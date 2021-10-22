Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Auswide Bank Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABA   AU000000ABA1

AUSWIDE BANK LTD

(ABA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/21
7.05 AUD   +4.60%
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : Online Meeting Guide
PU
10/05AUSWIDE BANK : 05/10/21 Auswide Bank committed to a consumer-centric product approach
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auswide Bank : 2020/21 Annual Report

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REPORT

2021

from little things big things grow

Auswide Bank

ABOUT AUSWIDE BANK .............................................

2

Our Values........................................................................

2

Our Mission......................................................................

2

Our Vision ........................................................................

2

FY21 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS .................................

3

OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS.....................................

4

OUR LEADERSHIP TEAM.............................................

6

2021 YEAR IN REVIEW..................................................

9

DELIVERING PROFITABLE GROWTH .....................

12

OUR STRATEGY 2021 IN REVIEW ............................

14

GROWING WITH OUR COMMUNITY......................

16

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND

GOVERNANCE (ESG) REPORT....................................

19

OUR IMPACT FOR 2021...............................................

20

FINANCIAL REPORT......................................................

25

Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021

1

About Auswide Bank

For over 50 years Auswide Bank has been providing an extensive range of banking products and financial services to our valued customers. Auswide Bank is not a big bank and we do not want to be like one.

We believe it is the small things that reveal who each of us are. Small is real. Small is sincere. It is the smile on a familiar face and knowing how hard you have worked to get ahead. Small is finding your voice and meaning what you say.

At Auswide Bank, we are here to help our customers find that voice, to tell their story and at last be heard. We want our customers to discover a whole new way to engage with a bank.

  • Established in 1966, Auswide Bank provides home loans, consumer lending and credit cards through its national digital offering; branches; broker networks and private banking
  • Strong legacy in regional Queensland, growing across South East Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria
  • High quality loan book with over $4.0b in assets
  • Track record of delivering profitable growth and attractive dividends
  • Strong focus on customer service and value
  • Partnership with Queensland Rugby League and jersey sponsor of Queensland Maroons
  • Industry-leadingstaff engagement score of 98%*
  • Partnerships continue to expand our reach and opportunities
  • In 2021, 87% of staff participated in Auswide Bank Employee
    Engagement & Satisfaction Survey

Our Values

Empower

Empowering customers and staff to initiate change.

Make it happen

Make decisions and adapt quickly to meet our customers' needs.

Purpose

Identify your purpose and be passionate about it.

Own it

Own our actions, decisions, customers and outcomes.

Wow

Exceed our customers' expectations and celebrate their successes and our own.

Ethical

A commitment to be ethical and operate in a sustainable workplace.

Real

Build open and honest relationships and deliver on our promises.

Our Mission

To demonstrate the 'power of small' by placing our customers at the centre of everything we do.

Our Vision

To be the Bank that our customers, staff and partners want their friends, family and colleagues to bank with.

2 Auswide Bank

FY21 Financial Highlights

Strong FY21 performance across all key metrics​

STATUTORY

LOAN

HOME LOAN

NPAT ​

BOOK​

APPROVALS​

$24.155m​

$3.593b1

$1.012b​

30.5%

10.0% GROWTH,​

38.1%

3.2x SYSTEM2​

NET INTEREST

COST TO

CUSTOMER

MARGIN

INCOME RATIO

DEPOSITS

200BPS

60.1%​

$2.933b​

3BPS​

2.4%

11.9%​

EPSRONTA

56.7CPS​ 12.1%​

12.9CPS​ FROM 9.7%​

TOTAL DIVIDEND​

CAPITAL​

40.0CPS​

13.31%​

12.25CPS​

FROM 12.95% ​

JUN 20​

  1. Including Investments in Managed Investment Schemes (MISs) reported in Financial Assets in Balance Sheet​
  2. System growth of 3.1% per RBA Financial Aggregates - total credit growth​

Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021

3

Disclaimer

Auswide Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSWIDE BANK LTD
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : Online Meeting Guide
PU
10/05AUSWIDE BANK : 05/10/21 Auswide Bank committed to a consumer-centric product approach
PU
09/09AUSWIDE BANK LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/26Auswide Bank Ltd Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Dividend for the Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
08/26Auswide Bank Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
03/11Auswide Bank Ltd Appoints Jacqueline Korhonen as an Independent Non-Executive Director,..
CI
03/04AUSWIDE BANK LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/03AUSWIDE BANK : 02/03/21 Auswide Bank brings Apple Pay to Customers
PU
02/24AUSWIDE BANK : 24/02/21 Auswide Bank Reports Record Growth
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 89,6 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2021 22,3 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 304 M 227 M 227 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
Auswide Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin John Barrett Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
William Ray Schafer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sandra Christine Birkensleigh Chairman
Scott Johnson Chief Information Officer
Mark S. Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSWIDE BANK LTD18.69%227
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.45%500 923
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.50%385 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%248 681
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.30%212 055
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.77%201 165