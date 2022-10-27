Auswide Bank : 28/10/22 Auswide Bank announced as one of the best Fixed Rate Home Loan products of the year

28 October 2022

Auswide Bank announced as one of the best Fixed Rate Home Loan products of the year.

Australia's biggest financial comparison site, Canstar, has recognised Auswide Bank's fixed rate home loans as being one of the most competitive in market, awarding Auswide Bank the 2022 Bank of the Year: Fixed Rate Home Loan award.

Canstar assessed 76 home loan providers and through their unique and sophisticated methodology, weighing upthe price and features of various home loan products to find the providers who offer outstanding value to customers. Canstar's researchers said Auswide Bank took out the Bank of the Year Award thanks to its consistently low interest rates, leading the pack for both short-term(1-2 years) and medium-term (3 years) fixedhome loans.

This achievement sees Auswide Bank beat Australia's four major banks to take out the top spot for this award in 2022, and has also ended Ubank's run of four consecutive years at the top of this category.

Auswide Bank's Chief Customer Officer, Damian Hearne, said mortgage repayments can be one of the biggest impacts on household budgets so finding a better value loan can help to reduce financial pressure.

"Our Fixed Rate Home Loan Plus Freedom Package offers great benefits that not many banks are unable to offer including our three biggest draw cards - an optional Mortgage Offset Account which provides a 100% interest offset benefit, extra lump sum repayments without penalty, and redraw facility which gives customers the ability to redraw any extra money they have deposited into their home loan."

