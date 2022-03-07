Auteco Minerals : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Auteco Minerals Ltd
ABN
96 110 336 733
Name of Director
Steve Parsons
Date of last notice
28 February 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh Trust
Date of change
8 March 2022
Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh
Super Fund
80,887,483 Ordinary Shares.
No. of securities held
Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh
Trust
prior to change
25,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
exercisable at $0.007 on or before 26 April 2023.
60,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January 2025.
Class
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Number acquired
25,000,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$175,000
Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh
Super Fund
80,887,483 Ordinary Shares.
No. of securities held
Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh
after change
Trust
25,000,000 Ordinary Shares.
60,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January 2025.
Nature of change
Exercised 25,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable.
Nature of interest
-
Name of registered holder
-
Date of change
-
No. and class of securities to
which interest related prior to
change
-
Interest acquired
-
Interest disposed
-
Value/Consideration
-
Interest after change
-
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
detailed above traded during a
+closed period
No
where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
-
the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
-
date was this provided?
Name of entity Auteco Minerals Ltd
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Michael Dylan Naylor
Date of last notice
28 February 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd -
Date of change
8 March 2022
Mr Michael Dylan Naylor & Ms Sarah McAlpine
Super Fund A/C>
20,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Mr Michael Dylan Naylor & Mrs Sarah June Naylor <>
Leaf A/C>
No. of securities held
14,527,853 Ordinary Shares
prior to change
16,000,000 Unquoted options over Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
exercisable at $0.007 on or before 26 April 2023
Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd -
8,928,571 Ordinary Shares
30,000,000 Unquoted Options over Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January 2025
Class
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Number acquired
18,000,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$132,000
Mr Michael Dylan Naylor & Ms Sarah McAlpine
Super Fund A/C>
20,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Mr Michael Dylan Naylor & Mrs Sarah June Naylor <>
No. of securities held
Leaf A/C>
after change
14,527,853 Ordinary Shares
Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd -
26,928,571 Ordinary Shares
28,000,000 Unquoted Options over Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January 2025
Exercise of 16,000,000 Unquoted options over Fully Paid
Nature of change
Ordinary Shares exercisable at $0.007 on or before 26 April
2023; and
Ordinary Shares exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January
2025.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable.
Nature of interest
-
Name of registered holder
-
Date of change
-
No. and class of securities to
which interest related prior to
change
-
Interest acquired
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.