Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Auswide Bank Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABA   AU000000ABA1

AUSWIDE BANK LTD

(ABA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-27 pm EDT
5.650 AUD   -0.70%
10/27Auswide Bank : 28/10/22 Auswide Bank announced as one of the best Fixed Rate Home Loan products of the year
PU
10/06Auswide Bank : 06/10/22 Auswide Bank increases variable loan interest rates by 0.25% following October cash rate increase
PU
09/15AUSWIDE BANK LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auswide Bank : 28/10/22 Auswide Bank announced as one of the best Fixed Rate Home Loan products of the year

10/27/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28 October 2022

Auswide Bank announced as one of the best Fixed Rate Home Loan products of the year.

Australia's biggest financial comparison site, Canstar, has recognised Auswide Bank's fixed rate home loans as being one of the most competitive in market, awarding Auswide Bank the 2022 Bank of the Year: Fixed Rate Home Loan award.

Canstar assessed 76 home loan providers and through their unique and sophisticated methodology, weighing upthe price and features of various home loan products to find the providers who offer outstanding value to customers. Canstar's researchers said Auswide Bank took out the Bank of the Year Award thanks to its consistently low interest rates, leading the pack for both short-term(1-2 years) and medium-term (3 years) fixedhome loans.

This achievement sees Auswide Bank beat Australia's four major banks to take out the top spot for this award in 2022, and has also ended Ubank's run of four consecutive years at the top of this category.

Auswide Bank's Chief Customer Officer, Damian Hearne, said mortgage repayments can be one of the biggest impacts on household budgets so finding a better value loan can help to reduce financial pressure.

"Our Fixed Rate Home Loan Plus Freedom Package offers great benefits that not many banks are unable to offer including our three biggest draw cards - an optional Mortgage Offset Account which provides a 100% interest offset benefit, extra lump sum repayments without penalty, and redraw facility which gives customers the ability to redraw any extra money they have deposited into their home loan."

All media enquiries to:

Karyn Kelly, Head of Marketing

M: 0414 011 695

About Auswide Bank Ltd

Auswide Bank helps Australians with an extensive range of personal and business banking products and services issued directly or in partnership with leading service providers via branches, strategic relationships and online & digital channels.

Auswide Bank believe that it's the small things that make us different and can make a big difference for our customers and communities.

Disclaimer

Auswide Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 03:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSWIDE BANK LTD
10/27Auswide Bank : 28/10/22 Auswide Bank announced as one of the best Fixed Rate Home Loan pro..
PU
10/06Auswide Bank : 06/10/22 Auswide Bank increases variable loan interest rates by 0.25% follo..
PU
09/15AUSWIDE BANK LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/06Auswide Bank : 07/09/22 Auswide Bank increases loan interest rates after September cash ra..
PU
08/30Auswide Bank : 29/08/22 Auswide Bank Ltd FY22 Result
PU
08/28Auswide Bank Ltd Declares Fully Franked Final Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 30..
CI
08/28Auswide Bank Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/28Transcript : Auswide Bank Ltd, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2022
CI
08/25Auswide Bank : 25/08/22 Auswide Bank committed to supporting the Gladstone community
PU
08/04Auswide Bank : 04/08/22 Auswide Bank increases interest rates in response to August cash r..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95,1 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
Net income 2022 26,1 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2022 211 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 258 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
Auswide Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin John Barrett Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
William Ray Schafer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sandra Christine Birkensleigh Chairman
Scott Johnson Chief Information Officer
Mark S. Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSWIDE BANK LTD-15.20%168
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%364 039
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%286 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%200 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.52%142 047