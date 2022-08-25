Auswide Bank : 25/08/22 Auswide Bank committed to supporting the Gladstone community

25th August 2022

Auswide Bank committed to supporting the Gladstone community

Auswide Bank is committed to offering Gladstone locals face-to-face banking with our branch firmly situated on Gladstone's main business and shopping street, Goondoon Street.

Following the news that Great Southern Bank (previously CUA) will be permanently closing their Gladstone branch from Friday 30th September, 2022, Auswide Bank welcomes the opportunity to support those customers who have been left without a local branch to provide them with face-to-face banking assistance.

Damian Hearne, Chief Customer Officer, said Auswide Bank has a proud presence in the community, employing local people with a passion to support local customers with their everyday banking, savings, and lending needs.

"Like Great Southern Bank, Auswide Bank started as a smaller organisation built on a foundation of similar values, heritage and traditions. One of the foundation financial institutions for Auswide Bank was the locally based Port Curtis Building Society which merged into the Auswide Bank family in 1983. Despite gaining approval to become a bank in 2015, we continue to offer the kind of personalised local service that the community has come to expect.

"It's important to remember that while we're in a fast-evolving age of technology, with customers choosing to shop and bank online for greater convenience in our busy everyday lives, there will always be a need to provide customers with choice by providing them with an opportunity to visit branches and speak to someone in person.

"In these challenging and uncertain times, we would welcome and embracing any customers looking to make the switch to another local Bank for their everyday banking, savings, loans or insurance needs. Our local people can offer a range of competitively priced and fully featured products" Mr Hearne said.

Auswide Bank's Gladstone branch is located at 78 Goondoon Street.

All media enquiries to:

Karyn Kelly, Head of Marketing

M: 0414 011 695

