Auswide Bank : 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting

22 October 2021 Dear Shareholder, Please find enclosed the notice of Auswide Bank Ltd's ("Auswide") 2021 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 at 11.00am (Queensland time). Shareholders and other persons will have the option of attending the meeting online at https://web.lumiagm.com/330-064-475or in person at Auswide Bank, Level 3, 16-20 Barolin St, Bundaberg, Queensland. To assist Auswide to ensure compliance with social distancing and other relevant requirements that may be applicable as at the date of the meeting, any shareholder who wishes to attend the meeting in person is requested to confirm their intention to do so by email to auswide@auswidebank.com.auby 11.00am (Queensland time) on Tuesday, 16 November 2021. Registration for online attendance at the meeting will commence at 10.00am (Queensland time) on Tuesday, 23 November 2021. Further details in relation to how to attend and participate in the physical or online meeting (including how to vote and ask questions in real time) are set out in the Notice of Meeting. An Online Voting Guide is attached to the Notice of Meeting, and is available on our website at: http://www.auswidebankltd.com.auunder the Shareholders > Notices of Meetings tab. The Online Voting Guide provides detailed instructions on how to log in to, view, participate, vote and ask questions in real time at the meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the meeting by completing the proxy form enclosed with the Notice of Meeting in accordance with the instructions on the form and by returning it to Auswide's share registry in the manner set out in the Notice of Meeting. To be effective, completed proxy forms must be received by Auswide's share registry by 11.00am (Queensland time) on Sunday, 21 November 2021, being 48 hours before the commencement of the meeting. Shareholders who will be attending the meeting in person and who will not be appointing a proxy are asked to bring the proxy form enclosed with this Notice of Meeting to assist with registration. Shareholders are also invited and encouraged to submit questions in advance of the meeting by email to auswide@auswidebank.com.auor otherwise in the manner set out in the Notice of Meeting. Our full 2021 Annual Report, including the Chairman's Report, has been lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange and is now available on our website at: http://www.auswidebankltd.com.auunder the Shareholders > Annual Reports tab. Printed copies of the 2021 Annual Report will be sent to Shareholders who have requested a copy. Should you have any questions in relation to the meeting please contact our share registry, Computershare, on 1300 850 505. Alternatively, if you have any queries in respect of the Notice of Meeting or information contained in the Annual Report, please contact our Company Secretary, Bill Schafer on 07 4150 4075. Yours faithfully MJ BARRETT Managing Director

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") of Auswide Bank Ltd ABN 40 087 652 060 ("Company") will be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 at 11.00am (Queensland time). Shareholders and other persons will have the option of attending the Meeting in person at Auswide Bank Ltd, Level 3, 16 - 20 Barolin St, Bundaberg, Queensland or online at https://web.lumiagm.com/330-064-475. To assist the Company to ensure compliance with social distancing and other relevant requirements that may be applicable as at the date of the Meeting, any shareholder who wishes to attend the Meeting in person is requested to confirm their intention to do so by email to auswide@auswidebank.com.auby 11.00am (Queensland time) on Tuesday, 16 November 2021. Registration for online attendance at the Meeting will commence at 10.00am (Queensland time) on Tuesday, 23 November 2021. The Company continues to monitor the advice of government health authorities regarding the ongoing risks in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of any social distancing requirements and other health directives of the Australian and Queensland governments that may be in place as at the date of the Meeting, and in the interests of the health and safety of shareholders, staff and stakeholders, the Company may be required to impose certain restrictions on attendance at, or make alternative arrangements for, the Meeting to ensure that it is held in a safe and permissible manner. In the event that it is necessary or appropriate for the Company to make alternative arrangements for the Meeting, information in relation to any alternative arrangements will be given to ASX. ORDINARY BUSINESS: Financial Statements and Reports To receive and consider the financial statements and reports of the Directors and Auditor for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. There is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports or statements. Accordingly, there will be no vote on this item of business. Resolution 1 - Re-election of Director (Ms S Birkensleigh) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "That Ms S Birkensleigh, who retires by rotation in accordance with rule 13.6 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company." Information about the candidate appears in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum. Resolution 2 - Election of Director (Mr G Murdoch) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "That in accordance with rule 13.4(b) of the Company's Constitution, Mr G Murdoch, who was appointed by the Board as a non-executive Director of the Company on 1 January 2021 and, being eligible for election, be elected as a Director of the Company." Information about the candidate appears in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum. Resolution 3 - Election of Director (Ms J Korhonen) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "That in accordance with rule 13.4(b) of the Company's Constitution, Ms J Korhonen, who was appointed by the Board as a non-executive Director of the Company on 1 April 2021 and, being eligible for election, be elected as a Director of the Company." Information about the candidate appears in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum. Resolution 4 - Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021, as set out in the Company's 2021 Annual Report, be adopted." The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company or the Company. A voting exclusion applies to this resolution. Please refer to the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum for more information. Resolution 5 - Approval of Non-Executive Director Fees To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 10.17 and rule 14.1(b) of the Company's Constitution and for all other purposes, the maximum aggregate amount of Directors' fees which may be paid to non-executive Directors of the Company as a whole be increased from $500,000 per annum to $1,000,000 per annum." Information about the proposed increase appears in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum. A voting exclusion applies to this resolution. Please refer to the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum for more information. Dated 22 October 2021 By order of the Board William R. Schafer Company Secretary