Rate Home Loan pro..
PU
2022Auswide Bank : 06/10/22 Auswide Bank increases variable loan interest rates by 0.25% follo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95,1 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net income 2022 26,1 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net Debt 2022 211 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 263 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
Auswide Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin John Barrett Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
William Ray Schafer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sandra Christine Birkensleigh Chairman
Scott Johnson Chief Information Officer
Mark S. Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSWIDE BANK LTD-0.50%187
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.32%420 035
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.55%284 845
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 411
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.46%185 940
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.64%160 085