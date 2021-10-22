Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Auswide Bank Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABA   AU000000ABA1

AUSWIDE BANK LTD

(ABA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/21
7.05 AUD   +4.60%
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : Online Meeting Guide
PU
10/05AUSWIDE BANK : 05/10/21 Auswide Bank committed to a consumer-centric product approach
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auswide Bank : 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 October 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Please find enclosed the notice of Auswide Bank Ltd's ("Auswide") 2021 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 at 11.00am (Queensland time). Shareholders and other persons will have the option of attending the meeting online at https://web.lumiagm.com/330-064-475or in person at Auswide Bank, Level 3, 16-20 Barolin St, Bundaberg, Queensland. To assist Auswide to ensure compliance with social distancing and other relevant requirements that may be applicable as at the date of the meeting, any shareholder who wishes to attend the meeting in person is requested to confirm their intention to do so by email to auswide@auswidebank.com.auby 11.00am (Queensland time) on Tuesday, 16 November 2021. Registration for online attendance at the meeting will commence at 10.00am (Queensland time) on Tuesday, 23 November 2021.

Further details in relation to how to attend and participate in the physical or online meeting (including how to vote and ask questions in real time) are set out in the Notice of Meeting.

An Online Voting Guide is attached to the Notice of Meeting, and is available on our website at: http://www.auswidebankltd.com.auunder the Shareholders > Notices of Meetings tab. The Online Voting Guide provides detailed instructions on how to log in to, view, participate, vote and ask questions in real time at the meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the meeting by completing the proxy form enclosed with the Notice of Meeting in accordance with the instructions on the form and by returning it to Auswide's share registry in the manner set out in the Notice of Meeting. To be effective, completed proxy forms must be received by Auswide's share registry by 11.00am (Queensland time) on Sunday, 21 November 2021, being 48 hours before the commencement of the meeting.

Shareholders who will be attending the meeting in person and who will not be appointing a proxy are asked to bring the proxy form enclosed with this Notice of Meeting to assist with registration.

Shareholders are also invited and encouraged to submit questions in advance of the meeting by email to auswide@auswidebank.com.auor otherwise in the manner set out in the Notice of Meeting.

Our full 2021 Annual Report, including the Chairman's Report, has been lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange and is now available on our website at: http://www.auswidebankltd.com.auunder the Shareholders > Annual Reports tab. Printed copies of the 2021 Annual Report will be sent to Shareholders who have requested a copy.

Should you have any questions in relation to the meeting please contact our share registry, Computershare, on 1300 850 505.

Alternatively, if you have any queries in respect of the Notice of Meeting or information contained in the Annual Report, please contact our Company Secretary, Bill Schafer on 07 4150 4075.

Yours faithfully

MJ BARRETT

Managing Director

ABN 40 087 652 060

Need assistance?

Phone:

1300 552 270 (within Australia)

+61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)

Online:

www.investorcentre.com/contact

effective it

(Queensland

.

Proxy

How to

All your

APPOINTMENT

Voting opposite they choose vote will

Voting a percentage boxes. The

Appointing meeting votes or votes. When number of

A proxy

SIGNING

Individual:

Joint sign.

Power of

please

Companies:

Secretary, of the sign alone

Director or a Company Secretary. Please sign in the appropriate place to indicate the office held. Delete titles as applicable.

Limited

1800 783 447 within Australia or

+61 3 9473 2555 outside Australia

ATTENDING THE MEETING

If you wish to attend the meeting online, please use the details provided in this form. Alternatively, if you are attending the meeting in person, please bring this form with you to assist registration.

PARTICIPATING IN THE MEETING

Corporate Representative

If a representative of a corporate securityholder or proxy is to participate in the meeting you will need to provide the appropriate "Appointment of Corporate Representative". A form may be obtained from Computershare or online at www.investorcentre.com under the help tab, "Printable Forms".

PLEASE NOTE: For security reasons it is important that you keep your SRN/HIN confidential.

279507_0_COSMOS_Sample_Proxy/000001/000001/i

Change of address. If incorrect, mark this box and make the correction in the space to the left. Securityholders sponsored by a broker (reference number commences with 'X') should advise your broker of any changes.

Proxy Form

Please mark to indicate your directions

Step 1

Appoint a Proxy to Vote on Your Behalf

I/We being a member/s of Auswide Bank Ltd ("Company") hereby appoint

box blank if

of the

own name(s).

or

proxy to

act

extent

11:00am

option of

If you

and, if your

proxy

505

(within

may attend

the

of the

Meeting

proxy

on

directly

from

voting

and return

with

Ste

on your

Abstain

The

Chairman

of the

Step 3

Signature of Securityholder(s) This section must be completed.

Individual or Securityholder 1

Securityholder 2

Securityholder 3

/

/

Sole Director & Sole Company Secretary

Director

Director/Company Secretary

Date

Update your communication details (Optional)

By providing your email address, you consent to receive future Notice

Mobile Number

Email Address of Meeting & Proxy communications electronically

ABA

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") of Auswide Bank Ltd ABN 40 087 652 060 ("Company") will be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 at 11.00am (Queensland time). Shareholders and other persons will have the option of attending the Meeting in person at Auswide Bank Ltd, Level 3, 16 - 20 Barolin St, Bundaberg, Queensland or online at https://web.lumiagm.com/330-064-475.

To assist the Company to ensure compliance with social distancing and other relevant requirements that may be applicable as at the date of the Meeting, any shareholder who wishes to attend the Meeting in person is requested to confirm their intention to do so by email to auswide@auswidebank.com.auby 11.00am (Queensland time) on Tuesday, 16 November 2021. Registration for online attendance at the Meeting will commence at 10.00am (Queensland time) on Tuesday, 23 November 2021.

The Company continues to monitor the advice of government health authorities regarding the ongoing risks in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of any social distancing requirements and other health directives of the Australian and Queensland governments that may be in place as at the date of the Meeting, and in the interests of the health and safety of shareholders, staff and stakeholders, the Company may be required to impose certain restrictions on attendance at, or make alternative arrangements for, the Meeting to ensure that it is held in a safe and permissible manner.

In the event that it is necessary or appropriate for the Company to make alternative arrangements for the Meeting, information in relation to any alternative arrangements will be given to ASX.

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the financial statements and reports of the Directors and Auditor for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

There is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports or statements. Accordingly, there will be no vote on this item of business.

Resolution 1 - Re-election of Director (Ms S Birkensleigh)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That Ms S Birkensleigh, who retires by rotation in accordance with rule 13.6 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Information about the candidate appears in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum.

Resolution 2 - Election of Director (Mr G Murdoch)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That in accordance with rule 13.4(b) of the Company's Constitution, Mr G Murdoch, who was appointed by the Board as a non-executive Director of the Company on 1 January 2021 and, being eligible for election, be elected as a Director of the Company."

Information about the candidate appears in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum.

Resolution 3 - Election of Director (Ms J Korhonen)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That in accordance with rule 13.4(b) of the Company's Constitution, Ms J Korhonen, who was appointed by the Board as a non-executive Director of the Company on 1 April 2021 and, being eligible for election, be elected as a Director of the Company."

Information about the candidate appears in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum.

Resolution 4 - Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021, as set out in the Company's 2021 Annual Report, be adopted."

The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company or the Company.

A voting exclusion applies to this resolution. Please refer to the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum for more information.

Resolution 5 - Approval of Non-Executive Director Fees

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That, pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 10.17 and rule 14.1(b) of the Company's Constitution and for all other purposes, the maximum aggregate amount of Directors' fees which may be paid to non-executive Directors of the Company as a whole be increased from $500,000 per annum to $1,000,000 per annum."

Information about the proposed increase appears in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum.

A voting exclusion applies to this resolution. Please refer to the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum for more information.

Dated 22 October 2021

By order of the Board

William R. Schafer

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Auswide Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSWIDE BANK LTD
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : Online Meeting Guide
PU
10/05AUSWIDE BANK : 05/10/21 Auswide Bank committed to a consumer-centric product approach
PU
09/09AUSWIDE BANK LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/26Auswide Bank Ltd Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Dividend for the Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
08/26Auswide Bank Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
03/11Auswide Bank Ltd Appoints Jacqueline Korhonen as an Independent Non-Executive Director,..
CI
03/04AUSWIDE BANK LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/03AUSWIDE BANK : 02/03/21 Auswide Bank brings Apple Pay to Customers
PU
02/24AUSWIDE BANK : 24/02/21 Auswide Bank Reports Record Growth
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 89,6 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2021 22,3 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 304 M 227 M 227 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
Auswide Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin John Barrett Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
William Ray Schafer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sandra Christine Birkensleigh Chairman
Scott Johnson Chief Information Officer
Mark S. Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSWIDE BANK LTD18.69%227
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.45%500 923
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.50%385 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%248 681
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.30%212 055
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.77%201 165