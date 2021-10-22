Auswide Bank : 2020/21 Annual Report

For over 50 years Auswide Bank has been providing an extensive range of banking products and financial services to our valued customers. Auswide Bank is not a big bank and we do not want to be like one.
We believe it is the small things that reveal who each of us are. Small is real. Small is sincere. It is the smile on a familiar face and knowing how hard you have worked to get ahead. Small is finding your voice and meaning what you say.
At Auswide Bank, we are here to help our customers find that voice, to tell their story and at last be heard. We want our customers to discover a whole new way to engage with a bank.
Established in 1966, Auswide Bank provides home loans, consumer lending and credit cards through its national digital offering; branches; broker networks and private banking
Strong legacy in regional Queensland, growing across South East Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria
High quality loan book with over $4.0b in assets
Track record of delivering profitable growth and attractive dividends
Strong focus on customer service and value
Partnership with Queensland Rugby League and jersey sponsor of Queensland Maroons
Industry-leadingstaff engagement score of 98%*
Partnerships continue to expand our reach and opportunities
In 2021, 87% of staff participated in Auswide Bank Employee
Engagement & Satisfaction Survey
Our Values
Empower
Empowering customers and staff to initiate change.
Make it happen
Make decisions and adapt quickly to meet our customers' needs.
Purpose
Identify your purpose and be passionate about it.
Own it
Own our actions, decisions, customers and outcomes.
Wow
Exceed our customers' expectations and celebrate their successes and our own.
Ethical
A commitment to be ethical and operate in a sustainable workplace.
Real
Build open and honest relationships and deliver on our promises.
Our Mission
To demonstrate the 'power of small' by placing our customers at the centre of everything we do.
Our Vision
To be the Bank that our customers, staff and partners want their friends, family and colleagues to bank with.
FY21 Financial Highlights
Strong FY21 performance across all key metrics
STATUTORY
LOAN
HOME LOAN
NPAT
BOOK
APPROVALS
$24.155m
$3.593b1
$1.012b
30.5%
10.0% GROWTH,
38.1%
3.2x SYSTEM2
NET INTEREST
COST TO
CUSTOMER
MARGIN
INCOME RATIO
DEPOSITS
200BPS
60.1%
$2.933b
3BPS
2.4%
11.9%
EPSRONTA
56.7CPS 12.1%
12.9CPS FROM 9.7%
TOTAL DIVIDEND
CAPITAL
40.0CPS
13.31%
12.25CPS
FROM 12.95%
JUN 20
Including Investments in Managed Investment Schemes (MISs) reported in Financial Assets in Balance Sheet
System growth of 3.1% per RBA Financial Aggregates - total credit growth
