  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Auswide Bank Ltd
  News
  Summary
    ABA   AU000000ABA1

AUSWIDE BANK LTD

(ABA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:04 2022-08-25 am EDT
6.650 AUD    0.00%
Auswide Bank : 25/08/22 Auswide Bank committed to supporting the Gladstone community

08/25/2022 | 01:18am EDT
25th August 2022

Auswide Bank committed to supporting the Gladstone community

Auswide Bank is committed to offering Gladstone locals face-to-face banking with our branch firmly situated on Gladstone's main business and shopping street, Goondoon Street.

Following the news that Great Southern Bank (previously CUA) will be permanently closing their Gladstone branch from Friday 30th September, 2022, Auswide Bank welcomes the opportunity to support those customers who have been left without a local branch to provide them with face-to-face banking assistance.

Damian Hearne, Chief Customer Officer, said Auswide Bank has a proud presence in the community, employing local people with a passion to support local customers with their everyday banking, savings, and lending needs.

"Like Great Southern Bank, Auswide Bank started as a smaller organisation built on a foundation of similar values, heritage and traditions. One of the foundation financial institutions for Auswide Bank was the locally based Port Curtis Building Society which merged into the Auswide Bank family in 1983. Despite gaining approval to become a bank in 2015, we continue to offer the kind of personalised local service that the community has come to expect.

"It's important to remember that while we're in a fast-evolving age of technology, with customers choosing to shop and bank online for greater convenience in our busy everyday lives, there will always be a need to provide customers with choice by providing them with an opportunity to visit branches and speak to someone in person.

"In these challenging and uncertain times, we would welcome and embracing any customers looking to make the switch to another local Bank for their everyday banking, savings, loans or insurance needs. Our local people can offer a range of competitively priced and fully featured products" Mr Hearne said.

Auswide Bank's Gladstone branch is located at 78 Goondoon Street.

All media enquiries to:

Karyn Kelly, Head of Marketing

M: 0414 011 695

About Auswide Bank Ltd

Auswide Bank helps Australians with an extensive range of personal and business banking products and services issued directly or in partnership with leading service providers via branches, strategic relationships and online & digital channels.

Auswide Bank believe that it's the small things that make us different and can make a big difference for our customers and communities.

Disclaimer

Auswide Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 05:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 87,9 M - -
Net income 2021 24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 289 M 200 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 85,8%
Technical analysis trends AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin John Barrett Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
William Ray Schafer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sandra Christine Birkensleigh Chairman
Scott Johnson Chief Information Officer
Mark S. Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSWIDE BANK LTD-1.94%200
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.87%338 771
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.41%276 493
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%214 663
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.96%168 298
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.37%155 921