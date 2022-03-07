Auteco Minerals : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Auteco Minerals Ltd ABN 96 110 336 733

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steve Parsons Date of last notice 28 February 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh Trust holder) Note: Provide details of the (beneficiary) circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 8 March 2022 Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh Super Fund 80,887,483 Ordinary Shares. No. of securities held Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh Trust prior to change 25,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully Paid Shares exercisable at $0.007 on or before 26 April 2023. 60,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully Paid Shares exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January 2025. Class Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Number acquired 25,000,000 Number disposed -