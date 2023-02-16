Auswide Bank : 16/02/23 Important update to Auswide Bank's Swift (BIC) Code from 01 March 2023

16/02/2023

IMPORTANT UPDATE TO AUSWIDE BANK'S SWIFT (BIC) CODE - 01 MARCH 2023

From the 1st of March 2023 Auswide Bank's SWIFT (BIC) Code is changing to WPACAU2S.

If you currently receive international payments into your Auswide Bank account you will need to update the SWIFT (BIC) Code with the sending party from 1st of March to ensure that you continue to receive these funds.

Any transactions sent to Auswide Bank's current SWIFT Code ASLLAU2ASL from the 1st of March 2023 will be rejected.

Domestic Inward RTGS Transfers will also need to use our new SWIFT (BIC) Code.

NPP and Osko services are not affected by these changes and may still be used for same day transfers.