  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Auswide Bank Ltd
  News
  Summary
    ABA   AU000000ABA1

AUSWIDE BANK LTD

(ABA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/21
7.05 AUD   +4.60%
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04:04aAUSWIDE BANK : Online Meeting Guide
PU
10/05AUSWIDE BANK : 05/10/21 Auswide Bank committed to a consumer-centric product approach
PU
Summary 
Summary

Auswide Bank : Online Meeting Guide

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
ONLINE

MEETING GUIDE

GETTING STARTED

If you choose to participate online you will be able to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask the Directors questions online and submit your votes in real time. To participate online visit https://web.lumiagm.com on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You will need the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible.

TO LOG IN, YOU MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Meeting ID

Australian Residents

Overseas Residents

Meeting ID as provided

> Username

> Username

in the Notice of Meeting.

(SRN or HIN) and

(SRN or HIN) and

> Password

> Password

(postcode of your

(three-character

registered address).

country code)

e.g. New Zealand - NZL;

United Kingdom - GBR;

United States of America

- USA; Canada - CAN.

A full list of country codes

is provided at the end of

this guide.

Appointed Proxies

To receive your unique username and password, please contact Computershare Investor Services on

+61 3 9415 4024 during the online registration period which will open

1 hour before the start of the meeting.

PARTICIPATING AT THE MEETING

1

To participate in the meeting, you will be

2

To proceed into the meeting, you will need to

required to enter the unique 9-digit Meeting ID

read and accept the Terms and Conditions.

as provided in the Notice of Meeting.

Enter Meeting ID

JOIN MEETING

Terms and Conditions

Prior to registering for the meeting, it is important that you read and accept the Terms & Conditions. To access the Terms & Conditions please click on the following link:

Terms and Conditions

I agree to all of the above terms and conditions

DECLINE ACCEPT

1

3

Select the relevant log in option to represent yourself in the meeting.

Note that only Securityholders and Proxies can vote and ask questions in the meeting.

To register as a securityholder,

OR

To register as a proxyholder,

OR

To register as a guest,

select 'Securityholder or Proxy'

select 'Securityholder or

select 'Guest' and enter your

and enter your SRN or HIN and

Proxy' and you will need your

name and email address.

Postcode or Country Code.

username and password as

provided by Computershare.

In the 'SRN or HIN' field enter

your username and in the

Securityholder or Proxy

Securityholder or Proxy

'Postcode or Country Code'

Guest

field enter your password.

Guest

CANCEL

CONTINUE

CANCEL CONTINUE

Securityholder or Proxy

Guest

First Name

SRN or HIN

CANCEL CONTINUE

Last Name

Postcode or Country Code

Email

LOG IN

Having trouble logging in...?

SRN or HIN

Having trouble logging in...?

CANCEL

CONTINUE

Postcode or Country Code

LOG IN

Having trouble logging in...?

Once logged in, you will see the home page,

To view the webcast you must tap the broadcast

4 which displays the meeting title and name of the

5 arrow on your screen and press the play button.

registered securityholder or nominated proxy.

Click the arrow to switch between screens.

123-456-789

H O M E

MESSAGING

V O T I N G

Computershare Limited

Annual General Meeting

Mr Sam Sample

Welcome Securityholders and Guests

To View the Webcast

To view/listen to proceedings please select the 'Broadcast' bar. This will display the webcast, please press play to start and ensure that your device isn't muted.

Asking Questions

Shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions. Select the MESSAGING icon to open the message module. Type your question in to the box then press the send arrow.

123-456-789

H O M E

MESSAGING

V O T I N G

BROADCAST

Today's Agenda

  • Opening Remarks
  • CEO Presentation
  • Financial Update
  • Q&A
  • Resolutions

2

To ask a question tap on the question icon ,

7

When the Chair declares the poll open:

6 type your question in the chat box at the top of the

> A voting icon will appear on screen and the

screen and select the send icon. Confirmation that

meeting resolutions will be displayed

your message has been received will appear.

> To vote, select one of the voting options.

To ask a question verbally follow the instructions on

Your response will be highlighted

the home page of the virtual meeting platform.

> To change your vote, simply select a different

option to override

123-456-789

H O M E

MESSAGING

V O T I N G

Messaging

Chair

Ask a question

Moderator

Type your question in the box above and then press the send arrow. Please include the number of the resolution at the beginning of your question. Questions may be moderated or amalgamated if there are multiple questions on the same topic

The number of items you have voted on or are yet to vote on, is displayed at the top of the screen. Votes may be changed up to the time the Chair closes the poll.

123-456-789

H O M E

MESSAGING

V O T I N G

Poll Open

You have voted on 2 of 2 items

Resolution 1

Adoption of Remuneration Report

For - Vote received

For

Against

Abstain

CANCEL

Resolution 2

Elect Mr Sam Smith as a director

Against - Vote received

For

Against

Abstain

CANCEL

Icon descriptions

Home page icon, displays meeting information.

Questions icon, used to ask questions.

Voting icon, used to vote. Only visible when the Chair opens the poll.

BROADCAST

The broadcast bar allows you to view and listen to the proceedings.

FOR ASSISTANCE

If you require assistance before or during the meeting please call +61 3 9415 4024

3

COUNTRY CODES

Select your country code from the list below and enter it into the password field.

ABW

ARUBA

AFG

AFGHANISTAN

AGO

ANGOLA

AIA

ANGUILLA

ALA

ALAND ISLANDS

ALB

ALBANIA

AND

ANDORRA

ANT

NETHERLANDS ANTILLES

ARE

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

ARG

ARGENTINA

ARM

ARMENIA

ASM

AMERICAN SAMOA

ATA

ANTARCTICA

ATF

FRENCH SOUTHERN

TERRITORIES

ATG

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

AUS

AUSTRALIA

AUT

AUSTRIA

AZE

AZERBAIJAN

BDI

BURUNDI

BEL

BELGIUM

BEN

BENIN

BFA

BURKINA FASO

BGD

BANGLADESH

BGR

BULGARIA

BHR

BAHRAIN

BHS

BAHAMAS

BIH

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA

BLM

ST BARTHELEMY

BLR

BELARUS

BLZ

BELIZE

BMU

BERMUDA

BOL

BOLIVIA

BRA

BRAZIL

BRB

BARBADOS

BRN

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM

BTN

BHUTAN

BUR

BURMA

BVT

BOUVET ISLAND

BWA

BOTSWANA

CAF

CENTRAL AFRICAN

REPUBLIC

CAN

CANADA

CCK

COCOS (KEELING) ISLANDS

CHE

SWITZERLAND

CHL

CHILE

CHN

CHINA

CIV

COTE D'IVOIRE

CMR

CAMEROON

COD

CONGO DEMOCRATIC

REPUBLIC OF

COG

CONGO PEOPLES

REPUBLIC OF

COK

COOK ISLANDS

COL

COLOMBIA

COM

COMOROS

CPV

CAPE VERDE

CRI

COSTA RICA

CUB

CUBA

CXR

CHRISTMAS ISLAND

CYM

CAYMAN ISLANDS

CYP

CYPRUS

CZE

CZECH REPUBLIC

DEU

GERMANY

DJI

DJIBOUTI

DMA

DOMINICA

DNK

DENMARK

DOM

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

DZA

ALGERIA

ECU

ECUADOR

EGY

EGYPT

ERI

ERITREA

ESH

WESTERN SAHARA

ESP

SPAIN

EST

ESTONIA

ETH

ETHIOPIA

FIN

FINLAND

FJI

FIJI

FLK

FALKLAND ISLANDS

(MALVINAS)

FRA

FRANCE

FRO

FAROE ISLANDS

FSM

MICRONESIA

GAB

GABON

GBR

UNITED KINGDOM

GEO

GEORGIA

GGY

GUERNSEY

GHA

GHANA

GIB

GIBRALTAR

GIN

GUINEA

GLP

GUADELOUPE

GMB

GAMBIA

GNB

GUINEA-BISSAU

GNQ

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

GRC

GREECE

GRD

GRENADA

GRL

GREENLAND

GTM

GUATEMALA

GUF

FRENCH GUIANA

GUM

GUAM

GUY

GUYANA

HKG

HONG KONG

HMD HEARD AND

MCDONALD ISLANDS

HND

HONDURAS

HRV

CROATIA

HTI

HAITI

HUN

HUNGARY

IDN

INDONESIA

IMN

ISLE OF MAN

IND

INDIA

IOT

BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN

TERRITORY

IRL

IRELAND

IRN

IRAN ISLAMIC

REPUBLIC OF

IRQ

IRAQ

ISL

ICELAND

ISM

BRITISH ISLES

ISR

ISRAEL

ITA

ITALY

JAM

JAMAICA

JEY

JERSEY

JOR

JORDAN

JPN

JAPAN

KAZ

KAZAKHSTAN

KEN

KENYA

KGZ

KYRGYZSTAN

KHM

CAMBODIA

KIR

KIRIBATI

KNA

ST KITTS AND NEVIS

KOR

KOREA REPUBLIC OF

KWT

KUWAIT

LAO

LAO PDR

LBN

LEBANON

LBR

LIBERIA

LBY

LIBYAN ARAB JAMAHIRIYA

LCA

ST LUCIA

LIE

LIECHTENSTEIN

SEN

SENEGAL

LKA

SRI LANKA

SGP

SINGAPORE

LSO

LESOTHO

SGS

STH GEORGIA &

LTU

LITHUANIA

STH SANDWICH ISL

LUX

LUXEMBOURG

SHN

ST HELENA

LVA

LATVIA

SJM

SVALBARD & JAN MAYEN

MAC

MACAO

SLB

SOLOMON ISLANDS

MAF

ST MARTIN

SLE

SIERRA LEONE

MAR

MOROCCO

SLV

EL SALVADOR

MCO

MONACO

SMR

SAN MARINO

MDA

MOLDOVA REPUBLIC OF

SOM

SOMALIA

MDG

MADAGASCAR

SPM

ST PIERRE AND MIQUELON

MDV

MALDIVES

SRB

SERBIA

MEX

MEXICO

STP

SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE

MHL

MARSHALL ISLANDS

SUR

SURINAME

MKD MACEDONIA FORMER

SVK

SLOVAKIA

YUGOSLAV REP

SVN

SLOVENIA

MLI

MALI

SWE

SWEDEN

MLT

MALTA

SWZ

SWAZILAND

MMR

MYANMAR

SYC

SEYCHELLES

MNE

MONTENEGRO

SYR

SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC

MNG

MONGOLIA

TCA

TURKS AND

MNP NORTHERN MARIANA

CAICOS ISLANDS

ISLANDS

TCD

CHAD

MOZ

MOZAMBIQUE

TGO

TOGO

MRT

MAURITANIA

THA

THAILAND

MSR

MONTSERRAT

TJK

TAJIKISTAN

MTQ

MARTINIQUE

TKL

TOKELAU

MUS

MAURITIUS

TKM

TURKMENISTAN

MWI

MALAWI

TLS

EAST TIMOR DEMOCRATIC

MYS

MALAYSIA

REP OF

MYT

MAYOTTE

TMP

EAST TIMOR

NAM

NAMIBIA

TON

TONGA

NCL

NEW CALEDONIA

TTO

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

NER

NIGER

TUN

TUNISIA

NFK

NORFOLK ISLAND

TUR

TURKEY

NGA

NIGERIA

TUV

TUVALU

NIC

NICARAGUA

TWN

TAIWAN

NIU

NIUE

TZA

TANZANIA UNITED

NLD

NETHERLANDS

UGA

REPUBLIC OF

NOR

NORWAY

UGANDA

NPL

NEPAL

UKR

UKRAINE

NRU

NAURU

UMI

UNITED STATES MINOR

NZL

NEW ZEALAND

OUTLYING

URY

URUGUAY

OMN

OMAN

USA

UNITED STATES OF

PAK

PAKISTAN

AMERICA

PAN

PANAMA

UZB

UZBEKISTAN

PCN

PITCAIRN ISLANDS

VAT

HOLY SEE

PER

PERU

(VATICAN CITY STATE)

PHL

PHILIPPINES

VCT

ST VINCENT &

PLW

PALAU

THE GRENADINES

PNG

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

VEN

VENEZUELA

POL

POLAND

VGB

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRI

PUERTO RICO

VIR

US VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRK

KOREA DEM PEOPLES

VNM VIETNAM

REPUBLIC OF

VUT

VANUATU

PRT

PORTUGAL

WLF

WALLIS AND FUTUNA

PRY

PARAGUAY

WSM SAMOA

PSE

PALESTINIAN TERRITORY

YEM

YEMEN

OCCUPIED

YMD YEMEN DEMOCRATIC

PYF

FRENCH POLYNESIA

YUG

YUGOSLAVIA SOCIALIST

QAT

QATAR

FED REP

REU

REUNION

ZAF

SOUTH AFRICA

ROU

ROMANIA

ZAR

ZAIRE

RUS

RUSSIAN FEDERATION

ZMB ZAMBIA

RWA

RWANDA

ZWE

ZIMBABWE

SAU

SAUDI ARABIA KINGDOM OF

SCG

SERBIA AND MONTENEGRO

SDN

SUDAN

4

Disclaimer

Auswide Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 89,6 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2021 22,3 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 304 M 227 M 227 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
Auswide Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSWIDE BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin John Barrett Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
William Ray Schafer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sandra Christine Birkensleigh Chairman
Scott Johnson Chief Information Officer
Mark S. Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSWIDE BANK LTD18.69%227
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.45%500 923
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.50%385 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%248 681
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.30%212 055
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.77%201 165