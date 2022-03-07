Log in
    AUT   AU0000031734

AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED

(AUT)
  Report
03/22 06:02:50 pm
0.076 AUD   +2.70%
Auteco Minerals : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3

03/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Auteco Minerals Ltd

ABN

96 110 336 733

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steve Parsons

Date of last notice

28 February 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered

Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh Trust

holder)

Note: Provide details of the

(beneficiary)

circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

8 March 2022

Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh

Super Fund

80,887,483 Ordinary Shares.

No. of securities held

Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh

Trust

prior to change

25,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

exercisable at $0.007 on or before 26 April 2023.

60,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January 2025.

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Number acquired

25,000,000

Number disposed

-

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

$175,000

provide details and estimated valuation

Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh

Super Fund

80,887,483 Ordinary Shares.

No. of securities held

Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Symorgh

after change

Trust

25,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

60,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January 2025.

Nature of change

Exercised 25,000,000 Unquoted Options over Ordinary Fully

Example: on-market trade, off-market

trade, exercise of options, issue of

Paid Shares exercisable at $0.007 on or before 26 April 2023.

securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable.

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

-

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

detailed above traded during a +closed period

No

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

-

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

-

date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Auteco Minerals Ltd

ABN

96 110 336 733

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Dylan Naylor

Date of last notice

28 February 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered

Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd -

holder)

Note: Provide details of the

(controlled by spouse)

circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

8 March 2022

Mr Michael Dylan Naylor & Ms Sarah McAlpine

Super Fund A/C>

20,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Mr Michael Dylan Naylor & Mrs Sarah June Naylor <>

Leaf A/C>

No. of securities held

14,527,853 Ordinary Shares

prior to change

16,000,000 Unquoted options over Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

exercisable at $0.007 on or before 26 April 2023

Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd -

8,928,571 Ordinary Shares

30,000,000 Unquoted Options over Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January 2025

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

18,000,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

$132,000

provide details and estimated valuation

Mr Michael Dylan Naylor & Ms Sarah McAlpine

Super Fund A/C>

20,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Mr Michael Dylan Naylor & Mrs Sarah June Naylor <>

No. of securities held

Leaf A/C>

after change

14,527,853 Ordinary Shares

Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd -

26,928,571 Ordinary Shares

28,000,000 Unquoted Options over Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January 2025

Exercise of 16,000,000 Unquoted options over Fully Paid

Nature of change

Ordinary Shares exercisable at $0.007 on or before 26 April

2023; and

Example: on-market trade, off-market

trade, exercise of options, issue of

Exercise of 2,000,000 Unquoted options over Fully Paid

securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Ordinary Shares exercisable at $0.01 on or before 23 January

2025.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable.

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

-

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auteco Minerals Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,0 M -8,80 M -8,80 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 143 M 105 M 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auteco Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07 AUD
Average target price 0,21 AUD
Spread / Average Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Katris Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Raymond John Shorrocks Executive Chairman
Darren Cooke Chief Operating Officer
Michael Dylan Naylor Non-Executive Director
Stephen Parsons Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED8.22%113
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.34%185 712
RIO TINTO PLC23.22%133 913
GLENCORE PLC22.86%79 647
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.92%61 372
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.01%43 437